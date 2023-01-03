Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Damar Hamlin Showing 'Remarkable Improvement,' Doctors Say
The Buffalo Bills safety remains critically ill ― but there's reason for hope.
Damar Hamlin shows 'substantial improvement' in the past 24 hours, physicians say
The Buffalo Bills team said Thursday that while Hamlin remains "critically ill," he appears to be "neurologically intact."
NFL announces Bills-Bengals will not be resumed this week
The NFL announced Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game, which was suspended Monday after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, will not be resumed this week. The Bills are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday. The Bengals are to face the Baltimore Ravens in Cincinnati.
PFT suggests Bills vs. Bengals headed for 'no contest' status
The NFL continues to weigh options when it comes to the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. A writeup from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio on Wednesday night suggests the league has started to lean toward declaring the game a “no contest” and basing playoff seeding on Week 18 results.
Cardiac events a frightening, familiar sight in the NHL
The horror that swept across the NFL when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game this week was all too familiar to members of the hockey community
Reporter shares possibility for how NFL will handle Bills-Bengals game
The NFL plans to move forward with a full slate of games being played in Week 18, but they still need to make a decision about how the Week 17 contest between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will be handled. The Bengals-Bills game was not completed after Damar Hamlin...
