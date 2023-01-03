Read full article on original website
Man shot, killed in north St. Louis County
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday in north St. Louis County.
St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen
A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County
This is the fourth time the store has been burglarized since 2018. The ATF will work with St. Louis County police to investigate this incident.
Man charged after road rage leads to gunfire in Clayton
A man is behind bars after a road rage incident last week led to gunfire in Clayton.
Man charged in fatal Jennings New Year’s Day shooting
JENNINGS, Mo. – A St. Louis County man is charged with second-degree murder after a man was found dead early on New Year’s Day. Darrell Davis, 33, is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond. Police were called to the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue at around 2:15...
Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
Woman indicted, accused of embezzling funds from St. Louis stagehands union
ST. LOUIS — A woman appeared in federal court Wednesday, months after she was indicted on accusations of embezzling nearly $20,000 from a St. Louis area stagehands union. Tina Metrolis, 54, was arrested last month in Mississippi after a Sept. 28 indictment on one felony count of embezzlement from a labor union. According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, she appeared in court Wednesday to plead not guilty.
Man shot and killed in Jennings on New Year’s Day
St. Louis County Police Department homicide detectives are looking into a fatal shooting in Jennings.
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Missouri
CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) -- Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter’s front porch. Crowley said the first sound that caught her attention was the sound of someone stepping...
'It's horrifying': Gun violence continues to be the leading cause of death for US children and teens
ST. LOUIS — It's a somber reality that's impacting our community. Gun violence is still the leading cause of death for children and teens nationwide. It surpassed automobile crashes in 2020 and experts said the trend is continuing. Now, doctors and advocates are calling it a 'public health problem.'
Fatal Spanish Lake fire under investigation
A fatal fire in Spanish Lake is being investigated by the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad.
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
St. Louis County councilman balks at spending more money on convention center expansion
St. Louis County Councilman Ernie Trakas is calling for the ouster of St. Louis Convention Center President Kelly Ratcliffe over rising costs to expand the complex.
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served
CLAYTON, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
Missouri state trooper hit by truck on New Year’s Eve, airlifted to St. Louis
A Missouri state trooper was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis after being hit by a truck on New Year's Eve.
Exclusive: Family impacted by O'Fallon house explosion says there's no accountability
O'FALLON, Mo. — A family is desperate for help after a gas explosion last year kicked them out of their home. They say the companies that should be helping them are passing the buck. They're speaking with our I-Team exclusively. On March 1, 2022, a home exploded after contractors...
Man accused of shooting at car near gas pump in Metro East
A man is behind bars and accused of shooting at a car near a gas pump in St. Clair County.
Police investigating 'suspicious package' found at south St. Louis County water pump station
ST. LOUIS — Police were investigating after a "suspicious package" was found at a south St. Louis County pump station Friday. The item was found by a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District employee, according to Sean Hadley with MSD. The station is located in the 4600 block of Meramec...
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant home in Glasgow Village
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death Thursday in Glasgow Village. In a press release, the St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct went to a call for help shortly after 3:30 p.m. about a person lying in the backyard of a vacant home located at 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
