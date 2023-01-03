Jon Moxley promo set for AEW Dynamite

Moxley is set to speak on this week's Dynamite in Seattle.

AEW’s social media on Monday night confirmed that Moxley will appear on this week’s show in Seattle, Washington.

In recent weeks, Moxley and Hangman Page have been feuding after Moxley gave Page a concussion in their previous match back in October. Page is set to give a medical update on his condition this Wednesday. A doctor told Page on Friday’s Rampage that if everything goes right and if Page doesn’t get involved in any more altercations, he could be cleared in time for the January 11 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles.

Page returned on the November 30 edition of Dynamite and immediately began to brawl with Moxley, who was cutting a promo in the ring. Page also got involved in the trios battle royal that took place on the December 23 edition of Rampage by eliminating Moxley from the match.

