Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Stepping into the street to avoid snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City crews are working around the clock to clear the streets of snow, but they need your help to make sure sidewalks receive similar treatment. The end of a massive winter storm means the clock is ticking to clear your sidewalk. “It’s important you...
q957.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s When the Plows Are Coming
The major Snow Job, Mother Nature has dumped on the Sioux Empire over the past 48 hours has many Sioux Falls residents asking one question, where's the plow?. The answer is, it's coming soon. Sioux Falls street crews continue to work around the clock clearing emergency and secondary routes in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls landfill closing early on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill closed at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, due to hazardous road conditions caused by inclement weather. The landfill will resume normal operations on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The landfill is open Monday to Saturday from 8...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
dakotanewsnow.com
Stranded truckers block traffic while awaiting interstate reopening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When the interstates shut down, truckers travelling through the area were left with nowhere to go and traffic issues in northern Sioux Falls ensued. After the parking lot at a nearby truck stop filled, many truckers ended up parking on both sides of...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
gowatertown.net
No travel advised in Sioux Falls area due to heavy snow, strong winds
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–Lending assistance to several stranded motorists this morning, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is advising no travel in the county. Strong winds and heavy snow are making travel impossible in some areas. In Sioux Falls, Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked residents to avoid traveling in the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls School District announces closure due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There will be no school Wednesday for the Sioux Falls School District. The closing is due to the amount of snow that fell with Tuesday’s winter storm and the time it will take for plows to get into residential neighborhoods. There will...
sdpb.org
Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90 | Jan 03
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... As some parts of the state clear out from the first winter storm...
dakotanewsnow.com
Interstate 29 reopened from Sioux Falls to Brookings, Closures of I-90 remain in place overnight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to Brookings on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will remain closed overnight from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. Crews say that clean-up has been slow due...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Regional Airport extends closure
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Regional Airport announced in a Facebook post that they are extending their closure through 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The airport says crews are on hand and will be working through the night to reopen by tomorrow. You’re encouraged to check...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Sioux Falls Regional Airport closed through Wednesday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Regional Airport has extended its closure through Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. due to the winter storm. According to the airport’s Twitter account, crews are on hand and will be working throughout the night. Passengers are encouraged to check...
siouxlandnews.com
Parts of I-29, I-90 in South Dakota closed
PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota DOT says that I-90 has been closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and I-29 has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. The closure is due to...
KELOLAND TV
Tuesday’s storm through pictures
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been a crazy day packed full of snow pictures. This car is buried in southwest Sioux Falls. A familiar sight all around eastern KELOLAND. Nobody is going to be sitting outside on this deck enjoying a beverage anytime soon. Here’s one from Avera McKennan Hospital. Someone will probably need to check in and see the doctor with a sore back after they shovel this clean.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter weather closes Washington Pavilion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool, and Leonardo’s Café. The facility...
KELOLAND TV
Thunder brings higher snow amounts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second time this winter season, claps of thunder could be heard as snow fell in the city. When thundersnow happens, you can expect higher snowfall rates and more snow. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said thundersnow is not uncommon and occurs much like...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanford Health closes Sioux Falls metro clinics due to storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All Sanford Health Sioux Falls metro clinics have closed at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Sanford 26th and Sycamore Acute Care Clinic will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight. All Sioux Falls clinics (including clinics in Brandon, Harrisburg, Hartford, and Lennox) will open at 10...
Comments / 0