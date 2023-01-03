Read full article on original website
Light snow, freezing drizzle will continue into Thursday
The winter storm system that has impacted our area for the past several days has stalled over southeastern Minnesota and will continue to produce light snow and freezing drizzle through the rest of tonight and into Thursday morning. Additional snowfall will only be around an inch or two, but roads will remain snow-covered and slippery through much of Thursday. We are not expecting a lot of wind, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Finally, by late Thursday, this system will get the heck out of here and we will get a nice, long break from the snow.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended Until Thursday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Weather Advisory that was supposed to expire at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday has been extended. The National Weather Service says the advisory will now be in effect until 6:00 a.m. Thursday. It covers pretty much all of central Minnesota. They say an additional two to...
No travel advised in several southwest counties due to snow
(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, McLeod, and Renville counties to the No Travel Advisory list (see below) that was issued for southwest Minnesota earlier this morning. The southern portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are also experiencing challenging driving conditions. No travel is...
2 storm systems with freezing rain and a wintery mix to keep the chill on Tri-Cities
First storm system could arrive Wednesday night.
Wrapping up the latest winter storm
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Winter Weather Alerts have been allowed to expire as this recent storm system takes it’s time exiting into Eastern Minnesota and Iowa by Wednesday morning. The snow has mostly diminished but some flurries and isolated snow showers can’t be ruled out tonight. Winds will gradually diminish by late evening. While the snow has tapered off, road condition continue to be covered or partially covered, depending where in the state your traveling.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
Winter Weather Advisory continues today, more snow expected
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect throughout the day as more accumulating snow is expected to continue into early Thursday morning. Today will remain on the cloudy side with a low pressure system moving through the area. The center of the pressure system is slowly moving through south, southeastern Minnesota through the morning and afternoon hours today. As the pressure system slowly moves east, northeastward, a cold front will move through behind the pressure system, which will lead to a drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend and next week. Temperatures will steadily hover in the low-30s through the afternoon today with a breeze up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours before fizzling out early Thursday morning. We are looking at another 2 to 4 inches of snow today with some areas looking at 3 to 5 inches possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.
Storm: MnDOT advises no travel in much of southwest and south-central Minnesota
Heavy snow took a major toll on Minnesota's roads and people's travel plans Tuesday, and more was expected through Wednesday, but it appears the worst has passed. And while this storm packed a wallop, it's not one for the record books. As January snowstorms go, "it's nothing overly unusual," said...
Minnesota Department Of Transportation Updates No Travel Advisory To Include 12 Counties
The winter storm that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for the Duluth area Tuesday afternoon is already wreaking havoc in other parts of the state. In fact, road conditions have deteriorated so badly that the Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an official No...
Travel through air, ground in Minnesota stalled due to winter storm
Countless canceled and delayed flights, numerous crashes amid terrible road conditions are the result of a powerful winter storm that has dumped two rounds of snow with a dash of freezing rain in between. Freezing rain combined with fresh snowfall has resulted in a total of 101 cancellations and 42...
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
Minnesota weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow likely Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More snow is expected on Wednesday across the Twin Cities metro and beyond as travel conditions continue to be difficult on area roadways. After picking up 6-8+ inches of snow in the metro Tuesday, several more inches of snow is expected by Wednesday evening. Timeline of...
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
Preventing ice dams on your home or business
KIMT NEWS 3 - Minnesota and Iowa are dealing with melting snow and ice, then rain, temperatures dropping, and more freezing. The combination of all of this could cause ice dams on the roof of your home or business, and that could be an expensive problem to fix. Ice dams...
"No Travel Advisories" lifted in this area, roads still slick
(Willmar MN-) At 7 last night MNDOT lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in southwest Minnesota, including the following highway segments:. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
New Year Starting Off With Another Winter Storm
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It looks like Old Man Winter is taking aim at the area again as yet another complicated system slides its way into the region. The biggest concern over our local area with this storm is going to be freezing rain potential which is why the National Weather Service has put all of Northwest Iowa and parts of Southwest Minnesota into an ICE STORM WARNING through Tuesday afternoon.
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for SW MN starting Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for southwest Minnesota, starting Tuesday afternoon. Affected counties include Redwood, Renville, Brown, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Sibley, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 11 inches and...
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
FIRST ALERT DAY: Major winter storm brings snow and ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Our major winter storm continues across the region with the highest impacts in our eastern and southeastern counties. A Winter Storm Warning continues for a good portion of the region and has been extended into Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Hand, Spink, Roberts, and Day counties. An Ice Storm Warning continues for northwest Iowa, southern Minnesota, and Union county through midday, then those counties will then be placed under a Winter Weather Advisory.
