A new treatment could slow the spread of diabetes

By Jon Lapook-CBS
 2 days ago

(WTAJ)– About two million Americans have type 1 diabetes, once called insulin-dependent or juvenile diabetes, and the number of cases is rising.

The FDA recently approved a drug to delay the onset of symptoms for people at high-risk.

From an early age, Anna Fergusson saw how type one diabetes affected her older sister, Kate.

“I knew that I would never want to experience what she was going through,” Anna said.

In type one diabetes, the immune system mistakenly destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. When Fergusson was five, blood tests showed she had certain antibodies that meant her risk of developing diabetes over the next five years was about 75 percent.

“Then as she hit that age 12 and her blood sugar started to go out of whack, then it was kinda, “All right, now what are we gonna do,” Anna’s mother Meg Fergusson said.

That’s when Fergusson’s parents enrolled her in a clinical trial led by Yale University Immunologist Dr. Kevan Herold. It’s an intravenous infusion of a specially designed monoclonal antibody called T-Zield.

“Instead of half of the people developing diabetes in two years, half of the people developed diabetes in four years,” Dr. Kevan Herold said.

Herold says a breakthrough in diabetes treatment is long overdue.

“We have better insulins. We have ins methods of delivering it that have advanced significantly,” Herold added. “But it’s never as perfect as your own pancreas in making insulin.”

While earning her degree at the University of Maine, Anna Fergusson’s blood sugar became too high again. So she traveled to new haven for a second round of T-Zield infusions.

Side-effects have been relatively mild. Even if it doesn’t buy her even more time without insulin, the family is grateful for the gift she’s already received.

“I feel incredibly lucky…And you know, holding out hope that it works,” Anna said.

Comments / 10

Alison Veon
2d ago

I'm a diabetic and have not spread it to anyone??? wow maybe I became a diabetic cause it was spread to me. INTERESTING. GEEZ

9
UwU
2d ago

Spread?…..hmmmmmmm…all us diabetics are now killers because we didn’t take our insulin?! 😂

5
Columbus
2d ago

I never knew diabetes could be spread!

13
