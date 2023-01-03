Read full article on original website
Barn Destroyed By Fire Near Hopkinsville
A barn was destroyed by fire along U. S. 68 near Hopkinsville Monday night. Square Deal Fire Department Chief Kieth Sholar says the barn located just south of the Eagle Way Bypass belonged to Browning McKinney. Sholar says McKinney told firefighters the fire likely began due to lightning during a thunderstorm.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
14news.com
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Burger King on Chelsa Drive is considered a total loss after a fire. A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire was started by a lighting strike shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. It shows 21 firefighters from several departments were called out to...
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
wkdzradio.com
k105.com
Madisonville fast food restaurant struck by lightning
A Madisonville fast food restaurant has been struck by lightning. The Madisonville Fire Department along with other fire departments responded just after midnight Tuesday morning to the Burger King on Chelsa Drive and observed smoke coming from the building, according to multiple media reports. The lightning strike started a fire...
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
whopam.com
LaRue gets 12 years for Elkton stabbing incident
A twelve-year prison sentence was given in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to the man accused of stabbing his father multiple times during a February, 2021 incident in Elkton. Trial ended in November with a jury convicting 38-year old Robert LaRue of first-degree assault. Elkton police were called to 107...
Flooding causes road closures, water rescues in Greenville
(WEHT) - Residents of Greenville are dealing with major flooding from the storm system that came through on Monday night.
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Hopkinsville after being on the run for nearly two years.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
wkdzradio.com
whopam.com
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
wkdzradio.com
Gregory Bush, 56 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 56-year-old Gregory Dewayne Bush, of Hopkinsville, will be Friday, January 6 at 1 pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Foster Garden Cemetery in Crofton. Visitation will be Friday morning at 11.
wkdzradio.com
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
wkdzradio.com
Gertrude Flood, 102, of Hopkinsville
Funeral mass for 102 year-old Gertrude “Sully” Flood of Hopkinsville will be Saturday, January 7, at 11:00 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church with a rosary service at 10:30 A.M.
whopam.com
Todd Co. murder suspect awaits accident reconstruction results
The man charged with murder for a fatal 2020 head-on collision in Todd County is still awaiting on additional analysis before he can go to trial. Attorney Blake Beliles represented 26-year old Christopher Stokes in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday and requested another court date while they await results of that testing.
wkdzradio.com
Lake George Levee Repairs in Marion Nearing Completion
The new mayor-elect of Marion recently provided an update about the ongoing water issue in the city, including the short-term plan. Currently, Mayor D’ana Browning said in a post on social media, that the city’s engineering firm is nearing completion of preliminary engineering and design to repair the levee at Lake George. She noted this is great news for everyone.
wkdzradio.com
14news.com
High water warnings around western Ky. as severe weather causes flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - As storms roll through western Kentucky, officials say areas are seeing severe damage including flooding. Muhlenberg County was under a tornado warning, and also had some flash flooding. Ohio County experienced power outages for about 70 customers this morning. Muhlenberg County Schools officials say they...
