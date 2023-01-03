Read full article on original website
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Mysterious Ancient Circular Structure Discovered In Turkey – Has Zippalanda, The Lost City Of The Hittites Been Found?
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists excavating in Turkey have unearthed a mysterious, ancient circular structure that could be part of something much bigger. Scientists are now considering the possibility the enigmatic ancient structure, along with other findings made during previous excavation campaigns, could help confirm that the site is truly the ancient holy city of Zippalanda of the Hittites.
Newfound tomb reveals ancient Egyptians had ‘extensive knowledge of the solar cycle’
Using only a three-foot pole, a square and several robes, ancient architects were able to “perfectly” calculate the orientation of the sun, researchers said.
Stolen Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus showing eerie green priest returned to Egypt from US museum
AN Ancient Egyptian sarcophagus has been returned to Egypt from a US museum after officials discovered it was stolen. The sarcophagus is said to have been looted from Egypt and ended up at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences, Texas. Egyptian authorities sought to get the 9.5 feet sarcophagus back...
Ireland Will Return Mummified Remains and a Painted Sarcophagus to Egypt
Mummified remains and a painted wooden sarcophagus are among a group of artifacts that an Irish university plans to return to Egypt. The items are owned by University College Cork (UCC) and date from between 975 BCE and 100 CE. The sarcophagus was donated to UCC in 1928 and, based on an inscription on its surface, likely holds the remains of a man named Hor. The university said it will return its collection of Egyptian artifacts in 2023. The group includes a set of four canopic jars, containers in which the individually mummified organs would be placed during the mummification process. The...
What was life like in ancient Rome? These finds from 2022 reveal a luxurious lifestyle
The Roman Empire once stretched across swathes of Europe, the Middle East and North Africa to encircle the Mediterranean Sea. While the empire is long gone, remnants of its inhabitants’ lives remain scattered throughout the region, waiting to be rediscovered. From the Netherlands to Morocco, archaeological findings in 2022...
Peek inside newly uncovered Roman sanctuary showing life in Netherlands 1,700 years ago
About 80,000 artifacts were found at the site, archaeologists said. Photos show some of the stunning finds.
1,000-year-old hall where Vikings once gathered is uncovered in Denmark, museum says
The hall is more evidence that this region played an important role in helping a notable Danish king come to power, archaeologists said.
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
A completely preserved man statue and Greek gods’ heads found in Turkey
Greek gods Heracles, Eros, and Dionysus' heads have been found in the ancient city of Aizanoi in Turkey's Kütahya province. Additionally, an unknown man statue has also been unearthed. Excavations in the Aizanoi are being carried out by Kütahya Dumlupınar University (DPU) Faculty of Arts and Sciences Archeology Department...
12 amazing archaeological discoveries of 2022: From the world's oldest limb amputation to the fighting sausage dogs of the Roman Colosseum
Scientists revealed a number of fascinating historical discoveries in 2022, from the oldest drinking straws to the first limb amputation.
Israeli Tourist Stabbed in Rome
A 24-year-old Israeli woman was stabbed multiple times at around 9:45 pm Saturday night in a train station in Rome, Italy. The attacker slashed the woman in the side and then fled; she was attacked while buying a ticket from a machine to get to the airport, according to the Italian L’Unione Sarda. She was allegedly heard speaking Hebrew at the time.
Spanish police seize hundreds of archaeological artifacts from two homes
Spanish police have recovered hundreds of archaeological artifacts, including marine fossils, Bronze Age ceramics and 18th-century weapons, from two houses in the southeastern province of Alicante.
2,000-Year Old Statues of Greek Gods Uncovered in Ancient City of Aizanoi in Turkey
Archaeologists from Kütahya Dumlupınar University have unearthed several statues and heads of statues depicting Greek gods in the ancient city of Azanoi in central Turkey, according to a statement released by the university last week. Stone heads of Eros, Dionysus, Herakles, and others were uncovered, as well as a full statue of an unidentified hero of Azanoi, of which there are many. The statue measures at over two meters, or just over six and half feet, and is missing a few chunks from its pedestal and foot. “I hope that we will find this missing piece of the statue in...
Top 5 Tourist Destinations in Italy
Are you planning a vacation to Italy but don’t know where to start? Italy’s top cities are full of art, culture, and thousands of years of history. You really can’t go wrong with any destination you choose! Check out the top five tourist destinations in Italy that every traveler will enjoy.
Looters Stole This Ancient Sarcophagus From Egypt 15 Years Ago. The US Just Gave It Back.
The Egyptian government welcomed home an ancient wooden sarcophagus on Monday that was looted from the country nearly 15 years ago, according to the Associated Press. “This stunning coffin was trafficked by a well-organized network that has looted countless antiquities from the region,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said three months ago, after his office determined the sarcophagus had been looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, north of Cairo. “We are pleased that this object will be returned to Egypt, where it rightfully belongs.” An official at Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri, told the Associated Press the sarcophagus dates back to the Late Dynastic Period of ancient...
The Grand Egyptian Museum, the World’s Largest Archaeological Institution, Is Opening This Year
About 20 years ago, the Egyptian government held an international competition for the design of a new museum near the pyramids of Giza. Now, after decades of planning, one of the longest-awaited and most highly anticipated institutions in the world is getting ready for its christening. The Great Egyptian Museum (GEM) has announced it will finally open its doors in 2023, and when it debuts, the complex will be home to the largest, most complex collection of ancient treasures and artifacts in the world. Designed by Dublin-based Heneghan Peng Architects, the striking new institution is located outside of Cairo, and perhaps the...
The World of 2023 - What next?
Each January during my years in Lubbock I conducted a series of programs for various local organizations on “The State of the World,” prognosticating on how I saw the year ahead. Not being there, I will do an abbreviated version in writing which is much riskier by leaving a record, for as the great philosopher Yogi Berra said, “it’s tough to make predictions -- especially about the future.” Here are the issues which I believe will most impact our world this year: ...
British Museum confirms ‘constructive discussions’ with Greece on Elgin Marbles
The British Museum has said it continues to have “constructive discussions” over the possible return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece after 200 years.The 2,500-year-old sculptures were removed from the Acropolis in Athens by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century, when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.The 17 artefacts were bought by the British government, which passed them on to the British Museum where they remain one of the most prized exhibits, making up 30% of the Parthenon sculptures of ancient Greece.Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has on many occasions called for the marbles to be returned,...
Rosenborg Castle, Copenhagen, Denmark (with Map & Photos)
In the middle of an impressive garden is the Rosenborg Castle in Copenhagen (Rosenborg Slot), an old palace built in the 17th century and with that fairytale aspect that many buildings in the Danish capital have. The history of Rosenborg Castle. Rosenborg Castle was built as the summer residence of...
