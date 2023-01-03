Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Donate to Damar Hamlin's Foundation GoFundMeFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Cardiac arrest results from electrical disturbances that cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly. Hamlin suffered a cardiac
BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be temporarily suspended.
Damar Hamlin update: Here's everything that's been reported on the Bills safety after collapse on the field
The NFL world — and beyond — continues to send prayers for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. During the first quarter of Monday’s Week 17 game between Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling receiver Tee Higgins. After an ambulance came on...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin leaves in an ambulance after a serious injury
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seriously injured early in Monday night’s game. He remained on the field for more than 10 minutes as medical personnel applied CPR and gave him oxygen, according to the ESPN broadcast. Hamlin eventually left for a local hospital in an ambulance, with his mother...
nexttv.com
ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' Game Suspended After Player Injury
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended during the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle. Hamlin fell over backwards and was reportedly given CPR. Players from both teams looked on — crying and praying...
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
WLWT 5
Fans can now place bets as Bengals get ready to take on Bills in Monday Night Football
Fans will be watching the big Monday night matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, and now that sports betting is legal in the state, they can also bet on it. Entering Monday night, the Bengals and Bills couldn't be hotter: The Bengals have won seven consecutive games,...
Family of Buffalo Bills' Hamlin, 24, thank 'dedicated first responders' who helped resuscitate him
Damar Hamlin's family representative says the Buffalo Bills player is 'now sedated' after waking up in hospital hours after after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. He remains in a critical condition.
Damar Hamlin’s heart stopped twice, his uncle says: CBS News Flash Jan. 4, 2023
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the ICU. His uncle told reporters his nephew's heart stopped twice --once on the field and again in the hospital. The man who drove a Tesla off a California cliff is suspected of doing it on purpose and has been arrested for attempted murder and child abuse. And a new FDA rule widens the availability of abortion pills.
Booger McFarland Gets Emotional Discussing Damar Hamlin Incident
Booger McFarland gave voice to what a lot of viewers were feeling.
Internet Cretins Rush to Blame NFL Player’s Collapse on COVID Vaccines
The worst people on the internet lowered the bar even further on Monday, as they sought to turn the collapse of NFL player Damar Hamlin into a political win. Leading the pack was right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, who tweeted that “athletes dropping suddenly” had become “all too familiar” of a sight, an oblique reference to supposed health complications caused by COVID-19 vaccinations. Other right-wing figures, including TV host Grant Stinchfield, media personality Stew Peters, and political commentator Rogan O'Handley, also piled on. Thousands of users poured into the tweeters' replies, however, with many labeling the comments “distasteful” and others declaring, “You’re the worst kind of person.”Sick disgusting human beings. This isn’t politics this is straight up heartless, cold, evil https://t.co/92bxd33RLu— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Yardbarker
Giants Offer Prayers for Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
Daboll, one of several Giants employees previously with the Buffalo Bills along with Hamlin, wore a baseball cap emblazoned with the Giants' "NY" logo and a large No. 3, the jersey number of Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game between the Bills and the Bengals and who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center's intensive care unit.
Zac Taylor Shares How Tee Higgins Is 'Handling' Everything
Damar Hamlin collapsed with cardiac arrest after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Monday night. The sports world is seriously concerned about Hamlin as he remains in critical condition, but some of the concern also lies with Higgins. Being so closely involved in such a scary...
gamblingnews.com
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs have secured their place in the playoffs, but it’s still not certain whether they’ll finish no. 1 in the AFC and get a first-round bye. Likely for them, their destiny is in their hands – they just need to beat the unmotivated Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18.
Comments / 0