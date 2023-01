JSU Head Coach Ray Harper disputes a goaltending call late in the first half against UNA on Friday night at Pete Mathews Coliseum. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Jacksonville State couldn't find the key to unlock the basket as the Gamecocks lost 62-46 at Jacksonville University on Monday night.

A week ago after a last-minute win over Division II Georgia Southwestern, JSU coach Ray Harper said that if his men's basketball team didn't improve, it would go 0-18 in the ASUN.