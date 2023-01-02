Read full article on original website
Colorado Found a Solution to its Migrant Problem - These Cities Aren't Going to Like itTom HandyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant offers all-you-can-eat oysters and shucking lessonsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14thJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
STAR advocate gets Denver police response in crisisDavid HeitzDenver, CO
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Escaped animal sends plane into chaos as flight attendant struggles to wrangle creature in cross-country trip
AN escaped cat sent a flight into chaos as crew members struggled to wrangle the kitty during the cross-country trip. A flight attendant managed to save the day after a tabby cat got separated from its owner in a video that’s now gone viral online. On a December 30...
Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’
One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
Tesla plunges 250 feet off a California cliff, all 4 occupants survive
Two adults and two children somehow escaped serious injuries after their Tesla plunged off a cliff along California’s Pacific Coast Highway and crashed on a rocky beach some 250 feet below. The incident occurred Monday morning at an area called Devil’s Slide, some 20 miles south of San Francisco....
Colorado launches new alert system to help find missing Indigenous people
After community members searched for Wanbli Vigil in knee-deep snow and brush in Denver, Colorado, authorities activated a statewide alert system on Tuesday to help find the missing 27-year-old Lakota man. Vigil’s disappearance is the first case to activate Colorado’s new Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA). The system was launched...
5 things to know for January 4: House, Damar Hamlin, Covid-19, Abortion, Japan
Some passengers who were recently affected by Southwest Airlines’ holiday travel meltdown are receiving thousands of frequent flier miles as a “gesture of goodwill” for enduring such turbulent times. Meanwhile, lots of luggage remains in limbo — and it could be several days to weeks until some passengers are reunited with their bags again.
