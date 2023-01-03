Brad Pitt Rings In The New Year With New GF Ines de Ramon On Romantic Mexico Vacation

mega

Actor Brad Pitt celebrated the start of the New Year alongside his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon , on a romantic getaway to Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pitt, 59, made things official with Ramon in December — a month after the social media influencer and jewelry designer turned 30.

The new couple took their relationship to the next level with a romantic retreat to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate the New Year. The budding romance comes amid the 59-year-old actor and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's ongoing court battle over their $164 million French estate .

Pitt and Ramon arrived in sunny Cabo San Lucas prior to the NYE festivities and took to the popular tourist destination to enjoy one-on-one time together.

"They are dating and having fun," a source close to the couple told People . "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

The insider alleged that Pitt is soaking up solo time with the influencer and is "not seeing anyone else right now."

"He is spending more time with Ines," the source added. "He is very happy."

The "no stress" relationship is far different from Pitt's ongoing drama with ex-wife Jolie — who has also been spotted enjoying the company of younger men.

A source revealed, "She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,”

The source added that Jolie has been meeting men through mutual friends. “She’s never going to sign up for apps or take a chance on someone who doesn’t have the seal of approval of someone she trusts,” an insider revealed.