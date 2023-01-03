ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxconn's COVID-hit China plant close to resuming full production -sources

TAIPEI, Jan 3 (Reuters) - December shipments from Foxconn's (2317.TW) Zhengzhou iPhone plant in China were 90% of the firm's initial plans, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as the facility strives to recover from its COVID-induced woes.

Foxconn declined to comment.

The world's largest iPhone manufacturing facility was hit late last year by a COVID-19 outbreak that prompted worker departures and unrest as well as production disruptions.

