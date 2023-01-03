ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Skip Bayless Gets Obliterated For Implying Bills/Bengals Game Is Too Important To Cancel Following Damar Hamlin Injury

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago

In the middle of the first quarter of tonight’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on a crossing pattern.

After the play, he stood up for a second, and fell straight to the ground, collapsing on the field.

For about nine minutes, the former Pitt Panther was given AED, CPR and oxygen by medical staff, as they brought out the stretcher and ambulance and transported Hamlin to the nearest hospital in Cincinnati.

Judging by the players’ faces, it appears to be a horrible situation, as several players were shown in tears.

They eventually suspended the game, and both teams were sent to the locker room discussing what the next move should be.

The game has officially been postponed.

Of course, at the time, the majority of people on Twitter are asking for the game to get cancelled or postponed.

However, sports personality Skip Bayless took to Twitter, and shared his thoughts:

And then this ridiculous tweet:

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome… which suddenly becomes irrelevant.”

Needless to say, the guy is currently getting torched for his comments on Twitter.

From former players, from current players, celebrities, fans… everybody disgusted by Skip’s ignorant comment:

Skip clarified his statement in a follow up tweet, indicating that his controversial tweet was misunderstood.

Nevertheless, the damage is done…

The NFL has released a statement confirming that Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital:

Skip Bayless Gets Obliterated For Implying Bills/Bengals Game Is Too Important To Cancel Following Damar Hamlin Injury
.

Comments / 88

L.T. The Great, #21
2d ago

He did not imply the game should continue no matter what. Seemed clear to me that he was pointing out that something about this situation was CLEARLY DIFFERENT than the norm and it was evident. People are such nasty haters. Wow.

Reply(3)
16
BBC KING
2d ago

the game was suspended out of respect for players and current situation on the field....how often is a player on national TV given CPR and carted off the field n a ambulance.... don't like it don't watch sports, the brotherhood and bond these guys share is better than some of y'all households....

Reply(1)
9
Joella Benkelman
2d ago

Such a horrible comment. This is a life. How could you think the players would want to play a Game. Prayers for healing, strength and encouragement. May God give a miracle to save Damar Hamlin 🙏🏼✝️❤️☮️

Reply(2)
12
 

