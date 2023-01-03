The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man they say stole a package from a home in Buda. It happened Monday, Dec. 26. The Sheriff's Office says the male suspect drove the residence in Buda, exited the vehicle, approached the residence, and removed a package without the owner’s consent. He placed the package in the vehicle before driving it away. Any information related to the vehicle or subject pictured would be appreciated.

BUDA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO