Austin, TX

tami tate
2d ago

Coming from a family owned small chain restaurant/s I know these types of late night eatery's can get violent, even deadly... experiencing it 1st hand many nights.... Waffle House needs to do more to protect and stand by it's employees... Nobody's trained to deal with these high stress, verbally, physically unstable environments.. Unfortunately they don't make near enough to deal with it either... Kudos to the employees, protect yourself... To the ratchet group of customers. Your an embarrassment to your up bringing or maybe not .. your parents might behave his way so you may not know any better 🤨

stanley normoyle
2d ago

Good for her stand up an fight for what’s right. Her safety I believe is more important

americanmilitarynews.com

Waffle House chair-throwing brawl video goes viral

Video of a violent brawl inside an Austin, Texas Waffle House has gone viral this week, garnering more than 3 million views on Twitter since it was posted on December 22. In the video, a Waffle House employee appears to tell a group of customers that they should leave the restaurant. Shortly thereafter, two customers aggressively approach the counter separating the employees from the customers. One of the customers also briefly climbs on the counter.
AUSTIN, TX
People

Nevada Sisters, 2 and 3, Are Killed After Aunt Who'd Allegedly Split Bottle of Tequila Crashes into Tree

Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3, were strapped in the back of their aunt's 2004 Honda Odyssey with only adult seatbelts instead of the age-appropriate car seats required by law A Nevada woman allegedly split a bottle of Tequila with a friend before getting behind the wheel of a van and losing control, killing her two young nieces and seriously injuring her sister, multiple news outlets report. KaLeah Manning, 23, was allegedly driving drunk when she failed to make a turn and struck a palm tree on...
NEVADA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
New York Post

Face-tatted woman from viral mugshots reveals dramatic makeover

An Ohio woman whose mugshots went viral for her spooky skeleton and cobweb face tattoos has unveiled a dramatic transformation after undergoing grueling laser treatments to remove the ink. Alyssa Zebrasky, 31, first made headlines in Dec. 2018 after she was arrested in Ohio on charges of shoplifting and drug possession. Her booking photo showed her forehead covered with a spider web tattoo, along with Day of the Dead-inspired skull design around her eyes, cheeks, nose and lips. In April. 2019, Zebrasky and her macabre ink were back in the news after she was picked by the police again. But now, more than...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
People

Baby Girl Was Allegedly Force-Fed 'Massive' Amounts of Milk by Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Infants

Lucy Letby, 32, is standing trial in connection with the murders of five infant boys and two infant girls at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016 A baby girl was allegedly force-fed "massive" amount of milk by Lucy Letby, the British nurse who is currently standing trial on charges related to the killing of seven babies in the UK. Letby allegedly tried to murder the infant, known as Child G, at the Countess of Chester Hospital's neonatal unit after the nurse who was taking care of the girl went on an...
New York Post

Would-be Georgia robber slips on ice while pulling gun, hits head

A Georgia man’s attempt to rob a business in the early hours of Christmas morning went awry when employees fended off the suspect, sending him slipping on ice and hitting his head on the ground, according to the Gainesville Police Department.  Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez, 30, is now facing armed robbery and aggravated assault charges.  The incident, which police likened to a “scene out of ‘Home Alone,'” began around 1 a.m. on Christmas morning.  Sajbocho-Ordonez was allegedly hiding behind a business in Gainesville, which is about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, and pulled a gun on an employee who walked outside.  The employee got into a physical altercation with Sajbocho-Ordonez, who allegedly fired a shot after another worker exited the building and spooked him.  Sajbocho-Ordonez then allegedly tried to flee the scene but slipped on a frozen patch and hit his head. Witnesses were able to take two guns away from him until police arrived and took Sajbocho-Ordonez into custody.  No one was struck by the gunfire.  “Fortunately, no serious injuries occurred and the perp went to jail,” the Gainesville Police Department said. 
GAINESVILLE, GA
