WTRF
Huggins on Stevenson: “You can’t hurt your team”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson leads West Virginia in scoring, but he has yet to see the end of a Big 12 basketball game. Much to the chagrin of head coach Bob Huggins, the fifth-year guard has fouled out of both of WVU’s conference games this season, earning technical fouls in each contest. His latest technical was avoidable: after hitting a go-ahead three-pointer against Oklahoma State, he turned to former Cowboy star Marcus Smart, who was sitting courtside, and made a gesture to his crotch.
Oklahoma State holds on late, beats West Virginia, 67-60
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP)Bryce Thompson scored 15 points and Oklahoma State held off West Virginia late to win its Big 12 Conference home opener, 67-60 on Monday night. The Mountaineers ended last week ranked No. 24, but they dropped out of the Associated Press poll after falling at Kansas State in overtime, 82-76 and now are 0-2 in conference.
Brown announces Bilal Marshall as next WR coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown announced the return of Bilal Marshall to the coaching staff on Monday. Marshall, a former graduate assistant with the Mountaineers, has been tabbed as WVU’s next wide receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the...
West Virginia falls out of AP Top 25 rankings
Just one week after making its first appearance inside the AP Top 25 this season, West Virginia has fallen out of the national rankings. Saturday’s overtime loss to Kansas State was enough to bump the Mountaineers (10-3, 0-1 Big 12) from the Top 25. WVU entered the game ranked No. 24 in the country.
Pet of the Week: JoJo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Recent statistics show a troubling trend in the fire service industry. Occupational cancer is now the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters, even surpassing heart disease. Over the past two years, as many as seventy five percent of firefighter deaths have been attributed to...
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police Chief Justin McIntire was fatally shot in Brackenridge, Allegheny County on Monday evening, according to Pennsylvania Governor-elect Josh Shapiro. According to police officials in Allegheny County, 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne was involved in multiple chases with police over two days...
Making sure your New Year’s Resolutions “Work Out”
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes New Year’s Resolutions and year after year, “Exercising More” remains at the top of the list. It’s easy to speak resolutions into existence, but how easy is it to follow through with them?. James Youngblood, an...
Special Mass held at Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for Pope Benedict
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As Catholics across the world remember Pope Benedict XVI, so does the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. Parishioners gathered inside the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Wheeling for a special memorial Mass. Bishop Mark Brennan presided over the occasion. Those in attendance joined thousands who will pay...
Belmont County Jail inmate dies of drug overdose, employee and other inmates treated
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — An inmate at the Belmont County Jail has died of a drug overdose and two others were treated and have recovered. One female jail employee who may have been exposed to the drug was also treated as a precautionary measure. Sheriff Dave Lucas feels...
