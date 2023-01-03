Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 23, 2021. It has since been updated. Daniel Donnelly Jr. never got to see his daughter, Heather, walk down the aisle. However, earlier this year, he got the chance to experience what it would've been like when Diana Donnarumma—one of eight people who received organ transplants from Heather after she died in a 2017 car accident in Texas three days before her wedding—asked him to walk her halfway down the aisle on her wedding day. "I try to carry on her spirit the best I can every day," Donnarumma told The Buffalo News. "And I felt like I needed to–but also I wanted to–give her father the opportunity."

LANCASTER, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO