Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Johnstown Northridge posts win at Pataskala Licking Heights' expense
Johnstown Northridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 66-52 defeat of Pataskala Licking Heights in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Johnstown Northridge squared off with January 19, 2021 at Johnstown Northridge High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Lexington routs McConnelsville Morgan
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with New Lexington's performance in a 50-19 destruction of McConnelsville Morgan in Ohio girls basketball action on January 4. The first quarter gave New Lexington a 14-2 lead over...
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic escapes close call with West Lafayette Ridgewood
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic survived West Lafayette Ridgewood in a 40-39 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 29, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic took...
richlandsource.com
Beallsville designs winning blueprint against Newcomerstown
Beallsville had its hands full but finally brushed off Newcomerstown 45-30 on January 4 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 30, Newcomerstown squared off with Malvern in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville West Muskingum rains down on Byesville Meadowbrook
Zanesville West Muskingum notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Byesville Meadowbrook 44-31 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Byesville Meadowbrook squared off with December 1, 2021 at Byesville Meadowbrook High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson nips Bloom-Carroll in taut scare
Columbus Bishop Watterson showed its poise to outlast a game Bloom-Carroll squad for a 58-52 victory in Ohio boys basketball action on January 3. In recent action on December 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Johnstown on December 28 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Circleville Logan Elm pockets slim win over The Plains Athens
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Circleville Logan Elm wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-33 over The Plains Athens at Circleville Logan Elm High on January 3 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time The Plains Athens...
richlandsource.com
The Plains Athens exhales after close call with Amanda-Clearcreek
The Plains Athens eventually plied victory away from Amanda-Clearcreek 39-34 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. In recent action on December 30, The Plains Athens faced off against Brice New Hope Christian and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on December 22 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork squeezes past Loudonville
A sigh of relief filled the air in Bellville Clear Fork's locker room after a trying 52-46 test with Loudonville in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 3. The last time Bellville Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Concord John Glenn shuts off the power on Coshocton
New Concord John Glenn left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 58-21 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. In recent action on December 21, New Concord John Glenn faced off against McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 21 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blowout: Cedarville delivers statement win over Springfield Northeastern
Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Cedarville did exactly that with a 70-40 win against Springfield Northeastern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Recently on December 20, Cedarville squared off with West Alexandria Twin Valley South in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Union City Mississinawa Valley slides past Sidney Fairlawn in fretful clash
Union City Mississinawa Valley finally found a way to top Sidney Fairlawn 63-57 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Recently on December 20, Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off with Arcanum in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Zanesville Maysville delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Malvern
A sigh of relief filled the air in Zanesville Maysville's locker room after a trying 58-50 test with Malvern in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Malvern started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Zanesville Maysville at the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union cancels check from Mt. Victory Ridgemont
Richwood North Union trucked Mt. Victory Ridgemont on the road to a 56-42 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Richwood North Union and Mt Victory Ridgemont played in a 62-49 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Strasburg secures a win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Strasburg prevailed over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 57-45 on January 4 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 30, Strasburg faced off against Fredericktown and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood...
richlandsource.com
Westerville South wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Columbus Northland
Westerville South lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 72-44 win over Columbus Northland during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. In recent action on December 20, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Westerville South took on Westerville Central on December 28 at Westerville Central High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
North Robinson Colonel Crawford rains down on Galion Northmor
No quarter was granted as North Robinson Colonel Crawford blunted Galion Northmor's plans 67-55 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on December 27, Galion Northmor squared off with Galion in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Granville knocks out Heath
Granville handed Heath a tough 50-39 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 4. The last time Heath and Granville played in a 59-58 game on December 16, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Comments / 0