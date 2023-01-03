Read full article on original website
Brownsville PD searches for man suspected of trying to break into car
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man suspected of an attempted burglary of a motor vehicle, police say. The incident occurred Dec. 29 at the 1300 block of Sunshine Road. Police obtained video surveillance of the man trying to make entry into a parked vehicle at night. Those with […]
PD: Trio arrested in Brownsville ‘responsible for thefts’ across Valley
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men have been arrested by the Auto Theft Task Force in Brownsville. Javier Ortega Eric Jay Rodriguez Victor Pena Cardoza Javier Ortega, 25; Eric Jay Rodriguez, 20; and Victor Pena Cardoza (AKA Miguel Pena), 37, were taken into custody Dec. 28, 2022, on various charges relating to the theft of […]
Feds: Raymondville man sentenced after concealing meth under clothing
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Raymondville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Wednesday for concealing meth underneath his clothing into the United States from Mexico. Ricardo Garcia Jr., 42, pleaded guilty on July 29 to importing narcotics at a port of entry, officials say. On May 18, Garcia attempted to make entry into […]
PD: Man arrested at laundromat with gun in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was arrested Monday after allegedly pointing a gun at people near a local restaurant, police said. Matthew Mario Martinez, 21, was charged with deadly conduct, a class A misdemeanor, according to the Weslaco Police Department. Officers responded to a call at the 1400 block of East Business 83 […]
KRGV
Death of PSJA ISD K-9 officer under investigation
A K-9 officer with the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District Police Department died Wednesday during the inaugural RGV Police K-9 Competition. The school district said in a statement that K-9 officer Tillin died inside a police unit. Forty-nine other K-9s competed from departments all across the Valley. There were obstacle...
KRGV
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing stores in Harlingen, San Benito
Police in San Benito and Harlingen are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a string of robberies in both cities. The suspect stole money and lottery tickets Sunday at gunpoint at two Stripes convenience stores in San Benito, according to police. The man was spotted wearing a...
UPDATE: Cat taken from marina in Port Mansfield is returned
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield Police report that “Chex” the cat has been found and returned to the owners. The Port Mansfield Police Department posted on social media Tuesday that law enforcement was looking for “Chex” the cat, a domestic short hair cat that was last seen at the Mansfield Marina on Monday. […]
kurv.com
Affidavit: Palmview Man Struck, Killed Brother With Large Pipe
A Palmview man accused in the Christmas Day killing of his brother admitted to authorities that he struck him with a PVC pipe. That’s according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor. 25-year-old Luis Enrique Cruz is charged with murder in the beating death of his brother Saul.
McAllen PD searches for driver suspected of travel trailer theft
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer. The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said. The suspect’s vehicle appears in the […]
kurv.com
Missing Edinburg K-9 Officer Found Safe
An Edinburg Police Department K-9 officer is back with its owner after being reported missing on New Year’s Eve. The police dog, a 7-year-old Belgian Malinois named Rasco, was reported missing at around 8:30 Saturday night in the area of West Chapin Street and Mon Mack Road in northwest Edinburg.
KRGV
Private plane bound for McAllen crash lands near Reynosa
No deaths were reported after a private plane bound for McAllen crashed just outside the city of Reynosa, Mexico on Tuesday. Mexican authorities say the plane crashed in an open field after a mechanical failure. The plane was 45 minutes into the flight when it came crashing down, authorities said.
KRGV
New Hidalgo County DA to tackle capacity issues at jail
The jail is still at max capacity, and the new district attorney says he has a plan to improve the situation. Terry Palacios was sworn in as Hidalgo County’s new district attorney Monday. He was elected back in November. His nephew, Ricardo Rodríguez, previously held the position — but...
KRGV
Edinburg resident celebrates 101st birthday
When asked what her secret is to living along life, Edinburg resident Lupita Carlos had a simple answer. “La tortilla,” Carlos said. Carlos celebrated her 101st birthday on Sunday, and was recently recognized by the city of Edinburg for reaching that milestone. Born in Ciudad Victoria, Mexico, Carlos moved...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports eight coronavirus-related deaths, 1,385 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 1,385 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 2. A man over the age of 70 from Edinburg, a woman over the age of 70 from McAllen, a man in his 60s from Mission, a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, two men over the age of 70 from Mission, a man in his 60s from an undisclosed location, and another man over 70 from an undisclosed location, died as a result from the virus.
More cocaine seized at South Texas ports in 2022
he amount of cocaine seized at U.S. ports of entry on the South Texas border increased almost 20% in 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports.
FBI: Man tried to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at Stripes in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — FBI agents arrested a man attempting to sell 13 pounds of cocaine at a Stripes in Brownsville, records indicate. Jorge Enrique Chacon was arrested Dec. 22 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. A criminal complaint obtained […]
kurv.com
New Life-Support System Set To Be In Place At Hospitals In McAllen, Edinburg
There is new medical help in the Valley for patients suffering from heart or lung failure. Two of the big healthcare systems in the Valley are set to launch an ECMO program at each of their main hospitals. The program will be in place at DHR Health and South Texas...
KRGV
Terry Palacios sworn in as new Hidalgo County district attorney
Hidalgo County has a new district attorney. Terry Palacios was sworn on Monday morning. He was elected to the position in November. Palacios will serve as Hidalgo County's District Attorney for the new four years. "We're here to serve, and we're here to help wherever we can, and we're going...
First baby born at DHR Health Women’s Hospital
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Women’s Hospital rang in 2023 by welcoming the first baby born at its facility this year. Ezra Solis was born on New Years Day at at 5:01 a.m., weighing seven pounds and seven ounces. The hospital is located at 5502 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg. DHR Health is the […]
Brownsville progresses in city manager search
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a city manager in Brownsville is making progress with city leaders set to discuss the matter Tuesday. The Brownsville city commission convene the first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with plans to enter executive session to “deliberate the appointment… pertaining to the city manager, including city […]
