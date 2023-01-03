Read full article on original website
JaCrispy
2d ago
Haha they will be winning like McDonalds and Walmart employees, replaced by robots.
Amazon union lawyers up for Staten Island warehouse injuries
Amazon delivery vans are seen leaving the Amazon's JFK8 Staten Island fulfillment center. The Amazon Labor Union says its workers are twice as likely to be hurt on the job compared to other warehouse workers. [ more › ]
Amazon Labor Union Taps Legal Expert as Colorado Warehouse Logs Employee Death
An Amazon employee died at a Colorado fulfillment center on Dec. 27, marking another on-the-clock passing that occurred at one of the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Rick Jacobs, 61, is the identified worker who passed away, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the death happened at the Colorado Springs, Col. Amazon warehouse, and that his death was not work related. An Amazon spokesperson told local TV news affiliate KKTV 11 Jacobs had a heart attack just a few minutes before his shift ended at 5 a.m. Several people were around Jacobs the time and at...
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Costco Increasing Membership Fee
Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Walmart Charged Customers Double
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
Dollar General Registers Will Feature Stickers To Warn Customers About Alleged Overcharging
Claims against Dollar General due to overcharging are at an all-time high. What causes the issue? Inflation and understaffing. The shelf prices do not match the check-out machine ones at many locations. Shoppers have complained about the problem. State mystery buyers have also experienced cost differences.
Social Security news: Will Social Security recipients get a bonus payment this December?
Some Social Security recipients will receive two payments in December — one on Dec. 1 and the other on Dec. 30, according to AARP. But the Dec. 30 payment is not a bonus payment. It is a workaround to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients their benefits on days when banks are not closed.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?
Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET
You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How
K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
A retail worker claims that workers wear clothing from the store and put them back on the rack without washing
Clothes for salePhoto byDiego Torres Silvestre from Sao Paulo, Brazil; CC-BY-2.0 A question that shoppers always have is whether you should wash new clothes before wearing them for the first time. And the answer is almost always yes. Studies have shown that new clothes can be dirtier than they look.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
Cannabis giant Curaleaf cut about 220 jobs, then sent the workers it laid off a survey asking why they left
"We recognize that an exit survey in this scenario was an oversight," Curaleaf said in a statement about the surveys.
