FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WVNews
Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
WVNews
WVU women fade after halftime time at No. 11 Iowa State
AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 70-50 defeat to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday evening inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Mountaineers’ (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-best...
WVNews
West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
WVNews
Stevenson the latest character to play for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As on-court transgressions go in West Virginia basketball history, guard Erik Stevenson’s technical foul due to a crotch grabbing gesture toward former Oklahoma State player Marcus Smart, now a Boston Celtic, in the midst of a rally he had engineered to put the Mountaineers in front in the middle of the second half of a 67-60 loss Monday night hardly stands out.
WVNews
Riley and a rally: Lincoln beats Elkins in OT
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Ashlyn Riley caught fire late, scoring 23 of her game-high 29 points after intermission as the Lincoln Cougars rallied from a 13-point deficit after three quarters, knocking off sectional foe Elkins, 60-58, in overtime. Riley also finished with 11 rebounds, five blocks, four assists...
WVNews
Indians' defense leads to win over Liberty, 48-24
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport displayed solid defense for a 48-24 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night at Liberty High gymnasium. The Indians (7-2) man-to-man defense was all over Liberty holding the Mountaineers to 9 of 40 shooting from the floor (22.5%)...
WVNews
North Marion girls blitz B-U with dominant first quarter
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Some teams experience a bit of a lag when they compete for the first time after a holiday break or a long layoff. Not North Marion girls basketball. The Class AAA No. 4 Huskies, in their first game action since Dec. 22, fired on...
WVNews
B-UHS baseball standout Zach Calef-Boring signs with Senators
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur High School multi-sport standout Zach Calef-Boring officially inked his national letter of intent to continue his athletic career with the Davis & Elkins Senators baseball team at Zach’s Restaurant at the Links Wednesday evening. Calef-Boring, a three-year letterman for coach Adam Squires’...
WVNews
Uniontown overwhelms Southern in Snowball Classic finale
OAKLAND — The Uniontown Red Raiders drained eight 3s and seemed to find offense from everywhere on the floor as they dominated the Southern Rams, 88-43, last Thursday night in the final game of the 43rd Annual Team One Auto Southern Snowball Classic. Uniontown finished this year’s modified version...
WVNews
Duquesne 79, VCU 70
VCU (10-5) DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Johns 9-12 2-3 22, Watkins 6-9 5-6 18, Baldwin 3-10 3-5 10, Nunn 3-11 5-5 13, Shriver 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-2 0-2 0, Fermin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-23 70.
WVNews
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU
There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
WVNews
OBIT Robert Bess.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Robert W. "Buffalo" Bess III, 66, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed…
WVNews
Sparkses combine for 33 as Philip Barbour picks up road victory over Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With the Sparks sisters spearheading the offense and defense, the Philip Barbour Colts picked up a road victory Wednesday against the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears, 71-56, at the FSHS Field House. Both Braylyn Sparks and Arrington Sparks filled the stat sheet for the Colts...
WVNews
OBIT PIC.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Diana Lynn Barbera, 69, of Hazelton Drive, Keyser, West Virginia, …
WVNews
bp 2 looking to pass.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport displayed solid defense for a 48-24 victory over Li…
WVNews
EF 0 applies the D RCB 22.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd's Martina Howe was in the post at the right time.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, BOE approves last change order for East Dale Elementary project
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Marion County Board of Education approved a final change order for a more than $4 million expansion project at East Dale Elementary School Wednesday evening, a project that officials hope will be completed by March 1. The expansion project, when fully completed, will...
WVNews
EF defends the 3 RCB 32.JPG
