ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Stars, studs and duds from Packers' win over Vikings in Week 17

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLWkj_0k1SudEq00

The Green Bay Packers demolished the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field to even the team’s record at 8-8 and create a scenario in which a win over the Detroit Lions next Sunday night will clinch a playoff berth.

Here are the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ 41-17 win in Week 17:

Stars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ENMr4_0k1SudEq00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Aaron Jones: The one blemish on his body of work from Sunday was a missed opportunity on an extended play by Aaron Rodgers in which the ball bounced off his hands along the sideline. But Jones still delivered 111 rushing yards on just 14 carries, with three runs over 10 yards and a 31-yarder.

DL Kenny Clark: The veteran defensive lineman all but ended the game with a strip sack of Kirk Cousins and subsequent fumble recovery to open the second half. Facing a third-string center for most of the game, Clark dominated.

CB Jaire Alexander: He followed around Justin Jefferson and played physical press coverage at the line of scrimmage to negate the All-Pro receiver. Jefferson’s only catch came against quarters coverage in Adrian Amos’ zone. In the first half, Alexander broke up a deep attempt to Jefferson along the sideline.

KR Keisean Nixon: He played only three snaps, but his 105-yard kickoff return changed the entire game in one play.

Studs

DL TJ Slaton: The 340-pounder was a brick wall in the middle of the defense against the run, and he deflected two passes, including one that was intercepted. Three of Slaton’s tackles came within two yards of the line of scrimmage, including a tackle for loss on 3rd-and-goal and another for no gain.

WR Allen Lazard: Five catches, 59 yards, four first downs. His numbers rarely jump off the page but he just quietly makes a handful of winning plays every week.

K Mason Crosby: The 38-year-old knocked home a 56-yarder off the crossbar before the half. Crosby hasn’t missed since Week 10.

CB Rasul Douglas: He broke up a pass intended to Adam Thielen, and his deflection led to Darnell Savage’s 75-yard interception return touchdown.

LT David Bakhtiari: Missing three games with an appendectomy didn’t phase him. He was excellent in pass pro at left tackle.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

200K+
Followers
251K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy