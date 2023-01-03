Don’t let a relatively dry Wednesday morning fool you. The next front approaching the region will bring rain and strong winds to the metro area by the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory warning of gusts of 45-55 mph in the eastern portions of the Portland/Vancouver area, and even stronger winds in the western edge of the Columbia River Gorge. The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday. But a check of wind monitors in the metro area showed some gusts of 25 already blowing along Interstate 205′s Glenn Jackson Bridge, 33 mph along U.S. 26 near Beaverton, and 30 mph in Troutdale as of 5:15 a.m.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO