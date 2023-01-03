Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Sweet, smiley Moira Rose!
It's our first Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday of 2023! Juan Negrette is here from Austin Pets Alive! to introduce us to Moira Rose who is a total sweetheart and whose new year’s resolution is to find the perfect home for 2023. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter...
CBS Austin
Fire sweeps through North Austin apartment building displacing 21 people
Almost two dozen people will need to search for a new home after a large fire swept through a North Austin apartment building Tuesday morning. It happened at around 8 a.m. at a building in the Terrastone Travesia apartments located at 3701 Quick Hill Road, near the intersection with FM 1325.
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department lays one of its own to rest
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department is celebrating the life of a 23-year veteran and first responder who also worked at Ground Zero. Battalion Chief Travis Maher died last week after battling stage-four stomach cancer. AFD came together Tuesday to honor the life of Maher. The AFD veteran...
CBS Austin
For "Dry January" tips to wellness guides, check out the latest issue of Austin Monthly!
We welcomed 2023 over the weekend, and with a fresh new year ahead of us, you might be thinking of setting some wellness goals. If so, it's the perfect time to grab the latest edition of Austin Monthly! Executive Editor, Madeline Hollern, joined Trevor Scott to tell us about this issue's featured stories for the new year.
CBS Austin
New treatment to help men treat a sensitive issue
For central Texans looking for a way to treat ED without pills, injections, or surgery help is here. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure called 'acoustic wave therapy' and Marc Kramer joins us to explain how it works. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us...
CBS Austin
Austinite Larron Ables competes on new season of the hit CBS series "Tough As Nails"
The hit show "Tough As Nails" returns tonight on CBS Austin with an exciting 2-hour episode. 12 competitors are back to test their strength, life skills, and mental toughness and one of them is from Austin! Austinite Larron Ables joined Trevor Scott to chat about this exciting season and the skillset he is bringing to the competition.
CBS Austin
Missing baby located and is safe, Austin Police Department says
The Austin Police Department says a missing two-month-old baby has been located and is safe. Novah White was reported missing from East Austin on Dec. 8. APD said investigative details were delayed due to the family’s lack of cooperation. The child is now OK, but police say her parents...
CBS Austin
Hays Co. deputies searching for package thief
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole a package from a home in Buda. It happened Monday, Dec. 26. The Sheriff's Office says the male suspect drove the residence in Buda, exited the vehicle, approached the residence, and removed a package without the owner’s consent. He placed the package in the vehicle before driving it away. Any information related to the vehicle or subject pictured would be appreciated.
CBS Austin
Motivational speaker Mindy Henderson shares a productive way to approach 2023 goals
As central Texans transition into 2023 with new goals, one thing to keep in mind is to not be so hard on yourselves. So for today's Morning Motivation, speaker, author, and podcaster, Mindy Henderson offers up some effective ways to get the results you want. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
Two arrested after almost a ton of tires dumped on Bastrop County property
The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested two men Monday after almost 2,000 pounds of tires were illegally dumped on private property. Charles Gilley and Justin Davis are charged with Illegal Dumping over 1,000 pounds, a state jail felony. It happened in the Cedar Creek area. The sheriff's office...
CBS Austin
Police release composite sketch of man suspected of kidnapping child in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department released the composite sketch of a man they suspect of kidnapping a child in North Austin. Police say officers responded on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at about 4 p.m. to the Buffalo Wild Wings at 13000 N IH 35 Service Road southbound.
CBS Austin
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Round Rock convenience store... again
Texas Lottery officials say someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million in Round Rock. The drawing was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The winning ticket was sold at the Luck Zone convenience store located at 1250 East Palm Valley Boulevard. Another $1 million winning ticket was sold at that location last month.
CBS Austin
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
CBS Austin
Two teen suspects charged in October fatal shooting of a driver in West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Two teen suspects were arrested in connection to an October homicide investigation in West Austin. On Tuesday, January 3, the Austin Police Department's Tactical Intelligence Unit and the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task force arrested Zavien Nathaniel Castilleja, 18, and a 17-year-old teenager for the murder of 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson.
CBS Austin
Bastrop County murder suspect arrested after crash during police pursuit in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder out of Bastrop County was taken into custody following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies on Wednesday in Bryan, Texas. Bryan is just north of College Station, which is one hour and 45 minutes east of Austin. According to a...
CBS Austin
Bicyclist taken to hospital after collision with APD vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas — A bicyclist was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving an Austin Police Department vehicle early Monday morning. APD said it happened around 1:27 a.m. near the intersection of West Rundberg Lane and Slayton Drive. ALSO | Motorcycle crash in...
CBS Austin
Police arrest man after assault on UT campus
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Police Department arrested a suspect after he allegedly assaulted a woman on campus on Monday. UTPD officers responded to the scene near the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street around 12:59 p.m. Someone affiliated with UT said she was walking towards Guadalupe Street...
CBS Austin
After Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse, ATCEMS demos proper CPR and AED use
AUSTIN, Texas — The moment Damar Hamlin collapsed after what seemed like a standard tackle was a scary, helpless one for everyone on the field, waiting for a thumbs-up from Hamlin that would never come. As we now know, Hamlin was suffering from cardiac arrest, and his family says...
CBS Austin
North Bastrop Co. crash leaves one person killed, two injured
A traffic crash Tuesday night in north Bastrop County killed one person and left two others injured, law enforcement authorities said. It happened along FM 2336 near Camp Swift. The Texas Department of Public Safety says at around 9:50 p.m. a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling southwest when the...
CBS Austin
Civil rights attorney speaks out for family of Hays County inmate fatally shot at hospital
SAN MARCOS, Texas — The legal team working on behalf of the family of Joshua Wright, a Hays County inmate who was fatally shot while receiving medical treatment, spoke out Monday in San Marcos. They are calling for all footage from body-worn cameras and the hospital to be released.
