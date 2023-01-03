ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

3 hospitalized after serious 2-car crash in Hillsboro

By Matt Rawlings
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were taken to a local hospital after a serious two-car crash in Hillsboro Monday night, officials say.

One person had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.

Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.

The crash took place on SW Baseline St at SW 17th Ave. Officials say some east and westbound lanes of SW Baseline remain blocked for crews’ safety.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue encourages drivers to use caution in the area and use alternative routes.

This is a developing story.

