Wasatch County, UT

Rally car driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

By TownLift // TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkCV8_0k1SszCK00

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Rally car driver, Ken Block, died in a snowmobile accident near his ranch in Northeast Utah on Monday. Block was 55 years old.

At approximately 2 p.m., Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about a snowmobile accident in the Mill Hollow area. Search and Rescue, with local law enforcement from Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Utah State Parks, and the U.S. Forest Service responded.

Block was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended and landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Block was with a group that day but was alone at the time of his accident. The State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Block’s team, Hoonigan, released a statement on Instagram saying, “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Ken Block is survived by his three children and wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJlld_0k1SszCK00
Rally racer Ken Block and co-driver Alex Gelsomino during a private test on a county road in northern Michigan. Photo: Mark J. Rebilas.

A post shared by Hoonigan Industries (@thehoonigans)


