Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox34.com
LFR responds to another fire at same address
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an unpleasant case of déjà vu, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to 1323 60th Street for reports of another fire, having responded to that same address barely 24 hours ago. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and the fire was...
fox34.com
Tumbleweed Takeover: Residents unsure what to do with the piles of weeds
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s not uncommon to see tumbleweeds blowing through West Texas, but some residents in Wolfforth say their homes are overwhelmed by these giant balls of thorns. Gabi Rue, a Wolfforth homeowner says, “That wind is just not letting them get by, and then it just...
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
KCBD
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
KCBD
60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. The involved structure was a one-story, single-family residence that was unsecured and vacant at the time of the fire.
KCBD
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
KCBD
Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth...
Lubbock couple robbed at gunpoint New Year’s Day, LPD report said
A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
kgncnewsnow.com
Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash
A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
everythinglubbock.com
Murder suspect taken to Lubbock; witness says he was shot by ‘accident’ by another suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder in Midland that occurred in December was taken to a Lubbock hospital with a gunshot wound, according to an affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday. According to official records, Anjaya L. Saddler, 20, and Decamren Sims, 22, were shot and killed...
KCBD
Daycare now open in Lubbock for kids with special needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A daycare for kids with special needs that allows nurses to give consistent treatment is now in Lubbock. The nursing director, Stephanie Holfus, tells KCBD it can build socialization skills and relieve the family’s stress. “It’s really amazing when you get to see them make...
New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location
Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
Buffalo Springs Lake placed under boil water notice due to service line break
LUBBOCK, Texas — A boil water notice was issued for Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District #1 at Buffalo Springs Lake on Tuesday, the district announced. According to the district, the public was advised to boil their water due to a service line break and a temporary shutdown of the water system. Residents of […]
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing
I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
KCBD
Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake
BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system. They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10...
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
KCBD
Lubbock man facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Camron Carl, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested following reports of an early morning shooting in late November. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock. According to the police report, around 2:40 a.m. on...
These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing From 2022
As we start a brand new year, there is still work to do when it comes to bringing kids back home to Lubbock. And we can all do our part to bring these kids back home, by sharing their pictures and stories, and of course informing the authorities if you have any information about any of the kids missing.
Comments / 0