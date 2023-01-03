ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios

Atmospheric rivers sweeping West Coast trigger flooding and power outages

An atmospheric river event is sweeping the U.S. West Coast this week, bringing with it heavy rains, powerful winds and snow. The big picture: The storm system triggered flooding in parts of Northern California, Oregon and Washington state, leaving an estimated 190,000 customers without power in the Pacific Northwest early Wednesday. Forecasters warned more atmospheric rivers packing large amounts of moisture were expected later this week.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRGB

Today It's Rain and 50s, 19 Years Ago it Was Big Snow and Cold

I wrote the following summary for this event not long after the storm ended back in 2003 for the CBS6 Albany Climate and Storm Summary Database. You can see the full article there with a complete listing of archived snowfall reports. Enjoy the look back at this first storm in what ended up being an extremely active December back in 2003.
ALBANY, NY
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest

A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
MINNESOTA STATE

