New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson exits Pelicans' loss early with hamstring strain

By Andrew Lopez
ESPN
 2 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson exited Monday night's 120-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the third quarter because of a right hamstring strain.

After gathering a defensive rebound off a shot from 76ers center Joel Embiid , Williamson tried to quickly push the ball up court, but as soon as he crossed the half-court line, Williamson pulled up and dribbled to the left corner. He then handed the ball off to teammate Dyson Daniels while grabbing at his right leg.

After a missed shot, Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas fouled Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey on a fast-break layup and Williamson checked out of the game with 24.1 left in the third quarter. The Pelicans later announced he would not return midway through the fourth.

Following the game, Pelicans coach Willie Green said the only update he had on the injury was that it was a right hamstring strain.

"It was right at a pivotal moment in the game," Green said. "We'll get some imaging and look at him and hopefully he's OK. It was a tough loss for us."

Williamson had 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds on 10-of-12 shooting when he checked out.

Williamson has played in 29 of a possible 37 games this season for New Orleans. He missed two games because of a lower back/right hip contusion, three games because of a right foot contusion and three games while in the health and safety protocols.

New Orleans is also without Brandon Ingram , who has played in only 15 games this season and has not played since Nov. 25 because of a left big toe contusion.

The Pelicans host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, followed by the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

