Stillwater, OK

Suemnick provides a bit of hope in Oklahoma State loss

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The disappointment of West Virginia’s second consecutive loss to open the Big 12 men’s basketball schedule wasn’t totally bereft of bright spots, although none come close to erasing the 0-2 start and the Mountaineers’ position in the basement of the league standings.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVU women fade after halftime time at No. 11 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa (WV News) — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 70-50 defeat to No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday evening inside Hilton Coliseum in Ames. The Mountaineers’ (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) scoring efforts were led by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who tallied a team-best...
AMES, IA
West Virginia women face another challenge at No. 11 Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia women’s basketball team embarks on its first road trip of its Big 12 Conference slate this week, beginning with a trip to Ames, Iowa, to square off against No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday. West Virginia and Iowa State are...
AMES, IA
Stevenson the latest character to play for WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As on-court transgressions go in West Virginia basketball history, guard Erik Stevenson’s technical foul due to a crotch grabbing gesture toward former Oklahoma State player Marcus Smart, now a Boston Celtic, in the midst of a rally he had engineered to put the Mountaineers in front in the middle of the second half of a 67-60 loss Monday night hardly stands out.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Riley and a rally: Lincoln beats Elkins in OT

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Ashlyn Riley caught fire late, scoring 23 of her game-high 29 points after intermission as the Lincoln Cougars rallied from a 13-point deficit after three quarters, knocking off sectional foe Elkins, 60-58, in overtime. Riley also finished with 11 rebounds, five blocks, four assists...
ELKINS, WV
Indians' defense leads to win over Liberty, 48-24

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport displayed solid defense for a 48-24 victory over Liberty in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Wednesday night at Liberty High gymnasium. The Indians (7-2) man-to-man defense was all over Liberty holding the Mountaineers to 9 of 40 shooting from the floor (22.5%)...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
North Marion girls blitz B-U with dominant first quarter

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — Some teams experience a bit of a lag when they compete for the first time after a holiday break or a long layoff. Not North Marion girls basketball. The Class AAA No. 4 Huskies, in their first game action since Dec. 22, fired on...
BUCKHANNON, WV
B-UHS baseball standout Zach Calef-Boring signs with Senators

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon-Upshur High School multi-sport standout Zach Calef-Boring officially inked his national letter of intent to continue his athletic career with the Davis & Elkins Senators baseball team at Zach’s Restaurant at the Links Wednesday evening. Calef-Boring, a three-year letterman for coach Adam Squires’...
Uniontown overwhelms Southern in Snowball Classic finale

OAKLAND — The Uniontown Red Raiders drained eight 3s and seemed to find offense from everywhere on the floor as they dominated the Southern Rams, 88-43, last Thursday night in the final game of the 43rd Annual Team One Auto Southern Snowball Classic. Uniontown finished this year’s modified version...
UNIONTOWN, PA
Duquesne 79, VCU 70

VCU (10-5) DeLoach 1-4 0-2 2, Johns 9-12 2-3 22, Watkins 6-9 5-6 18, Baldwin 3-10 3-5 10, Nunn 3-11 5-5 13, Shriver 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Kern 0-1 0-0 0, Lawal 0-2 0-2 0, Fermin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-57 15-23 70.
RICHMOND, VA
Erik Stevenson has been a lightning rod for WVU

There's no doubt that West Virginia guard Erik Stevenson is a lightning rod. And just as the electricity that strikes them can have both positive and negative effects, so too has the mercurial senior on the fortunes of Mountaineer basketball. At his best, Stevenson is a fiery competitor who motivates...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Robert W. "Buffalo" Bess III, 66, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed…
KEYSER, WV
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Diana Lynn Barbera, 69, of Hazelton Drive, Keyser, West Virginia, …
KEYSER, WV

