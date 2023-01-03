Stars, studs and duds from Packers' win over Vikings in Week 17

The Green Bay Packers demolished the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field to even the team’s record at 8-8 and create a scenario in which a win over the Detroit Lions next Sunday night will clinch a playoff berth.

Here are the stars, studs and duds from the Packers’ 41-17 win in Week 17:

Stars

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Aaron Jones: The one blemish on his body of work from Sunday was a missed opportunity on an extended play by Aaron Rodgers in which the ball bounced off his hands along the sideline. But Jones still delivered 111 rushing yards on just 14 carries, with three runs over 10 yards and a 31-yarder.

DL Kenny Clark: The veteran defensive lineman all but ended the game with a strip sack of Kirk Cousins and subsequent fumble recovery to open the second half. Facing a third-string center for most of the game, Clark dominated.

CB Jaire Alexander: He followed around Justin Jefferson and played physical press coverage at the line of scrimmage to negate the All-Pro receiver. Jefferson’s only catch came against quarters coverage in Adrian Amos’ zone. In the first half, Alexander broke up a deep attempt to Jefferson along the sideline.

KR Keisean Nixon: He played only three snaps, but his 105-yard kickoff return changed the entire game in one play.

Studs

DL TJ Slaton: The 340-pounder was a brick wall in the middle of the defense against the run, and he deflected two passes, including one that was intercepted. Three of Slaton’s tackles came within two yards of the line of scrimmage, including a tackle for loss on 3rd-and-goal and another for no gain.

WR Allen Lazard: Five catches, 59 yards, four first downs. His numbers rarely jump off the page but he just quietly makes a handful of winning plays every week.

K Mason Crosby: The 38-year-old knocked home a 56-yarder off the crossbar before the half. Crosby hasn’t missed since Week 10.

CB Rasul Douglas: He broke up a pass intended to Adam Thielen, and his deflection led to Darnell Savage’s 75-yard interception return touchdown.

LT David Bakhtiari: Missing three games with an appendectomy didn’t phase him. He was excellent in pass pro at left tackle.