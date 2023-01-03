Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Home Damaged In Fire
A Cadiz home was badly damaged in a fire believed to have been started by lightning Monday night. Cadiz emergency personnel say smoke was coming from the home when they arrived around 8 pm after a report of a lightning strike hitting the home. Everyone was able to get out...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman was northbound when she got confused in the construction zone and ran into the median. The woman was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
14news.com
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Burger King on Chelsa Drive is considered a total loss after a fire. A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire was started by a lighting strike shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. It shows 21 firefighters from several departments were called out to...
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
k105.com
Madisonville fast food restaurant struck by lightning
A Madisonville fast food restaurant has been struck by lightning. The Madisonville Fire Department along with other fire departments responded just after midnight Tuesday morning to the Burger King on Chelsa Drive and observed smoke coming from the building, according to multiple media reports. The lightning strike started a fire...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
whopam.com
LaRue gets 12 years for Elkton stabbing incident
A twelve-year prison sentence was given in Todd Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon to the man accused of stabbing his father multiple times during a February, 2021 incident in Elkton. Trial ended in November with a jury convicting 38-year old Robert LaRue of first-degree assault. Elkton police were called to 107...
Pennsylvania murder suspect arrested in Hopkinsville
A man wanted for murder out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Hopkinsville after being on the run for nearly two years.
wkdzradio.com
Flooding causes road closures, water rescues in Greenville
(WEHT) - Residents of Greenville are dealing with major flooding from the storm system that came through on Monday night.
wkdzradio.com
wkdzradio.com
Xavion Bell, 16, of Guthrie
Funeral services for 16-year-old Xavion DemonTrae Bell of Guthrie will be Saturday, January 7 at 1pm at the Todd County Central High School Gymnasium. Burial will follow in the Lester Chapel Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 8 at the Todd County Funeral Home, who is...
wkdzradio.com
Aaron Acree Sworn In As Trigg Sheriff
Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree was officially sworn into office this morning for his first four-year term in office. Acree was appointed sheriff in 2020 following the resignation of Jason Barnes. As sheriff, Acree said one of his main priorities for the upcoming term is community-oriented policing. A former Kentucky...
wkdzradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A man was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car crossed into the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn before coming to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
wkdzradio.com
Jackie Riley
Memorial services for 78-year old Jackie Riley, of Oak Grove, will be at 1:00 Friday afternoon, January 6, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 6 at Lamb Funeral Home in Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Probation granted for South Elm St. shooting suspect
Probation was granted Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for the man who recently accepted a plea deal in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street in Hopkinsville. Michael Croney pled guilty in October to attempted first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment...
wkdzradio.com
Jimmy Goode, 81, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 81-year-old Jimmy Goode of Hopkinsville will be Wednesday, January 4 at 12pm at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Barren Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from to 5 to 7 at the funeral home.
wkdzradio.com
Gun Pointed At Man During An Argument
A Hopkinsville man told police someone threatened him with a gun on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man got into an argument with an acquaintance and they pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him. No arrest has been made but the report...
wkdzradio.com
