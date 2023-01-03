Our attorney said we should file bankruptcy on a $3,000 loan my husband co-signed 4 years ago

Solicitors are bracing for a surge in warring couples racing to get divorced in 2023 after a law change made it easier to separate.The first working Monday in January is dubbed “Divorce Day” because marital problems often worsen over the Christmas period.Stress caused by the cost-of-living crisis, together with the usual pressures of the festive season, is expected to push even more couples over the edge.Solicitors say they are already expecting a spike in couples splitting up in the New Year following the passing of the no-fault divorce law in April.The law, which applies in England and Wales, allows couples...

13 DAYS AGO