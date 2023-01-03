A winter weather advisory will remain in effect throughout the day as more accumulating snow is expected to continue into early Thursday morning. Today will remain on the cloudy side with a low pressure system moving through the area. The center of the pressure system is slowly moving through south, southeastern Minnesota through the morning and afternoon hours today. As the pressure system slowly moves east, northeastward, a cold front will move through behind the pressure system, which will lead to a drop in temperatures for the upcoming weekend and next week. Temperatures will steadily hover in the low-30s through the afternoon today with a breeze up to 20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph at times. Snow showers will continue into the overnight hours before fizzling out early Thursday morning. We are looking at another 2 to 4 inches of snow today with some areas looking at 3 to 5 inches possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO