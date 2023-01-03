ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

LFR responds to another fire at same address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an unpleasant case of déjà vu, firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue were called to 1323 60th Street for reports of another fire, having responded to that same address barely 24 hours ago. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. and the fire was...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

60th Street structure fire: no injuries reported, cause undetermined

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. The involved structure was a one-story, single-family residence that was unsecured and vacant at the time of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wanted man from Grayson County believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the Dallas-Fort Worth...
LUBBOCK, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Lubbock Auto Chase and Crash

A stolen vehicle auto crash led to the arrest of a fourteen-year-old-boy crash in Lubbock, early Wednesday morning. At 1:30 a.m. police got a report of a stolen car at 1st and Akron Avenue. Police attempted to stop the vehicle and the chase was on. The car was being driven...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Daycare now open in Lubbock for kids with special needs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A daycare for kids with special needs that allows nurses to give consistent treatment is now in Lubbock. The nursing director, Stephanie Holfus, tells KCBD it can build socialization skills and relieve the family’s stress. “It’s really amazing when you get to see them make...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

New Lubbock Restaurant Opening At Old Smileys Location

Well, these pictures really have me intrigued and ready for this place to open. It is called Broadway Fish & More. According to Verdedrick Pollard this will still have the great same tasting fish as Smileys just more menu items to choose from. They will have four new things like...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Dear Lubbock Meteorologists, Rud Is Not A Thing

I think our meteorologists here have a weird fascination with introducing new weather terms, some real and some no-so-real. We all laughed when we heard the term "gustnado". The combination of "gust" and "tornado" seems practically invented for the shock value. We were wrong, and "gustnado" is actually a thing. How long it's been a thing still seems to be a bit up in the air (see what I did there).
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Boil water notice for Buffalo Springs Lake

BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Water Control and Improvement District of Buffalo Springs Lake has issued a boil water notice due to a service line break and the temporary shutdown of the water system. They advise residents of 50-56 Pony Express Trail, 12-29, 42-47C, and 6-10...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Awesome 98

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

These Lubbock Kids Are Still Missing From 2022

As we start a brand new year, there is still work to do when it comes to bringing kids back home to Lubbock. And we can all do our part to bring these kids back home, by sharing their pictures and stories, and of course informing the authorities if you have any information about any of the kids missing.
LUBBOCK, TX

