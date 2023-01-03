ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Teases Release Of 'Fauci Files'

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
Tesla founder Elon Musk teased the latest "Fauci files" release aimed at Dr. Anthony Fauci and the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent vaccine by top U.S. medical experts. The Twitter CEO claimed that the release would not be "boring," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Since buying the social platform, Musk has been on a crusade to expose Twitter's past leadership's decisions on censoring individuals from the platform, such as Kanye West and ex-president Donald Trump .

The tech innovator made Dr. Fauci — who is retired from his role as chief medical advisor for the White House and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) — his latest target after he accused the medical expert of secretly funding the lab in Wuhan, China, which is believed to be the outbreak point of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Musk made celebrated the New Year and announced the impending release of the "Fauci Files" on his social platform.

"Hope you're having a great day 1 2023! One thing's for sure, it won't be boring," the social media CEO wrote.

An 80-year-old former nurse, Juanita Broaddrick , who claimed she was assaulted by former president Bill Clinton in 1978, replied to Musk's New Year's Day tweet — and stated she was eagerly awaiting the release of the "Fauci Files."

"Later this week," Musk replied.

"Fauci lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome. imo," Musk previously tweeted leading up to his announcement on January 1.

Comments / 111

without compromise
2d ago

Musk enjoys seeing crybabies wailing every time he says something..and I must admit every time I read the comments about something he has said..they do brighten my day as well..

Reply(6)
65
Julie Podmokly
2d ago

I hope he releases them. Unfortunately the ones who think that Fauci is god won’t believe anything. They don’t believe anything that Fauci has ever said on live tv. They believe that it was all made up.

Reply(3)
24
Justice for you
2d ago

Remember when Fauci said you wouldn't get covid if you got the Vax? I do, I've saved the video. I love watching liars.

Reply(11)
30
RadarOnline

