ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
750thegame.com

Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin

A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
WWMT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field

CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Syracuse.com

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code SYRACUSE1BET: Claim your $1,500 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you haven’t already signed up for Caesars Sportsbook then you are missing out on some of the best welcome offers around and some of the best sports betting in Ohio right now. With such a huge range of sports to bet on, there is something for everyone with Caesars, and today they are offering up to $1,500 as a one-time welcome offer for new customers in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Syracuse.com

Expert NBA picks today: Nets vs. Bulls prediction finds betting value

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Brooklyn Nets will try to extend their winning streak to 13 games when they visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. Brooklyn (25-12) is beginning a three-game road trip, and seven of its victories during the current surge have already come away from home. Meanwhile, the Bulls (16-21) are coming off back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

NFL Denies Telling Bills & Bengals Coaches They Had “5 Minutes” To Warm Up & Resume Play After Damar Hamlin Collapsed On The Field

Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered an on-field cardiac arrest after taking a hit to the chest while tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins last night. After Hamlin collapsed, medical staff immediately showed up to the scene to provide AED, CPR and oxygen, as players gathered around to pray for their teammate and friend.
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy