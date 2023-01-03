ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

healthcaredive.com

Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts

UPDATE: Jan. 3, 2023: President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill into law on Dec. 29. A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs.
WSAV News 3

CDC warns of ‘alarming’ surge in diabetes amid rising insulin prices

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC) — The CDC is warning of an “alarming” surge in diabetes in the coming decades among Americans under age 20. And treating the disease with insulin can be very expensive. If you caught sight of two brothers, Owen and Thomas Gibson playing ball the chances are you’d never guess their pockets […]
Harvard Health

3 New Year’s medication resolutions

It’s a good time to reconsider your medicines, to protect your health and save a few bucks, too. The new year is traditionally a time to think about ways to improve your health. As you resolve to exercise more, eat a healthier diet, and get more sleep, you might also think about making changes in your medication regimen. There are several things you can do to ensure you take your pills reliably or even save money on prescriptions. Here are three resolutions to get you started.
khn.org

Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue

Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
Channel 3000

Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk

THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
CBS News

Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage starting next year

Millions of Americans gained Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Starting next year, millions are likely to lose it. The mammoth spending bill passed by Congress would allow states to kick some people off Medicaid starting in April. Millions would become uninsured, according to estimates from the administration and several health care nonprofits.
Kansas Reflector

Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies

Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICO

Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials

Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
Salon

Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor's office? There's a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health...
Action News Jax

Another hot reading on job market sends Wall Street lower

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday and Treasury yields rose after another hot reading on the job market raised worries that the Federal Reserve will need to continue inflicting pain on the economy in order to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell...
beckerspayer.com

Cigna received $5.9M in Medicare Advantage overpayments, OIG says

Medicare Advantage plan Cigna HealthSpring of Tennessee received $5.9 million in overpayments from the federal government in 2016 and 2017, according to an HHS Inspector General's Office audit. The audit, published Dec. 22, surveyed 10 groups of diagnosis codes at high risk for upcoding. In the sample, according to OIG,...
marketplace.org

Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid

Like many people on Medicaid, Anecia Love of Clarksville, Tennessee, didn’t qualify for the medical coverage until she was expecting her first child. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, covered her during her pregnancy in 2021. Then, her son — who was born on New Year’s Eve — automatically received coverage too.
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage plans make methadone treatment inaccessible, providers say

Some methadone treatment providers are concerned Medicare Advantage prior authorization delays are preventing beneficiaries from receiving necessary treatments in time, Roll Call reported Jan. 4. Around 85 percent of Medicare advantage plans require prior authorization for methadone, which can treat opioid use disorder. When this approval takes days or weeks,...

