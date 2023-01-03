ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested at laundromat with gun in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said. Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation

A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

UPDATE: Cat taken from marina in Port Mansfield is returned

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield Police report that “Chex” the cat has been found and returned to the owners. The Port Mansfield Police Department posted on social media Tuesday that law enforcement was looking for “Chex” the cat, a domestic short hair cat that was last seen at the Mansfield Marina on Monday. […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
kurv.com

Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe

A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Missing Edinburg K-9 Officer Found Safe

An Edinburg Police Department K-9 officer is back with its owner after being reported missing on New Year’s Eve. The police dog, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rasco, was reported missing at around 8:30 Saturday night in the area of West Chapin Street and Mon Mack Road in northwest Edinburg.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa

No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail

The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday

When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville progresses in city manager search

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a city manager in Brownsville is making progress with city leaders set to discuss the matter Tuesday. The Brownsville city commission convene the first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to enter executive session to “deliberate the appointment… pertaining to the city manager, including city […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

