ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
thesource.com

Social Media Calls For Skip Bayless’s Firing After Insensitive Damar Hamlin Tweet

While Skip Bayless is known for his controversial sports takes, and for often ruffling the feathers of his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe, the sports talk show host is now under fire for his insensitive comments regarding Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered cardiac arrest after a tackle during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Colts player blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for horrible act

During Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a hard hit in the backfield and promptly celebrated by doing snow angels on the turf. The problem is, while Thibodeaux was doing his celebration, Foles was laying right next to him, obviously injured.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tjrwrestling.net

Chris Jericho Makes Substantial Donation To Damar Hamlin’s Charity After The NFL Star Suffered A Cardiac Arrest Mid-Game

Chris Jericho has made a large donation to Damar Hamlin’s charity following the NFL star’s on-field collapse. During the Monday Night Football clash between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Damar Hamlin collapsed after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It appeared that Higgins’ helmet hit Hamlin in the chest, but after briefly getting to his feet the star collapsed to the ground.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson's Message For Damar Hamlin Is Going Viral

The outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been outstanding to see. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night after he collapsed on the field. He was stretchered off the field and into an ambulance before he was booked into the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
New York Post

Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

The CPR Is What Made Damar Hamlin’s Injury So Shocking

Dan Patrick was broadcasting when Hank Gathers died on the court and he understands exactly why the Monday Night Football game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance. We’ve seen some pretty horrific injuries on the NFL gridiron over the years, none of which occasioned a postponement, yet watching them perform CPR on Hamlin made this a unique situation. Add that to the reaction from the players on the field and it was obvious this was different than any other injury we’ve ever seen.
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy