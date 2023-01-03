ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 7

JaCrispy
2d ago

Haha they will be winning like McDonalds and Walmart employees, replaced by robots.

Reply
8
Related
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Labor Union Taps Legal Expert as Colorado Warehouse Logs Employee Death

An Amazon employee died at a Colorado fulfillment center on Dec. 27, marking another on-the-clock passing that occurred at one of the e-commerce giant’s warehouses. Rick Jacobs, 61, is the identified worker who passed away, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed the death happened at the Colorado Springs, Col. Amazon warehouse, and that his death was not work related. An Amazon spokesperson told local TV news affiliate KKTV 11 Jacobs had a heart attack just a few minutes before his shift ended at 5 a.m. Several people were around Jacobs the time and at...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Increasing Membership Fee

Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TEXAS STATE
Maya Devi

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco is Getting Rid of Another Service

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.

Comments / 0

Community Policy