Let’s start with the good: as a whole, this Purdue season has been a successful one. Purdue won the B1G Ten West for the first time in school history, won 8 games for a consecutive season, and will likely see multiple players use the season to enter into the NFL via draft. Unfortunately, major cogs in that Purdue team did not play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, leaving lots of holes for players to step up into; players that have had minimal experience in games this year. Most Purdue fans saw this game for what it was: playing with house money in a sunny bowl game, and the game went as such. LSU dropped the hammer on the Boilermakers to the tune of 63-7, but I think I speak for most Purdue fans when I say that we are looking forward to the new coaching regime and seasons to come.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO