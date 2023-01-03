3 hospitalized after serious 2-car crash in Hillsboro
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people were taken to a local hospital after a serious two-car crash in Hillsboro Monday night, officials say.
One person had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.
The crash took place on SW Baseline St at SW 17th Ave. Officials say some east and westbound lanes of SW Baseline remain blocked for crews’ safety.
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue encourages drivers to use caution in the area and use alternative routes.
