Naples, FL

New Naples farmers market benefits St. Matthew's House every Monday

By Meagan Miller
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. — There’s a new farmers market open every Monday in Naples, and if you shop there, you’re supporting people in need.

It’s organized by 41markets.com, and it benefits St. Matthew’s House.

The hours are 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. every Monday in season. The farmers market will be held weekly in the parking lot of Lulu’s Kitchen off Airport Pulling Road. That’s the restaurant St. Matthew’s House runs for people in its addiction recovery programs.

This Monday, hundreds of people were there to check out dozens of vendors selling fruit, veggies, local artwork, pastries and more.

“I’d say today we’ll probably have about 400 people and then later on, probably up to 1,000 people,” said Lina Miller with 41markets.com.

Lulu’s Kitchen is usually closed on Mondays, but it will now be open with limited service.

Sara Bunker
2d ago

Do we really think a Monday during the middle of the day is the best time to reach more people? How many people are you leaving out? I would guess 80 to 90% of the working class. But if this is the best way for you to help those in need. Just think a weekend day like almost all other farmers' markets would bring in more traffic.

PUNTA GORDA, FL
