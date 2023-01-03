Read full article on original website
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
York County man helps kids excel through bicycles | Jefferson Awards
YORK, Pa. — Brandt Kingsley's wheels started turning many years ago. Needing to improve his life and drop some necessary weight, he turned to a childhood love: his bike. "If you love the life you're experiencing living, then you're a success," Kingsley said. He met his goals, but his...
Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade
PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
Turning 23: Lancaster County dog celebrates big birthday milestone
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Imagine living for 161 years. It's not the case for anyone in Lancaster County, but it is how long one dog in the area has lived in dog years. 23-year-old Ladybug celebrated her birthday at Neffsville Veterinary Clinic in Manheim Township on Wednesday, Jan. 4. It's believed that Ladybug was born on Jan. 3, 2000.
WGAL
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Hours, schedule, parking info
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show will be held Jan. 7-14, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex on North Cameron Street in Harrisburg. A visitor's guide is available here. Related video above: New Farm Show milkshake flavor announced. Hours. Jan. 7: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan....
Students Sing Praises Of PA Teacher Allegedly Busted By YouTube Predator Catchers
A self-proclaimed online "predator catcher" has identified the Schuylkill County teacher suspended amid a police investigation.While Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said only that the teacher was "the subject of a recent YouTube video," the account — LC Predator …
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
26th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island: photos
Central Pennsylvania animal lovers got their new year started with a frigid dip into the Susquehanna River. Hundreds of attendees ushered in 2023 by lining up along the shore decked out in swimsuits, winter clothing or costumes. They plunged into those waters from the shores of Harrisburg’s City Island, where...
4 Highly Rated Fitness Centers and Gyms in Lancaster, PA
Did your new year's resolutions include "get in better shape" or "get fit"?. It's one of the most common goals we set at the start of each new year. Work out, join a gym, eat healthier, dry month without consuming alcohol, ditching sugar, embracing an active lifestyle, anything and everything related to our health.
abc27.com
York College of Pennsylvania is constructing a new facility for one of their newest programs
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania recently announced on Jan. 3 that they will be constructing a new facility to accommodate the growth of their recently created Environmental Horticulture Program. According to York College of Pennsylvania’s website, their Environmental Horticulture program is designed to prepare students for...
hhsbroadcaster.com
Hershey High School students hope new lunches coming soon
During the pandemic, the federal government implemented a universal free lunch program. This program ran throughout the 2021-2022 school year, helping many afford meals and buy lunch regularly. The 2022-23 school year, the universal free lunch program stopped being funded, leading to many students being upset that they wouldn’t be...
Furry Friends with Frosty, the dog!
NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — This week’s Furry Friend, Frosty, is brought to us by Animal Rescue Inc. in New Freedom, York County. Frosty is a small, 2-year-old tripod who has lots of energy to burn and is looking for an active family to join. At first glance, you...
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg to host nurse job fair
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg will be hosting a job fair for nurses. The job fair will take place at the Brady Building Auditorium at 205 S. Front St. in Harrisburg from 8:30 a.m. until noon Saturday. 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Welcome/Registration. 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. —...
‘Just let me know something’: Weeping mom pleads for info on son missing in central Pa.
York County investigators held a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the December disappearance of a local 19-year-old and urge anyone with information to come forward. Kadin Black vanished late Dec. 17 or early Dec. 18 from his family’s home on the first block of Vickilee Drive in...
A healthy start to the new year | Family First
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — When it comes to having a healthy 2023, Dr. Cynthia Elsner, the lead physician at UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in Hummelstown, says to make it a family affair. “It is important to get the whole family involved in leading a healthy lifestyle,” said Dr. Elsner....
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
pahomepage.com
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead
Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs …. Electrical fire displaces 10 in Harrisburg, two dogs dead. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Med shortages affecting kids amid cold, flu season. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave. Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave.
2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show: Everything you need to know
The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is set to get underway on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The theme of this year's show is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future by celebrating accomplishments in agriculture and recognizing the agricultural drive and vision to innovate and inspire.
iheart.com
Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
