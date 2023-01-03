ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Clair man held with no bond for shooting neighbor in the abdomen

A Franklin County man is arrested for shooting his neighbor. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called to the 600 block of Perkins Road in St. Clair, shortly before noon on Monday to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 47-year-old male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one arm. The victim identified the shooter as his neighbor, 59-year-old James Lairmore. The victim says the two had been arguing before the shooting occurred.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Man Charged With Second-Degree Murder In Fatal Shooting In St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Sunday, January 1, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Darrell Davis, 33 years of age, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri 63136, for Second Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Davis is attached. Davis is being held on a $250,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman indicted, accused of embezzling funds from St. Louis stagehands union

ST. LOUIS — A woman appeared in federal court Wednesday, months after she was indicted on accusations of embezzling nearly $20,000 from a St. Louis area stagehands union. Tina Metrolis, 54, was arrested last month in Mississippi after a Sept. 28 indictment on one felony count of embezzlement from a labor union. According to a news release from the United States Department of Justice, she appeared in court Wednesday to plead not guilty.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis County couple convert home into community kitchen for homeless, 150,000 hot meals served

CLAYTON, Missouri (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County couple’s mission to feed the hungry has taken over their home. “Anybody that needs food. We give it to them,” Riz Khan, President of the Little Angels Foundation, said. “Whether it’s a crazy winter, whether it’s snowing, whether it’s raining, or whether it’s hot, we don’t care. We just go.”
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
16-year-old found dead in backyard of vacant home in Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death Thursday in Glasgow Village. In a press release, the St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Precinct went to a call for help shortly after 3:30 p.m. about a person lying in the backyard of a vacant home located at 10600 block of Spring Garden Drive.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
SALINE COUNTY, MO
