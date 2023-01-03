ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

FOX 43

Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade

PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Hours, schedule, parking info

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Jan. 7-14, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg. A visitor's guide is available here. Related video above: New Farm Show milkshake flavor announced. Hours. Jan. 7: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan....
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking

The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos

Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
HARRISBURG, PA
Melissa Frost

4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA

Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?. It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.
LANCASTER, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Hershey High School students hope new lunches coming soon

During the pandemic, the federal government implemented a universal free lunch program. This program ran throughout the 2021-2022 school year, helping many afford meals and buy lunch regularly. The 2022-23 school year, the universal free lunch program stopped being funded, leading to many students being upset that they wouldn’t be...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Frosty, the dog!

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Frosty, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County. Frosty is a small, 2-year-old tripod who has lots of energy to burn and is looking for an active family to join. At first glance, you...
NEW FREEDOM, PA
FOX 43

A healthy start to the new year | Family First

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — When it comes to having a healthy 2023, Dr. Cynthia Elsner, the lead physician at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in Hummelstown, says to make it a family affair. “It is important to get the whole family involved in leading a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Elsner....
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
pahomepage.com

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead

Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs …. Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know

The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
HARRISBURG, PA
Community Policy