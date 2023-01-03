ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Fire sweeps through North Austin apartment building displacing 21 people

Almost two dozen people will need to search for a new home after a large fire swept through a North Austin apartment building Tuesday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. at a building in the Terrastone Travesia apartments located at 3701 Quick Hill Road, near the intersection with FM 1325.
CBS Austin

Austin Fire Department lays one of its own to rest

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is celebrating the life of a 23-year veteran and first responder who also worked at Ground Zero. Battalion Chief Travis Maher died last week after battling stage-four stomach cancer. AFD came together Tuesday to honor the life of Maher. The AFD veteran...
CBS Austin

New treatment to help men treat a sensitive issue

For central Texans looking for a way to treat ED without pills, injections, or surgery help is here. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure called 'acoustic wave therapy' and Marc Kramer joins us to explain how it works. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us...
CBS Austin

Austinite Larron Ables competes on new season of the hit CBS series "Tough As Nails"

The hit show "Tough As Nails" returns tonight on CBS Austin with an exciting 2-hour episode. 12 competitors are back to test their strength, life skills, and mental toughness and one of them is from Austin! Austinite Larron Ables joined Trevor Scott to chat about this exciting season and the skillset he is bringing to the competition.
CBS Austin

Missing baby located and is safe, Austin Police Department says

The Austin Police Department says a missing two-month-old baby has been located and is safe. Novah White was reported missing from East Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. The child is now OK, but police say her parents...
CBS Austin

Hays Co. deputies searching for package thief

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole a package from a home in Buda. It happened Monday, Dec. 26. The Sheriff's Office says the male suspect drove the residence in Buda, exited the vehicle, approached the residence, and removed a package without the owner’s consent. He placed the package in the vehicle before driving it away. Any information related to the vehicle or subject pictured would be appreciated.
CBS Austin

Two teen suspects charged in October fatal shooting of a driver in West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two teen suspects were arrested in connection to an October homicide investigation in West Austin. On Tuesday, January 3, the Austin Police Department's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 17-year-old teenager for the murder of 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson.
CBS Austin

Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with APD vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an Austin Police Department vehicle early Monday morning. APD said it happened around 1:27 a.m. near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and Slayton Drive. ALSO | Motorcycle crash in...
CBS Austin

Police arrest man after assault on UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman on campus on Monday. UTPD officers responded to the scene near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 12:59 p.m. Someone affiliated with UT said she was walking towards Guadalupe Street...
CBS Austin

North Bastrop Co. crash leaves one person killed, two injured

A traffic crash Tuesday night in north Bastrop County killed one person and left two others injured, law enforcement authorities said. It happened along FM 2336 near Camp Swift. The Texas Department of Public Safety says at around 9:50 p.m. a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when the...
