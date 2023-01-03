Read full article on original website
The Agony of Defeat x2 for Purdue
Sometimes you fly too close to the sun and you get burned. It’s a tale as old as time. Poor Icarus had no idea that it would cause him to fall into the sea and die. For Purdue, they won the Big Ten West and headed to a bowl game against an opponent where they were quite overmatched. Then, Purdue basketball reached the number 1 ranking after being unranked to start the year. Rutgers came to town and gave them their first loss of the season, and second season in a row that Rutgers has knocked off number 1 ranked Purdue. It was a nightmare day for Purdue considering that these things occurred just hours after one another.
Purdue Basketball: Ohio State Preview
#1 Purdue (13-1, Big 10 2-1) vs. Ohio State (10-3, Big 10 2-0) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. G 4 Sean McNeil Grad 6'4" 205 Union, KY West Virginia. G 2 Bruce Thornton Fr 6'2" 215 Alpharetta, GA. Ohio State Bench. Position # Player Class Height...
Purdue - 7 vs LSU - 63: Citrus Bowl Silliness
Let’s start with the good: as a whole, this Purdue season has been a successful one. Purdue won the B1G Ten West for the first time in school history, won 8 games for a consecutive season, and will likely see multiple players use the season to enter into the NFL via draft. Unfortunately, major cogs in that Purdue team did not play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, leaving lots of holes for players to step up into; players that have had minimal experience in games this year. Most Purdue fans saw this game for what it was: playing with house money in a sunny bowl game, and the game went as such. LSU dropped the hammer on the Boilermakers to the tune of 63-7, but I think I speak for most Purdue fans when I say that we are looking forward to the new coaching regime and seasons to come.
Purdue Football: Jamarrion Harkless
Now that we’re not burning the candles at both ends with an active football and basketball schedule, I thought it would be a good time to go back and cover a few recruits that we missed on signing day. Jamarrion Harkless is one such recruit. “Chops” Harkless, a 3*,...
Purdue Basketball Remains #1 In AP Top 25
The AP released their Top 25 today as a reminder that there’s more than just the Citrus Bowl to pay attention to this afternoon. As expected Purdue was again the top ranked team. This held true after Purdue defeated an overmatched Florida A&M team and then #2 ranked UConn fell to Xavier. After never having been ranked #1 in program history Purdue achieved this honor for the first time last year and subsequently lost their very next game to Rutgers. This is also the 3rd consecutive Purdue has earned a #1 ranking.
