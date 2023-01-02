Clinical effectiveness of the Ganga Hospital Open Injury Severity Score for limb salvage versus amputation in patients with complex limb injuries : a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Medical News Today
How to recognize the signs of renal failure
Renal failure can be acute, which is usually reversible, or chronic, which is a lifelong condition. Acute renal failure occurs quickly, while chronic renal failure may happen gradually. A person can learn to recognize renal failure, also called kidney failure, by memorizing the early warning signs. These include urinary problems...
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
MedicalXpress
Rheumatoid arthritis linked to peripheral artery disease
There may be an association between rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to a review published online Nov. 30 in Rheumatology International. Tayser Zoubi, from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, and Hendry Gordon, Ph.D., from Glasgow Caledonian University in the United Kingdom, conducted a systematic literature review...
MedicineNet.com
Is Ureteroscopy a Major Surgery?
Ureteroscopy is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat and examine kidney stones, ureter stones, and kidney blockages. It is performed under general or spinal anesthesia. It is an outpatient procedure that can be done in one to two hours, and the person can be discharged on the same day.
physiciansweekly.com
Effectiveness of Arthroscopically Assisted Surgery for Ankle Arthrodesis.
Contributor: Guangwei Xing,Mingjie Xu,Jinneng Yin,Yan Wei,Ligui Zhang. Regarding the treatment of ankle arthritis, the choice of arthroscopic ankle arthrodesis (AAA) or open ankle arthrodesis (OAA) remains controversial. To guide clinical decision-making, we conducted a meta-analysis on the optimal treatment of ankle arthrodesis. We identified eligible studies published from June 1, 1969 to June 1, 2020 using the Cochrane Library, PubMed, OVID, Embase, and Medline searched the references of relevant studies. Randomized and non-randomized studies that compared outcomes of AAA and OAA were included. After the methodologic assessment, available data were extracted and statistically reviewed. The primary outcomes were overall complications rate, tourniquet time, length of the hospital stay, non-union rate, and rate to fusion. The secondary outcomes were delayed union and postoperative infection rate. We included 9 studies comparing arthroscopic and open in patients with ankle arthrodesis, comprising 467 participants. AAA had the advantage of demonstrating a lower overall complication rate (odds ratio [OR], 0.44 [95% confidence interval [CI], 0.26-0.73]; p = .002), shorter intraoperative tourniquet time (mean difference [MD], -16.49 [95% CI, -23.51 to -9.46]; p < .001), shorter length of the hospital stay (MD -1.75, 95% CI -1.94 to -1.2, p < .001),lower non-union rate (OR, -0.07 [95% CI, -0.13 to -0.02]; p <.01) and higher rate to fusion (OR, 4.2 [95% CI, 1.96-8.99]; p < .001) in comparison with OAA. Yet, no significant differences were found in delayed union (OR, 0.46 [95% CI, 0.10-2.04]; p = .30) and postoperative infection rate (OR, 0.45 [95% CI, 0.17-1.15]; p = .09) between the groups. Our results suggest that arthroscopic ankle arthrodesis is superior to open ankle arthrodesis alone in the treatment of ankle arthritis based on the overall complication rate, intraoperative tourniquet time, length of the hospital stay, non-union rate and rate to fusion. However, further high-quality randomized controlled trials with appropriate blinding methods are needed to confirm the findings.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
physiciansweekly.com
[Surgical treatment of a patient with stage v multinodular toxic goiter, severe thyrotoxicosis, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities].
Contributor: I V Makarov,I V Pismenny,D O Karpova,R M Romanov,S N Fadeicheva. The authors describe thyroidectomy in a patient with multinodular toxic goiter stage V, severe thyrotoxicosis complicated by thyro-cardiac disease, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities. Nodular euthyroid goiter was first diagnosed in 1992, and resection of the right thyroid lobe was performed. Progressive enlargement of thyroid gland and thyrotoxicosis occurred after coronavirus infection in February, 2020. Along with progression of thyrotoxicosis and strangulation of cervical organs, the patient suffered from portal vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism. Myeloproliferative disease with essential thrombocythemia was also diagnosed. Volume of the right and left thyroid lobes was 69 and 101.3 cm, respectively. X-ray examination of the esophagus revealed narrowing at C6 level up to 5-8 mm. Surgery time was 2 hours, dimension of removed right thyroid lobe – 10.0×7.5×6.5 cm, left thyroid lobe – 11.0×6.5×5.5 cm, total weight – 348 g. The patient was discharged in 6 days after surgery.
physiciansweekly.com
Neuronal melatonin type 1 receptor overexpression promotes M2 microglia polarization in cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury.
Contributor: Yalikun Suofu,Abhishek Jauhari,Emilia S Nirmala,William A Mullins,Xiaomin Wang,Fang Li,Diane L Carlisle,Robert M Friedlander. Microglial activation is readily detected following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Activated microglia polarize into either classic pro-inflammatory M1 or protective M2 microglia following ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Melatonin is protective immediately after ischemia/reperfusion-induced brain injury. However, the ability of melatonin to affect longer-term recovery from ischemic/reperfusion-induced injury as well as its ability to modulate microglia/macrophage polarization are unknown. The goal of this study is to understand the impact of melatonin on mice 14 days after injury, as well as to understand how melatonin affects microglial polarization of neuronal MT activation following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion. We utilized MT-GFP transgenic mice which overexpress MT (melatonin type 1 receptor) in neurons. Melatonin-treated or vehicle treated wild type and MT-GFP mice underwent middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO)/reperfusion and followed for 14 days. Neuronal MT overexpression significantly reduced infarct volumes, improved motor function, and ameliorated weight loss. Additionally, melatonin treatment reduced infarct volume in MT-GFP mice as compared to untreated wild type, melatonin treated wild type, and untreated MT-GFP mice. Melatonin improved neurological function and prevented weight loss in MT-GFP mice compared with melatonin treated wild type mice. Finally, melatonin treatment in combination with MT overexpression reduced the numbers of Iba1/CD16 M1 microglia and increased the numbers of Iba1/ CD206 M2 microglia after ischemic injury. In conclusion, neuronal MT mediates melatonin-induced long-term recovery after cerebral ischemia, at least in part, by shifting microglial polarization toward the neuroprotective M2 phenotype.
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical features of cancer with unknown primary site (clinical features, treatment, prognosis of cancer with unknown primary site).
Contributor: HongLiang Yang,Feng He,Wen Xu,Zeng Cao. Cancer of unknown primary site(CUPs) is a metastatic syndrome with an unidentifiable primary tumor, even after extensive workup to seek the primary site. CUPs accounts for about 3%-5% of the total number of all cancer diagnoses worldwide. The current precision medicine era has reclassified patients with CUPs into the favorable and unfavorable prognostic subset. In this study clinical characteristics and treatment of patients of CUPs were retropactively analysed. Thirty-two patients treated from July 2016 to October 2021 were included in the Affiliated Tumor Hospital of Tianjin Medical University(Tianjin, China).Common symptoms were anemia, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, abdominal pain, edema/multiple serous cavity effusion. Patients with good prognostic factors achieved good outcomes with treatment, conversely, patients with poor prognosis were generally treated empirically and had poorer outcomes. After anti-tumor treatment, the total effective rate was 41 percent(41% was the percentage of patients who achievedtumour respons). To the end of follow-up, after anti-tumor treatment, the median Overall Survival(OS) of patients was 5.4 months.
physiciansweekly.com
The age-dependent immune response to ischemic stroke.
Contributor: Mary Claire Tuohy,Elizabeth M C Hillman,Randolph Marshall,Dritan Agalliu. Stroke is a devastating cause of global morbidity and mortality. Ischemic brain injury triggers a profound local and systemic immune response that participates in stroke pathophysiology. In turn, this immune response has emerged as a potential therapeutic target. In order to maximize its therapeutic potential, it is critical to understand how the immune response to ischemic brain injury is affected by age – the strongest non-modifiable risk factor for stroke. The development of multi-omics and single-cell technologies has provided a more comprehensive characterization of transcriptional and cellular changes that occur during aging. In this review, we summarize recent advances in our understanding of how age-related immune alterations shape differential stroke outcomes in older versus younger organisms, highlighting studies in both experimental mouse models and patient cohorts. Wherever possible, we emphasize outstanding questions that present important avenues for future investigation with therapeutic value for the aging population.
physiciansweekly.com
Emotion regulation difficulties in the relation between stress-related insomnia symptoms and brain response to emotional faces: An fMRI study.
Contributor: Răzvan Predatu,Bogdan I Voinescu,Daniel O David,Antonio Maffei,Ruben E Nechifor,Claudio Gentili. The aim of the current study was to investigate whether the experience of insomnia symptoms per se and symptoms of insomnia due to stress are associated with an increased brain response to the presentation of emotional faces. In addition, we also examined whether the effect of these sleep difficulties on emotional reactivity at the brain level depends on the experience of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties. The current sample consisted of 37 individuals (20 females, 17 males) selected from a larger group of 120 respondents who completed a survey about sleep problems and ER difficulties. Our results indicate that the tendency to experience stress-related insomnia symptoms but not insomnia symptoms per se modulates brain responses to emotional facial expressions, especially in areas of the parietal cortex, insula, and surrounding opercular voxels. Furthermore, difficulties in ER might play an important role, as the effect of stress-related insomnia symptoms on most of these brain regions disappears when controlling for difficulties in ER. However, an effect in the insula was maintained during the presentation of angry faces, suggesting that stress-related insomnia symptoms may increase the brain response to anger in the insula relatively independent from difficulties in ER. These findings suggest that individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms show an enhanced brain response when presented with emotional stimuli (either positive or negative) in brain areas associated with hyperarousal, which could represent a possible ER deficit in these individuals. Thus, interventions that focus on targeting ER difficulties might be effective in reducing the hyperarousal state in individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
Sleep study measures on post-operative night one following expansion pharyngoplasty for obstructive sleep apnea.
To examine the changes in measures of sleep apnea severity and hypoxemia on the first post-operative night (PON1) following expansion pharyngoplasty as a means to assess the safety of same day discharge after surgery. Prospective cohort study of subjects with moderate-severe obstructive sleep apnea who underwent expansion pharyngoplasty at a...
physiciansweekly.com
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
physiciansweekly.com
Influence of constant rate infusions of fentanyl alone or in combination with lidocaine and ketamine on the response to surgery and postoperative pain in isoflurane anesthetized dogs undergoing unilateral mastectomy: a randomized clinical trial.
Contributor: Éder Juvenardi Marques,Eduardo Raposo Monteiro,José Ricardo Herrera Becerra,Débora Tomazeli,Inácio Bernhardt Rovaris,Tiago Franco de Oliveira,Stella de Faria Valle,Marcelo Meller Alievi. The aim of this study was to compare the effects of constant rate infusions (CRI) of fentanyl alone or combined with lidocaine and ketamine (FLK), on...
physiciansweekly.com
Heart transplantation for pediatric foreign nationals in the United States.
Contributor: Takashi Harano,Megha Sheth,Kazunari Sasaki,Jeremy Yu,Sean C Wightman,Scott M Atay,Sandeep Sainathan,Anthony W Kim. This study aimed to clarify survival outcomes, waitlist mortality, and waitlist days of heart transplantation of pediatric foreign nationals compared to pediatric United States (US) citizens. We retrieved data from March 2012 to June 2021 in the United Network Organ Sharing registry. Of 5,857 pediatric patients newly waitlisted, 133 (2.27%) patients were non-US citizen/non-US residents (NCNR). Patients with congenital heart disease were higher in the US citizen group than in the NCNR group (51.9% vs 22.6%, p < 0.001); 76.7% of patients in the NCNR group (102/133) had cardiomyopathy. Of the 133 NCNRs, 111 patients (83.5%) underwent heart transplantation, which was significantly higher than that in the US citizen group (68.6%, p < 0.001). The median waitlist time was 71 days (IQR, 22-172 days) in the NCNR group and 74 days (29-184 days) in the US citizen group (P = 0.48). Survival after heart transplant was significantly better in the NCNR group than in the US citizen group (n = 3,982; logrank test p = 0.015). Heart transplantation for pediatric foreign nationals was mostly indicated for cardiomyopathy, and their transplant rate was significantly higher than that in the US citizen group, with better survival outcomes. The better survival outcomes in the NCNR group compared to the US citizen group can likely be attributed to the differing diagnoses for which transplantation was performed. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
