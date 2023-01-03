ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Nets stroll past Spurs for 12th consecutive win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iz35A_0k1Ssd1a00

Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half as the Brooklyn Nets took control early and easily extended the NBA’s longest winning streak to 12 games with a 139-103 rout of the San Antonio Spurs on Monday in New York.

Brooklyn remained unbeaten since a home loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 4 and moved within two of matching the longest winning streak in team history. The Nets have won 14 straight twice and last achieved the feat March 12-April 6, 2006, when current coach Jacque Vaughn appeared in every game as a reserve guard.

Irving shot 11 of 14 from the field, including a thunderous dunk off an offensive rebound early in the second quarter.

Like Irving, Nets forward Kevin Durant also sat out the fourth quarter. He collected 25 points and 11 of Brooklyn’s 32 assists for his fourth double-double of the season.

The Nets scored 74 points by halftime and led by double-digits for all of the final three quarters.

T.J. Warren added 18 points and Seth Curry contributed 16 for Brooklyn, which shot 62.4 percent. It was the fifth time the Nets shot at least 60 percent, and each instance occurred during the winning streak.

Keldon Johnson scored 22 points as the Spurs lost for the seventh time in 10 games. Devin Vassell added 14 for San Antonio, which shot 43.3 percent.

Irving scored 12 points in an early 17-5 spurt that put Brooklyn up 25-12 with 5:11 remaining. The Nets then took a 37-25 lead on a jumper by Joe Harris right before the horn to end the first.

Irving’s one-handed putback dunk off a missed Yuta Watanabe 15-footer brought the Brooklyn reserves to their feet and staked Brooklyn to a 46-27 lead with 8:52 left. The Nets held a 74-47 lead entering halftime.

Irving and Durant combined for 15 points in the third as the Nets carried a 108-79 margin into the fourth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Kyrie Irving reacts to Donovan Mitchell scoring 71 points against the Chicago Bulls

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has had his share of high-scoring games in his NBA career. His highest-scoring game of his career was when he dropped 60 points on the Orlando Magic on Mar. 15, 2022 as a member of the Nets. His next highest-scoring game was when he scored 57 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Mar. 12, 2015 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. That was a franchise record that stood until Monday when Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell broke it and then some by scoring 71 points on the Chicago Bulls in 145-134 overtime win.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

A Soccer Superstar Attended Monday Night’s Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets won their 12th game in a row with a beatdown of the San Antonio Spurs. Jacque Vaughn‘s team is officially the hottest in the Association, and they continue to threaten to take first place in the Eastern Conference. Of course, with two superstars like Kyrie Irving...
BROOKLYN, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy