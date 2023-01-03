ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Kevin Durant Gifts Kylian Mbappe His Brooklyn Nets Jersey

By Joey Linn
 2 days ago

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe was in the building for Nets vs. Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets had a soccer superstar in the building for their game against the San Antonio Spurs, as French phenom Kylian Mbappe pulled up to watch Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Nets squad pick up their 12th-straight win. After the game, Durant walked over to where Mbappe was sitting, and handed over his game-worn jersey.

This was a very cool moment between two big time stars. Mbappe is fresh off an incredible World Cup run, and while his French squad fell short of their ultimate goal, they are in good hands with the 24-year-old phenom leading their team for the foreseeable future.

For the Nets, they were able to give Mbappe a show. Winning their 12th-straight game, Brooklyn got big performances across the board, led by 27 points from Kyrie Irving. Making quick work of the Spurs, Brooklyn was able to manage the minutes of everyone on the roster, with nobody eclipsing 30 minutes played.

Along with Irving's 27, Kevin Durant added 25 points and 11 assists to go with 2 steals and a block on the defensive end. No team is playing better basketball than the Brooklyn Nets right now, and French superstar Kylian Mbappe had to see the show for himself.

The Nets will go for their 13th-straight win on Wednesday when they face the Chicago Bulls on the road.

