Wyoming State

247Sports

Former Nebraska prep standout Ellsworth joins Huskers as analyst

A familiar name in Nebraska high school football circles is returning home to serve as an analyst on Matt Rhule’s staff. Former Grand Island Northwest quarterback Christian Ellsworth will works as an analyst, specifically working with quarterbacks and the passing game alongside offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield.
NEBRASKA STATE
FOX Sports

Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa after Born's 25-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-8, 2-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-9, 0-4 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Bowen Born scored 25 points in Northern Iowa's 66-60 win over the Illinois State Redbirds. The Beacons are 5-2 on their...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
FOX Sports

Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
VERMILLION, SD
On3.com

Former Husker Kenny Wilhite is no longer part of Nebraska's staff

One of the longest-tenured members of Nebraska’s football support staff is no longer with the program. HuskerOnline confirmed on Thursday that former 1991 Husker All-Big Eight defensive back Kenny Wilhite will not be a part of Matt Rhule’s operation. Wilhite is one of the last remaining staffers of...
LINCOLN, NE
Scorebook Live

Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker  Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
IOWA STATE
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

