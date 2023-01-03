ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Brad Pitt Rings In The New Year With New GF Ines de Ramon On Romantic Mexico Vacation

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOAJ5_0k1SxxFp00
mega

Actor Brad Pitt celebrated the start of the New Year alongside his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon , on a romantic getaway to Mexico, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Pitt, 59, made things official with Ramon in December — a month after the social media influencer and jewelry designer turned 30.

The new couple took their relationship to the next level with a romantic retreat to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, to celebrate the New Year. The budding romance comes amid the 59-year-old actor and ex-wife Angelina Jolie's ongoing court battle over their $164 million French estate .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SqXb3_0k1SxxFp00
mega

Pitt and Ramon arrived in sunny Cabo San Lucas prior to the NYE festivities and took to the popular tourist destination to enjoy one-on-one time together.

"They are dating and having fun," a source close to the couple told People . "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

The insider alleged that Pitt is soaking up solo time with the influencer and is "not seeing anyone else right now."

"He is spending more time with Ines," the source added. "He is very happy."

The "no stress" relationship is far different from Pitt's ongoing drama with ex-wife Jolie — who has also been spotted enjoying the company of younger men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hpmqg_0k1SxxFp00
mega

A source revealed, "She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYzka_0k1SxxFp00
mega

The source added that Jolie has been meeting men through mutual friends. “She’s never going to sign up for apps or take a chance on someone who doesn’t have the seal of approval of someone she trusts,” an insider revealed.

Comments / 3

Related
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Were 'Very Cute and Flirty' at His Birthday Party: Source

A source tells PEOPLE Brad Pitt was "in the best mood" at his birthday party over the weekend with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends Brad Pitt enjoyed his weekend birthday celebration with girlfriend Ines de Ramon and friends. The Oscar winner turned 59 Sunday, marking the milestone the night before at the Los Angeles restaurant Pace, a source tells PEOPLE. "Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Back On The Dating Scene, Having Fun With Younger Men 6 Years After Brad Pitt Split

Actress Angelina Jolie has been single since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt but sources reveal she’s getting back into the swing of things, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the 47-year-old Hollywood star revealed, “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.” The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,” The source added that Jolie only hangs out with men she knows through mutual...
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Looks Tense With Daughter Zahara, 17, As She Wages War On Ex Brad Pitt Over French Winery

Angelina Jolie looked like the opposite of a relaxed mom while doing retail therapy with her daughter, Zahara. The Maleficent actress appeared tense and as unhappy during her mother/daughter shopping day on Monday, signifying her ongoing legal battle with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, might be weighing on her.As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Pitt recently scored a small victory against Jolie after a judge sided with the Bullet Train star in their bitter war over the sale of their French winery. Jolie has kept a low profile since then, but the stress was written all over her face when she stepped out...
RadarOnline

'He's Seeing Red': O.J. Simpson Fuming At Ex-Pal Kris Jenner For Not Working Her PR Magic To Restore His Rep

Bitter O.J. Simpson is fuming over being a Hollywood pariah, and the angry ex-con resents old pal Kris Jenner for not helping him regain his former A-list status, RadarOnline.com has learned."He's fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities, and he's convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle," spilled a source.The reality TV momager, 67, was best friends with 75-year-old O.J.'s ex, Nicole Brown Simpson — and spies revealed she's iced out the disgraced NFL legend since her former husband, Robert Kardashian, helped acquit him of her and...
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

'The Clock Is Ticking': Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Dragging His Heels' About Marrying Longtime GF Heather Milligan

Insiders close to Arnold Schwarzenegger question if the film star will be terminated because he is "dragging his heels" when it comes to marrying longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan, RadarOnline.com has learned.It's claimed that Milligan may get tired of waiting to take their relationship to the next level considering Schwarzenegger and the physical therapist have been linked since at least 2013. Insiders worry he's comfortable with their romance as is following his $400 million divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver, and it may impact their future as a couple. Shriver and Schwarzenegger called it quits a decade ago after it was revealed...
RadarOnline

'What They Have Is Special': Channing Tatum Unbothered By Zoë Kravitz Not Wanting To Get Married Again

Zoë Kravitz has no plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Channing Tatum, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Big Little Lies star, 34, recently opened up about what she wants from her man — and it's not a ring, and sources say he's okay with it.Calling Channing, who she's been dating for one and a half years, a "wonderful human," the actress told GQ she's not a fan of marriage after already taking one trip down the aisle.When asked about her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman two years after they wed overseas, Zoë mused that she had "romanticized" being...
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
RadarOnline

Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources

Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise. A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows.""They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted. Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion...
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

‘Not Happy About It’: Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Bumping Heads Over Potential Family Reality Show: Sources

Jessica Simpson’s deep thirst for fame and a reality show of her own is causing issues with her marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed the 42-year-old mom of three is in talks for a Keeping Up with the Simpsons type of show at the urging of her neighbor and new BFF Kim Kardashian, 41 — while long-suffering husband and former footballer Eric Johnson’s concerns are falling on deaf ears. “Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while,” spilled an insider. “It’s a big reason why she’s had all these cosmetic procedures and continues to...
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo

Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
Page Six

Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal enjoy coffee date amid Phoebe Bridgers split rumors

Just two “Normal People.” Angelina Jolie revealed her unlikely friendship with actor Paul Mescal as a fan spotted the pair grabbing coffee together in London. The A-list actress, who is currently single after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, was seen chatting with the Irish actor, best known for his role as Connell in “Normal People,” inside the Almeida Café & Bar. The stars were joined by Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, who also appeared to be engaged in the conversation. The trio met up after the mother-daughter duo watched Mescal perform as Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Almeida Theatre earlier that...
People

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate New Year's Eve Together in Mexico

"They have a good thing going on. There is no stress," a source tells PEOPLE of the Oscar-winning actor and jewelry designer's relationship Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon welcomed 2023 from Mexico! The couple arrived in Cabo San Lucas ahead of the holiday weekend and celebrated New Year's Eve together Saturday in the popular tourist destination in Mexico's Baja California peninsula. "They are dating and having fun," a source tells PEOPLE. "They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it." The insider adds...
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Super Suspicious’: Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Friends Question If Called Off Divorce Was Real

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are being accused of faking a divorce battle to boost interest in the family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Everyone is super suspicious,” spilled a source about the rocky time the Rambo star, 76, recently had with 54-year-old Flavin, which allegedly had them both hurtling towards divorce until their children glued the marriage back together. “Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added. “What...
RadarOnline

'She Declared War': Queen Camilla Plotted To Take Down Bride-To-Be Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Nuptials

Although the royal drama appears to be at an all-time high amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's hit Netflix docuseries, palace insiders claim the tension reached a boiling point between now-Queen Camilla and his bride-to-be right before their wedding. RadarOnline.com has learned that Prince Charles' wife had "declared war on Harry's fiancée" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exchanged vows in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle back in May 2018.An insider spilled that "she said Meghan has so many strikes against her, she's unfit to become a royal." Camilla apparently had a few issues with the former Suits...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

175K+
Followers
4K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy