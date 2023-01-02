Competitive repopulation and allo-immunological pressure determine chimerism kinetics after T-cell depleted allogeneic stem cell transplantation and donor lymphocyte infusions.

Read full article on original website
WQAD
A stem cell transplant treatment can stop MS in its tracks
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. A new treatment seeks to stop it from progressing.
Stem cell transplant may slow progression of multiple sclerosis
A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease.
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer antigen 125 expression enhances the gemcitabine/cisplatin-resistant tumor microenvironment in bladder cancer.
Contributor: Takahisa Yamashita,Morihiro Higashi,Hironori Sugiyama,Makoto Morozumi,Shuji Momose,Jun-Ichi Tamaru. Cancer antigen 125 (CA125) is one of the mucin family proteins and is a serum tumor marker for various tumors, such as ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer, used to distinguish between benign and malignant tumors, to monitor the response to chemotherapy, and to detect relapse after initial treatment. Recently, CA125 has been reported to be involved in chemoresistance through the physical characteristics of mucin or by modifying the immune tumor-microenvironment. However, the relationship between CA125 expression and chemoresistance in bladder cancer is still unclear. In this study, the clinicopathological features of bladder cancer with CA125 expression and the status of the tumor-microenvironment related to gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance, were investigated using publicly available datasets (the Cancer Genome Atlas Expression, GSE169455 dataset) from the cBioPortal website (https://www.cbioportal.org/, last access: 8/22/2022), the NCBI website (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/, last access: 8/22/2022) and an in-house case collection of bladder cancer. The cases with CA125 expression had the poorer disease-free and overall survivals than without CA125 expression. The mucinous area surrounding cancer cells was frequently detected in cases with CA125 expression (81%, 13/16 cases). CA125 expression was also related to the immunosuppressive tumor-microenvironment through the infiltration of immunosuppressive immune cells, such as regulatory T-cells and M2 macrophages. These results suggest that the status of tumor-microenvironment associated with CA125 is involved in gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance in bladder cancer.
MedicalXpress
High fat ketogenic diet envisioned as potential life-saving therapy to combat low platelets in cancer patients
A high-fat diet may combat low platelet counts in the blood caused by chemotherapy, according to preliminary research, which suggests that a ketogenic eating plan may be a nontoxic, low-cost and high-benefit addition to cancer therapy. Low platelets trigger a condition known as thrombocytopenia. Chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia is a severe complication...
Good News Network
Aggressive Leukemia Disappears in 13-Year-old Girl Who was First to Receive New CRISPR Treatment
In the latest CRISPR success story, a 13-year-old girl whose leukemia had not responded to other treatments now has no detectable cancer cells. She received a dose of immune cells that were genetically edited to attack the leukemia, a method that’s been used with other cancers. A form of...
physiciansweekly.com
Association between PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B genetic variants and susceptibility of gastric cancer in an Eastern Chinese population.
Contributor: Boyang Chen,Yafeng Wang,Weifeng Tang,Yu Chen,Chao Liu,Mingqiang Kang,Jinbiao Xie. Previous studies showed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) and PPARγ coactivator1 family (PPARGC1A and PPARGC1B) gene single nucleotide variants (SNVs)were strongly associated with cancer susceptibility. The purpose of this study was to investigate the association of PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B variants with the risk of gastric cancer (GC).
MedicalXpress
Investigating quality of life in those with large B-cell lymphoma
Patient-reported outcomes from individuals diagnosed with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma revealed that those who received axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) immunotherapy experienced higher quality of life than those who received standard care, according to findings published in Blood. "This data demonstrates that axi-cel not only surpasses standard-of-care autologous stem cell...
physiciansweekly.com
Degradation of perineuronal nets in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus ameliorated social deficits in Shank3-deficient mice.
Contributor: Peng Liu,Yulu Zhao,Wenchao Xiong,Yida Pan,Minzhen Zhu,Xinhong Zhu. Perineuronal nets (PNNs) are structures that contain extracellular matrix chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan and surround the soma and dendrites of various neuronal cell types. They are involved in synaptic plasticity and undertake important physiological functions. Altered expression of PNNs has been demonstrated in the brains of autism-related animal models. However, the underlying mechanism is still unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that the PNNs in the cerebellum are involved in modulating social and repetitive/inflexible behaviors in Shank3B mice, an established animal model of autism spectrum disorder. First, we performed wisteria floribunda agglutinin staining of the whole brain of Shank3B mice, and found wisteria floribunda agglutinin-positive PNNs are significantly increased in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus (IntP) in Shank3B mice compared to control littermates. After degradation of PNNs in the IntP by chondroitinase ABC, the repetitive behaviors of Shank3B mice were decreased, while their social behaviors were ameliorated. These results suggested that PNNs homeostasis is involved in the regulation of social behavior, revealing a potential therapeutic strategy targeting PNNs in the IntP for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
physiciansweekly.com
Interactive effects of intrinsic capacity and obesity on the KDIGO chronic kidney disease risk classification in older patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Contributor: Wei-Hua Tang,Teng-Hung Yu,Hui-Lan Lee,Yau-Jiunn Lee. Intrinsic capacity (IC) is a novel concept focusing on normal and healthy aging. The effect of IC on the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) according to KDIGO category in older type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients has rarely been studied. We investigated whether a decline in IC is associated with the risk of CKD according to KDIGO 2012 categories.
physiciansweekly.com
The coexistence of two rare diseases thought to use the same pathologic pathway: cystic fibrosis and Niemann-Pick disease.
Contributor: Aslı İmran Yılmaz,Betül Uğurlu,Gökçen Ünal,Hüseyin Tokgöz,Sevgi Pekcan. Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a multisystemic, autosomal recessive disease, which is caused by a mutation in the transmembrane conduction regulator protein (CFTR) gene. We present a patient who was diagnosed with CF and later diagnosed with Niemann-Pick type-A (NPA) disease, which is an autosomal recessive lysosomal lipid storage disease.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
physiciansweekly.com
Quantification of belatacept by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry in human plasma: Application to a pharmacokinetic study in renal transplant recipients.
Contributor: Aurélie Truffot,Jean-François Jourdil,Elodie Veyret Gautier,Johan Noble,Jouve Thomas,Paolo Malvezzi,Lionel Rostaing,Françoise Stanke-Labesque. Therapeutic drug monitoring is the cornerstone of immunosuppressive treatment in transplantation. The immunosuppressive drugs used in kidney transplant patients are mostly comprised of biologics, including therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and fusion proteins. Therefore, a specific and sensitive analytical technique that can universally quantify mAbs, as well as fusion proteins, is essential for clinical pharmacokinetics studies. In this short communication, we describe the validation of a liquid chromatography tandem mass-spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) method for quantification of the fusion protein belatacept in the plasma of kidney-transplant patients. Sample preparation was based on our previously published and implementable electrospray ionization LC-MS/MS method that allows the simultaneous quantification of seven mAbs. Immunocapture was made possible by the Fc domain of belatacept and identification/quantification by the choice of MRM transitions of peptides. The temporal evolution of the belatacept concentration after intravenous infusion and inter-individual variability of trough concentrations were assessed in 17 human plasma samples. The belatacept calibration curves were linear from 1 to 200 mg.L and within-day and between-day accuracy and precision fulfilled Food and Drug Administration validation criteria. Residual belatacept concentrations (n = 8) ranged from 5.1 to 15.0 mg.L, with a median of 8.9 mg.L and an inter-individual CV of 33.0%. Our generic LC-MS/MS method allows the quantification of fusion proteins, such as belatacept, and could be used for therapeutic drug monitoring. This method provides a useful tool to study the intra-patient variability of belatacept and the association between belatacept exposure and its therapeutic effects.
physiciansweekly.com
Development and Validation of a New Staging System for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Patients Based on Combined Pathological TNM, Radiomics, and Proteomics.
Contributor: Shao-Jun Zheng,Chun-Peng Zheng,Tian-Tian Zhai,Xiu-E Xu,Ya-Qi Zheng,Zhi-Mao Li,En-Min Li,Wei Liu,Li-Yan Xu. This study aimed to construct a new staging system for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) based on combined pathological TNM (pTNM) stage, radiomics, and proteomics. This study collected patients with radiomics and pTNM stage (Cohort 1, n...
physiciansweekly.com
Calanus oil attenuates isoproterenol-induced cardiac hypertrophy by regulating myocardial remodeling and oxidative stress.
Contributor: Shrook Y Abdellatif,Nagui H Fares,Samar H Elsharkawy,Yomna I Mahmoud. Calanus oil, an oil extracted from the marine crustacean Calanus finmarchicus, is one of the richest sources of omega-3 and poly-unsaturated fatty acids. Although calanus oil has been shown to have a significant anti-hypertensive, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic and anti-obesity effects in various cardiovascular diseases, but little is known about its effect on pathological cardiac hypertrophy. Thus, the present study was carried out to evaluate the therapeutic effect of calanus oil on cardiac hypertrophy. Cardiac hypertrophy was induced by subcutaneous injections with isoproterenol (5 mg/kg b.w) for 14 consecutive days. Calanus oil (400 mg/kg) was given orally for 4 weeks. Cardiac pathological remodeling was evaluated by echocardiography, after which morphometric, biochemical, histological and ultrastructural analyses were performed. Calanus oil treatment significantly ameliorated isoproterenol-induced structural and functional alterations in echocardiography. Calanus oil also reduced the relative heart weight, significantly decreased the elevated cardiac enzymes (LDH and CK-MB) and the lipid peroxidation marker (MDA), augmented the myocardial antioxidant status (TAC), and ameliorated the histopathological and ultrastructural changes in cardiac tissues and prevented interstitial collagen deposition. The present study, for the first time, provided morphometric, biochemical, histological and ultrastructural evidences supporting the promising anti-hypertrophic effect of calanus oil against ISO-induced cardiac hypertrophy. This anti-hypertrophic effect of calanus oil is via regulating myocardial remodeling and oxidative stress. Therefore, it could be used as potential pharmacological intervention in the management of cardiac hypertrophy.
physiciansweekly.com
Diagnostic accuracy of the 4AT for delirium: A systematic review and meta-analysis.
Contributor: Liangying Hou,Qian Zhang,Liujiao Cao,Meixi Chen,Qi Wang,Yanfei Li,Sheng Li,Long Ge,Kehu Yang. Despite common, serious, costly, and often fatal conditions affecting up to 50 % of older patients, delirium is often unrecognized and overlooked. We examine the accuracy of the 4AT for detecting older patients with delirium. We performed a systematic...
physiciansweekly.com
Emotion regulation difficulties in the relation between stress-related insomnia symptoms and brain response to emotional faces: An fMRI study.
Contributor: Răzvan Predatu,Bogdan I Voinescu,Daniel O David,Antonio Maffei,Ruben E Nechifor,Claudio Gentili. The aim of the current study was to investigate whether the experience of insomnia symptoms per se and symptoms of insomnia due to stress are associated with an increased brain response to the presentation of emotional faces. In addition, we also examined whether the effect of these sleep difficulties on emotional reactivity at the brain level depends on the experience of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties. The current sample consisted of 37 individuals (20 females, 17 males) selected from a larger group of 120 respondents who completed a survey about sleep problems and ER difficulties. Our results indicate that the tendency to experience stress-related insomnia symptoms but not insomnia symptoms per se modulates brain responses to emotional facial expressions, especially in areas of the parietal cortex, insula, and surrounding opercular voxels. Furthermore, difficulties in ER might play an important role, as the effect of stress-related insomnia symptoms on most of these brain regions disappears when controlling for difficulties in ER. However, an effect in the insula was maintained during the presentation of angry faces, suggesting that stress-related insomnia symptoms may increase the brain response to anger in the insula relatively independent from difficulties in ER. These findings suggest that individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms show an enhanced brain response when presented with emotional stimuli (either positive or negative) in brain areas associated with hyperarousal, which could represent a possible ER deficit in these individuals. Thus, interventions that focus on targeting ER difficulties might be effective in reducing the hyperarousal state in individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
Molecular mechanisms involved in the IL-6-mediated upregulation of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) expression in the chorionic villi and decidua of women in early pregnancy.
Contributor: Rui Wang,Shuyun Zhao,Xiaojuan Chen,Ziwen Xiao,Xinghui Wen,Xingming Zhong,Shixiang Li,Hui Cheng,Guanyou Huang. IL-6 induces the upregulation of indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO1) at the maternal-foetal interface, but the regulation mechanisms of IDO1 by IL-6 at this interface have not been fully understood. Western blotting, qRT-PCR and/or immunohistochemistry were employed to measure the expression...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Imaging shows ocular changes in chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension
The research team reported a few differences in patients that included a decreased mean vessel density at the deep vascular complex of the macula, a decreased mean subfoveal choroidal thickness, and an increase in the size of the foveal avascular zone. Patients with chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH) have different...
Medagadget.com
Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,955.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2022 and 2028 | Takara Bio Inc., ViaCyte Inc., PromoCell GmbH, Merck KgaA
Because human embryonic stem cells (hESCs) are pluripotent, they have the ability to develop into any type of cell in the body. They are created from blastocysts, which are very young human embryonic cells. Pluripotent cells called embryonic stem cells (ESC) give rise to all somatic cell types in the developing embryo. Human embryonic stem cells have a significant therapeutic potential and have the potential to replace current standards of care for a number of cardiac and cancerous disorders. In many nations, using human embryos for ES cell research is currently a hot topic on the ethical and political agenda.
