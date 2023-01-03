ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports

Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
nexttv.com

ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Game Suspended After Player Injury

The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on — crying and praying...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice, his uncle says: CBS News Flash Jan. 4, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU. His uncle told reporters his nephew's heart stopped twice --once on the field and again in the hospital. The man who drove a Tesla off a California cliff is suspected of doing it on purpose and has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. And a new FDA rule widens the availability of abortion pills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Internet Cretins Rush to Blame NFL Player’s Collapse on COVID Vaccines

The worst people on the internet lowered the bar even further on Monday, as they sought to turn the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin into a political win. Leading the pack was right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who tweeted that “athletes dropping suddenly” had become “all too familiar” of a sight, an oblique reference to supposed health complications caused by COVID-19 vaccinations. Other right-wing figures, including TV host Grant Stinchfield, media personality Stew Peters, and political commentator Rogan O'Handley, also piled on. Thousands of users poured into the tweeters' replies, however, with many labeling the comments “distasteful” and others declaring, “You’re the worst kind of person.”Sick disgusting human beings. This isn’t politics this is straight up heartless, cold, evil https://t.co/92bxd33RLu— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Yardbarker

Giants Offer Prayers for Bills Safety Damar Hamlin

Daboll, one of several Giants employees previously with the Buffalo Bills along with Hamlin, wore a baseball cap emblazoned with the Giants' "NY" logo and a large No. 3, the jersey number of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game between the Bills and the Bengals and who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit.
The Spun

Zac Taylor Shares How Tee Higgins Is 'Handling' Everything

Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night. The sports world is seriously concerned about Hamlin as he remains in critical condition, but some of the concern also lies with Higgins. Being so closely involved in such a scary...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy