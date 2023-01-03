Read full article on original website
Popular prescription diabetes drug sees major supply shortage
It's a drug that is changing the way type 2 diabetes is treated, but it's become so popular for one of its side effects that some of the patients who need it can't get it.
healthcaredive.com
Omnibus bill restarts Medicaid checks, lowers Medicare physician pay cuts
UPDATE: Jan. 3, 2023: President Joe Biden signed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill into law on Dec. 29. A sweeping spending bill announced by Congress on Tuesday includes numerous changes to federal health policy, including easing Medicare provider pay cuts, restarting Medicare redeterminations and extending federal rural hospital programs.
Drugmakers to raise prices of 350 drugs at start of 2023
Drugmakers are set to raise the prices of 350 drugs at the beginning of 2023.
CDC warns of ‘alarming’ surge in diabetes amid rising insulin prices
SAN DIEGO, Calif. (NBC) — The CDC is warning of an “alarming” surge in diabetes in the coming decades among Americans under age 20. And treating the disease with insulin can be very expensive. If you caught sight of two brothers, Owen and Thomas Gibson playing ball the chances are you’d never guess their pockets […]
Harvard Health
3 New Year’s medication resolutions
It’s a good time to reconsider your medicines, to protect your health and save a few bucks, too. The new year is traditionally a time to think about ways to improve your health. As you resolve to exercise more, eat a healthier diet, and get more sleep, you might also think about making changes in your medication regimen. There are several things you can do to ensure you take your pills reliably or even save money on prescriptions. Here are three resolutions to get you started.
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their insurance plans by April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday
khn.org
Medicare Pay Cuts Will Hurt Seniors’ Care, Doctors Argue
Doctors are urging Congress to call off cuts scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1 in the reimbursements they receive from Medicare. In what has become an almost yearly ritual, physician groups are arguing that patients will have greater difficulty finding doctors who accept Medicare if lawmakers allow the pay cuts to happen.
U.S. opioid crackdown hits some patients' access to psychiatric drugs
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A crackdown by U.S. drug wholesalers in response to the opioid crisis is preventing some pharmacists from dispensing a combination of stimulants and sedatives routinely prescribed by psychiatrists to help patients manage conditions like anxiety and ADHD.
Channel 3000
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage starting next year
Millions of Americans gained Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Starting next year, millions are likely to lose it. The mammoth spending bill passed by Congress would allow states to kick some people off Medicaid starting in April. Millions would become uninsured, according to estimates from the administration and several health care nonprofits.
FDA will greenlight pharmacies to fill prescriptions for abortion pill, agency says
Mifepristone, also sold under the brand name Mifeprex, is approved by the FDA to end a pregnancy up to 10 weeks.
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
POLITICO
Amy Abernethy on fixing clinical trials
Clinical trials that are key to developing new treatments and medical devices have a lot of problems. Researchers struggle to recruit participants, and the people who agree to take part are often not diverse enough. That can undermine the results if drugs or devices affect different people in different ways.
FNBO Direct offers a savings APY that is ten times the national average. Although customers may find that it may not meet all of their banking needs.
Want a clue on health care costs in advance? New tools take a crack at it
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Need medical treatment this year and want to nail down your out-of-pocket costs before you walk into the doctor's office? There's a new tool for that, at least for insured patients. As of Jan. 1, health insurers and employers that offer health...
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday and Treasury yields rose after another hot reading on the job market raised worries that the Federal Reserve will need to continue inflicting pain on the economy in order to fight inflation. The S&P 500 fell...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna received $5.9M in Medicare Advantage overpayments, OIG says
Medicare Advantage plan Cigna HealthSpring of Tennessee received $5.9 million in overpayments from the federal government in 2016 and 2017, according to an HHS Inspector General's Office audit. The audit, published Dec. 22, surveyed 10 groups of diagnosis codes at high risk for upcoding. In the sample, according to OIG,...
marketplace.org
Once pandemic emergency protections end, millions likely to lose Medicaid
Like many people on Medicaid, Anecia Love of Clarksville, Tennessee, didn’t qualify for the medical coverage until she was expecting her first child. Tennessee’s Medicaid program, known as TennCare, covered her during her pregnancy in 2021. Then, her son — who was born on New Year’s Eve — automatically received coverage too.
ajmc.com
Contributor: Health Systems Will Need a Tech Transformation to Prepare for CMS Glycemia Measures
With data collection beginning on January 1, 2023, most health systems are not prepared for CMS’ new glycemia measures, and those that are will likely be floored by the results, according to the chief medical officer at Glytec. In a previous article published on AJMC.com, I explored why CMS...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Advantage plans make methadone treatment inaccessible, providers say
Some methadone treatment providers are concerned Medicare Advantage prior authorization delays are preventing beneficiaries from receiving necessary treatments in time, Roll Call reported Jan. 4. Around 85 percent of Medicare advantage plans require prior authorization for methadone, which can treat opioid use disorder. When this approval takes days or weeks,...
