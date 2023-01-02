Read full article on original website
What is the normal platelet count range based on age?
As someone ages, platelet counts may fluctuate. Possible reasons include natural vascular aging, changes in bone marrow tissue, and altered blood plasma makeup. Platelets — also known as thrombocytes — are colorless fragments of larger cells called megakaryocytes,. found in bone marrow. The purpose of platelets is to...
Researchers found sudden cardiac death nearly 3 times higher for black women
A number of studies have been conducted to highlight the unique cardiovascular disease-related health issues faced by black adults. A study by the American Heart Association explains why black women have a higher cardiovascular death rate than white women. The new research suggests cultural and socioeconomic disparities, such as income level and education, as well as risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, account for these higher rates.
Predictive models built upon annotated and validated intake biomarkers in urine using paired or unpaired analysis helped to classify cranberry juice consumers in a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, and crossover study.
Contributor: Shaomin Zhao,Zhihua Su,Haiyan Liu,Christina Khoo,Timothy J Garrett,Liwei Gu. Intake biomarkers of cranberry juice in women can assess consumption in clinical trials. Discriminant biomarkers in urine may explain urinary tract infection (UTI) preventive activities. We hypothesized that validated and annotated discriminant metabolites in human urine could be used as intake biomarkers in building predictive multivariate models to classify cranberry consumers. Urine samples were collected from 16 healthy women aged 18 to 29 years at baseline and after 3- and 21-day consumption of cranberry or placebo juice in a double-blind, crossover study. Urine metabolomes were analyzed using ultra high-performance liquid chromatography coupled with Orbitrap mass spectrometry. Paired and unpaired multivariate analyses were used to annotate or identify discriminant metabolic features after cranberry consumption. Twenty-six discriminant metabolic features (paired analysis) and 27 (unpaired analysis) after cranberry consumption in an open-label intervention were rediscovered in the blinded study. These metabolites included exogenous (quinic acid) and endogenous ones (hippuric acid). The paired analysis showed better model fitting with partial least-square discriminant analysis models built on all metabolites than the unpaired analysis. Predictive models built on shared metabolites by the unpaired analysis were able to classify cranberry juice consumers with 84.4% to 100% correction rates, overall better than the paired analysis (50%-100%). The double-blind study validated discriminant metabolites from a previous open-label study. These urinary metabolites may be associated with the ability of cranberries to prevent UTIs and serve as potential cranberry intake biomarkers. It reveals the importance of selecting the right predictive models to classify cranberry consumers with higher than 95% correction rates.
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
Assessing Nursing Sentiments on Nurse-Resident Physician Collaboration and Administrative Support in the Labor and Delivery Setting: Development and Validation of a Novel Instrument.
Contributor: Jeffery S Durbin,Oliwier Dziadkowiec,Ye Ji Choi,Kimberly Swan,Susan M Thrasher. To develop a survey instrument that: 1) investigates the dynamics of collaboration in multidisciplinary care units such as labor and delivery (L&D); and (2) uniquely determines the collaborative relationships between nurses and resident physicians. An effective interprofessional collaboration between healthcare...
Neuronal melatonin type 1 receptor overexpression promotes M2 microglia polarization in cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury.
Contributor: Yalikun Suofu,Abhishek Jauhari,Emilia S Nirmala,William A Mullins,Xiaomin Wang,Fang Li,Diane L Carlisle,Robert M Friedlander. Microglial activation is readily detected following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Activated microglia polarize into either classic pro-inflammatory M1 or protective M2 microglia following ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Melatonin is protective immediately after ischemia/reperfusion-induced brain injury. However, the ability of melatonin to affect longer-term recovery from ischemic/reperfusion-induced injury as well as its ability to modulate microglia/macrophage polarization are unknown. The goal of this study is to understand the impact of melatonin on mice 14 days after injury, as well as to understand how melatonin affects microglial polarization of neuronal MT activation following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion. We utilized MT-GFP transgenic mice which overexpress MT (melatonin type 1 receptor) in neurons. Melatonin-treated or vehicle treated wild type and MT-GFP mice underwent middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO)/reperfusion and followed for 14 days. Neuronal MT overexpression significantly reduced infarct volumes, improved motor function, and ameliorated weight loss. Additionally, melatonin treatment reduced infarct volume in MT-GFP mice as compared to untreated wild type, melatonin treated wild type, and untreated MT-GFP mice. Melatonin improved neurological function and prevented weight loss in MT-GFP mice compared with melatonin treated wild type mice. Finally, melatonin treatment in combination with MT overexpression reduced the numbers of Iba1/CD16 M1 microglia and increased the numbers of Iba1/ CD206 M2 microglia after ischemic injury. In conclusion, neuronal MT mediates melatonin-induced long-term recovery after cerebral ischemia, at least in part, by shifting microglial polarization toward the neuroprotective M2 phenotype.
The role of the DE and EF loop of BKPyV VP1 in the serological cross-reactivity between subtypes.
Contributor: Hejtmánková Alžběta,Caisová Helena,Tomanová Tereza,Španielová Hana. BK virus (BKPyV) is a causative agent of BKPyV-associated nephropathy and graft rejections in kidney transplant patients. It establishes persistent infection in the kidneys, which can lead to reactivation in an immunosuppressed state or transmission to kidney recipients during transplantation. Complications in the case of donor-derived infections can be caused by differences between the four known BKPyV subtypes, as prior infection with one subtype does not guarantee protection against de novo infection with other subtypes. The recipient and donor pretransplant serotyping is not routinely performed since simple ELISA tests employing antigens derived from the major viral capsid protein 1 (VP1) are hindered by the high cross-reactivity of anti-VP1 antibodies against all subtypes. Identifying subtype-specific epitopes in VP1 could lead to the design of specific antigens and the improvement of serodiagnostics during kidney transplantation. We aimed to study the surface residues responsible for the interactions with the subtype-specific antibodies by focusing on the DE and EF loops of VP1, which have only a small number of distinct amino acid differences between the most common subtypes, BKPyV-I and BKPyV-IV. We designed two mutant pseudovirions: we introduced BKPyV-I characteristic amino acid residues (either H139N in the DE loop or D175E and I178V changes in the EF loop) into the base sequence of a BKPyV-IV VP1. This way, we created BKPyV-IV mutant pseudovirions with the sequence of either the BKPyV-I DE loop or the BKPyV-I EF loop. These mutants were then used as competing antigens in an antigen competition assay with a panel of patient sera, and changes in antibody reactivity were assessed by ELISA assay. We found that the changes introduced into the BKPyV-IV VP1 EF loop restrict antibody recognition in most samples and that converting the BKPyV-IV DE loop into its BKPyV-I equivalent attracts anti-VP1 BKPyV-I antibodies. Although our results did not lead to the discovery of a subtype-specific epitope on the VP1, they suggested that the arrangement of the EF loop in VP1 might dictate the mode of interaction between virus and anti-VP1 antibodies in general and that the interactions between the antibodies and the viral capsid might be very complex. Consequently, an antigen competition assay as an assay to distinguish between BKPyV serotypes might prove difficult to interpret.
Heart transplantation for pediatric foreign nationals in the United States.
Contributor: Takashi Harano,Megha Sheth,Kazunari Sasaki,Jeremy Yu,Sean C Wightman,Scott M Atay,Sandeep Sainathan,Anthony W Kim. This study aimed to clarify survival outcomes, waitlist mortality, and waitlist days of heart transplantation of pediatric foreign nationals compared to pediatric United States (US) citizens. We retrieved data from March 2012 to June 2021 in the United Network Organ Sharing registry. Of 5,857 pediatric patients newly waitlisted, 133 (2.27%) patients were non-US citizen/non-US residents (NCNR). Patients with congenital heart disease were higher in the US citizen group than in the NCNR group (51.9% vs 22.6%, p < 0.001); 76.7% of patients in the NCNR group (102/133) had cardiomyopathy. Of the 133 NCNRs, 111 patients (83.5%) underwent heart transplantation, which was significantly higher than that in the US citizen group (68.6%, p < 0.001). The median waitlist time was 71 days (IQR, 22-172 days) in the NCNR group and 74 days (29-184 days) in the US citizen group (P = 0.48). Survival after heart transplant was significantly better in the NCNR group than in the US citizen group (n = 3,982; logrank test p = 0.015). Heart transplantation for pediatric foreign nationals was mostly indicated for cardiomyopathy, and their transplant rate was significantly higher than that in the US citizen group, with better survival outcomes. The better survival outcomes in the NCNR group compared to the US citizen group can likely be attributed to the differing diagnoses for which transplantation was performed. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Association Between Behavioral, Biological, and Genetic Markers of Cardiovascular Health and MRI Markers of Brain Aging
Methods This population-based cohort study included participants who had repeated brain MRI measures from 2001 to 2003 to 2007–2010 (i.e., count of perivascular spaces, volumes of white matter hyperintensity [WMH] and gray matter, and lacunes). At baseline, global, behavioral, and biological CVH metrics were defined and scored following the life’s simple 7 approach and categorized into unfavorable, intermediate, and favorable profiles according to tertiles. The metabolic genetic risk score was calculated by counting 15 risk alleles associated with hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Data were analyzed using linear mixed-effects and Cox proportional hazards models, adjusting for age, sex, and education.
Artificial Human Lung: Modelling Organ-like Complexity to Facilitate Mechanistic Understanding
The following is a summary of “Towards an artificial human lung: modelling organ-like complexity to aid mechanistic understanding” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Humbert et al. More than 5 million people lose their lives yearly due to respiratory disorders, placing a significant financial strain...
RGN-259 Demonstrates Rapid Healing of Epithelial Defects in Neurotrophic Keratopathy
Complete healing occurred after 4 weeks in 6 of the 10 RGN-259-treated subjects and in 1 of the 8 placebo-treated subjects. The efficacy and safety of 0.1% RGN-259 ophthalmic solution in promoting the healing of persistent epithelial defects for patients with stage 2 and stage 3 neurotrophic keratopathy (NK) was evaluated in a phase 3 clinical trial (SEER-1).
Formative research to promote lupus awareness and early screening at Historically Black College and University (HBCU) communities in South Carolina.
Contributor: Edith M Williams,Joni Nelson,Diane Francis,Keesha Corbin,Gary Link,Tomika Caldwell,Gary Gilkeson. Systemic lupus erythematosus or lupus is a severe chronic autoimmune disorder that disproportionately impacts young African Americans. Increasing lupus awareness in this high-risk group may be an effective approach to ultimately improving lupus outcomes. To begin to address this disparity, this report describes qualitative data to be utilized in the development of a campaign to enhance awareness of lupus on Historically Black Colleges and University (HBCU) campuses.
UC Patients Undergoing IPAA Are More Likely to Experience IPS, Which Is Linked to Significant Disability
The following is the summary of “Ileoanal Pouch Syndrome Is Common and Associated With Significant Disability in Patients With Ulcerative Colitis Undergoing IPAA” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Li, et al. After ileoanal pouch surgery, a new syndrome called ileoanal...
