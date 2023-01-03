Read full article on original website
Related
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
Former Nebraska prep standout Ellsworth joins Huskers as analyst
A familiar name in Nebraska high school football circles is returning home to serve as an analyst on Matt Rhule’s staff. Former Grand Island Northwest quarterback Christian Ellsworth will works as an analyst, specifically working with quarterbacks and the passing game alongside offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield.
FOX Sports
Valparaiso hosts Northern Iowa after Born's 25-point game
Northern Iowa Panthers (6-8, 2-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-9, 0-4 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Bowen Born scored 25 points in Northern Iowa's 66-60 win over the Illinois State Redbirds. The Beacons are 5-2 on their...
Penn State wrestling: Cael Sanderson talks situation at 157 pounds; latest on Lions in the rankings
Penn State wrestling returns to the mat for the first time in 2023 on Friday when it takes on Wisconsin at the UW Field House. The dual will start at 9 p.m. ET and air on the Big Ten Network. So far, head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is 7-0 after...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Nebraska and its 'lunch-bucket defense' look for another signature Big Ten win
The bus taking the Nebraska men’s basketball team to the airport was loaded and ready to go at 11 a.m. on Monday. How fitting that there was a Blackshirts logo on the side of the bus. The Huskers, headed for Lansing, Mich., packed their most important item. Defense. There’s...
FOX Sports
Perrott-Hunt leads South Dakota against North Dakota
South Dakota Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-9, 0-2 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points in South Dakota's 80-63 win against the Western Illinois Leathernecks. The...
Former Husker Kenny Wilhite is no longer part of Nebraska's staff
One of the longest-tenured members of Nebraska’s football support staff is no longer with the program. HuskerOnline confirmed on Thursday that former 1991 Husker All-Big Eight defensive back Kenny Wilhite will not be a part of Matt Rhule’s operation. Wilhite is one of the last remaining staffers of...
Week 4 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker Fifteen Iowa high school wrestlers are ranked in the first installment of the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. Bringing together the Top 20 wrestlers in all 15 weight classes, the rankings take into account head-to-head results and the results of wrestlers ...
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
WVU Pass Rusher Pulls Name from the NCAA Transfer Portal
West Virginia edge rusher removes his name from the portal
No. 4 UConn faces streaking Creighton, aims to end 2-game skid
For the first time this season, adversity has arrived for No. 4 UConn. After opening the season with 14 consecutive
Pitt Offers Former Michigan WR Andrel Anthony Jr.
The Pitt Panthers offered a wideout leaving one of the best teams in the country.
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
Fast starts push St. Mary's, JoBurg girls basketball to big wins
GAYLORD ― There is a common saying around sports that goes 'it's not about how you start, it's about how you finish.' However, there is another common saying, specifically around the game of basketball, that says 'basketball is a game of runs.' If your team comes away with the bigger run, you're likely...
Comments / 0