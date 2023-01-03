It’s a good time to reconsider your medicines, to protect your health and save a few bucks, too. The new year is traditionally a time to think about ways to improve your health. As you resolve to exercise more, eat a healthier diet, and get more sleep, you might also think about making changes in your medication regimen. There are several things you can do to ensure you take your pills reliably or even save money on prescriptions. Here are three resolutions to get you started.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO