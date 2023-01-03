Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Roger Goodell Faces Calls to Be Fired After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Reports on Monday night said players were told they had 5 minutes to warm up before resuming the game, which was later postponed. The NFL disputed the reports.
Opinion: NFL's response to Damar Hamlin situation a shameful new low
The look on Josh Allen’s face is the image we will remember most from this evening. His hands were cupped over his nose and mouth, but his eyes revealed a story that was also reflected by his teammates’ reactions: they were afraid that Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life was in danger.
Hear what Hamlin said following a teammate's injury in November
Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and friend of Damar Hamlin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss Hamlin's injury during an NFL game.
Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
thecomeback.com
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
thesource.com
Social Media Calls For Skip Bayless’s Firing After Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet
While Skip Bayless is known for his controversial sports takes, and for often ruffling the feathers of his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, the sports talk show host is now under fire for his insensitive comments regarding Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse
CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
thecomeback.com
Colts player blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for horrible act
During Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a hard hit in the backfield and promptly celebrated by doing snow angels on the turf. The problem is, while Thibodeaux was doing his celebration, Foles was laying right next to him, obviously injured.
tjrwrestling.net
Chris Jericho Makes Substantial Donation To Damar Hamlin’s Charity After The NFL Star Suffered A Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game
Chris Jericho has made a large donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity following the NFL star’s on-field collapse. During the Monday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It appeared that Higgins’ helmet hit Hamlin in the chest, but after briefly getting to his feet the star collapsed to the ground.
Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral
The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest
Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
What could have caused Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest?
What may have happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is rare, but is often deadly. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook explains what commotio cordis is and whether Hamlin can make a full recovery.
iheart.com
The CPR Is What Made Damar Hamlin’s Injury So Shocking
Dan Patrick was broadcasting when Hank Gathers died on the court and he understands exactly why the Monday Night Football game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance. We’ve seen some pretty horrific injuries on the NFL gridiron over the years, none of which occasioned a postponement, yet watching them perform CPR on Hamlin made this a unique situation. Add that to the reaction from the players on the field and it was obvious this was different than any other injury we’ve ever seen.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
