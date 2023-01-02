Significant gaps in hepatitis B vaccination in adults in Viet Nam: Important targets toward hepatitis B elimination by 2030.

Read full article on original website
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
Nasal vaccines promise to stop the COVID-19 virus before it gets to the lungs – an immunologist explains how they work
An effective nasal vaccine could stop the virus that causes COVID-19 right at its point of entry. But devising one that works has been a challenge for researchers.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
Study on Risk of POTS From COVID and Its Vaccine Is Suspicious if Not Propaganda
If we push the pro-vax narrative with bad science, it’s no different than what the anti-vax narrative does. A new study published in Nature Cardiovascular Research, found an increased risk of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) from both Covid-19 and its vaccines — and that such risk is 5-times higher from Covid-19 than its vaccines — has taken the media by storm.
Monitoring heart measures via smartwatches shows COVID booster vaccine is safe
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers at Tel Aviv University equipped close to 5,000 Israelis with smartwatches and monitored their physiological parameters over two years. Of those monitored, 2,038 received the booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine, allowing the researchers to objectively compare measures before and after the participants took the vaccine, and confirm the safety of the vaccine.
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
[Surgical treatment of a patient with stage v multinodular toxic goiter, severe thyrotoxicosis, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities].
Contributor: I V Makarov,I V Pismenny,D O Karpova,R M Romanov,S N Fadeicheva. The authors describe thyroidectomy in a patient with multinodular toxic goiter stage V, severe thyrotoxicosis complicated by thyro-cardiac disease, strangulation syndrome and severe comorbidities. Nodular euthyroid goiter was first diagnosed in 1992, and resection of the right thyroid lobe was performed. Progressive enlargement of thyroid gland and thyrotoxicosis occurred after coronavirus infection in February, 2020. Along with progression of thyrotoxicosis and strangulation of cervical organs, the patient suffered from portal vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism. Myeloproliferative disease with essential thrombocythemia was also diagnosed. Volume of the right and left thyroid lobes was 69 and 101.3 cm, respectively. X-ray examination of the esophagus revealed narrowing at C6 level up to 5-8 mm. Surgery time was 2 hours, dimension of removed right thyroid lobe – 10.0×7.5×6.5 cm, left thyroid lobe – 11.0×6.5×5.5 cm, total weight – 348 g. The patient was discharged in 6 days after surgery.
Sleep study measures on post-operative night one following expansion pharyngoplasty for obstructive sleep apnea.
To examine the changes in measures of sleep apnea severity and hypoxemia on the first post-operative night (PON1) following expansion pharyngoplasty as a means to assess the safety of same day discharge after surgery. Prospective cohort study of subjects with moderate-severe obstructive sleep apnea who underwent expansion pharyngoplasty at a...
Clinical features of cancer with unknown primary site (clinical features, treatment, prognosis of cancer with unknown primary site).
Contributor: HongLiang Yang,Feng He,Wen Xu,Zeng Cao. Cancer of unknown primary site(CUPs) is a metastatic syndrome with an unidentifiable primary tumor, even after extensive workup to seek the primary site. CUPs accounts for about 3%-5% of the total number of all cancer diagnoses worldwide. The current precision medicine era has reclassified patients with CUPs into the favorable and unfavorable prognostic subset. In this study clinical characteristics and treatment of patients of CUPs were retropactively analysed. Thirty-two patients treated from July 2016 to October 2021 were included in the Affiliated Tumor Hospital of Tianjin Medical University(Tianjin, China).Common symptoms were anemia, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, abdominal pain, edema/multiple serous cavity effusion. Patients with good prognostic factors achieved good outcomes with treatment, conversely, patients with poor prognosis were generally treated empirically and had poorer outcomes. After anti-tumor treatment, the total effective rate was 41 percent(41% was the percentage of patients who achievedtumour respons). To the end of follow-up, after anti-tumor treatment, the median Overall Survival(OS) of patients was 5.4 months.
Cost-effectiveness of invasive monitoring strategies in epilepsy surgery.
Contributor: Taylor J Abel,Nallammai Muthiah,Jasmine L Hect,Jorge Gonzalez-Martinez,Afshin Salehi,Matthew D Smyth,Kenneth J Smith. Drug-resistant epilepsy occurs in up to 40% of patients with epilepsy who may be considered for epilepsy surgery. For drug-resistant focal epilepsy, up to 50% of patients require invasive monitoring prior to surgery. Of the most common invasive monitoring strategies (subdural electrodes [SDEs] and stereo-electroencephalography [sEEG]), the most cost-effective strategy is unknown despite substantial differences in morbidity profiles.
Over 40% of U.S. COVID Cases Caused by Omicron Subvariant XBB.1.5 - CDC
(Reuters) -Over 40% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are now caused by the highly contagious Omicron XBB.1.5, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday, with the subvariant doubling from the previous week. Although many public health experts are expressing concern about the...
Inhibition of fibroblast activation protein ameliorates cartilage matrix degradation and osteoarthritis progression.
Contributor: Aoyuan Fan,Genbin Wu,Jianfang Wang,Laiya Lu,Jingyi Wang,Hanjing Wei,Yuxi Sun,Yanhua Xu,Chunyang Mo,Xiaoying Zhang,Zhiying Pang,Zhangyi Pan,Yiming Wang,Liangyu Lu,Guojian Fu,Mengqiu Ma,Qiaoling Zhu,Dandan Cao,Jiachen Qin,Feng Yin,Rui Yue. Fibroblast activation protein (Fap) is a serine protease that degrades denatured type I collagen, α2-antiplasmin and FGF21. Fap is highly expressed in bone marrow stromal cells and...
Impact of early postoperative factors on changes in skeletal muscle mass after esophagectomy in older patients with esophageal cancer.
Contributor: Tsuyoshi Harada,Noriatsu Tatematsu,Junya Ueno,Yu Koishihara,Nobuko Konishi,Takuya Fukushima,Hisashi Fujiwara,Takeo Fujita,Nanako Hijikata,Ayako Wada,Aiko Ishikawa,Tetsuya Tsuji. Loss of skeletal muscle mass, measured by the skeletal muscle mass index (SMI), after esophagectomy negatively impacts prognosis. However, the information to develop novel supportive care options for preventing loss of skeletal muscle mass is limited....
Assessing Nursing Sentiments on Nurse-Resident Physician Collaboration and Administrative Support in the Labor and Delivery Setting: Development and Validation of a Novel Instrument.
Contributor: Jeffery S Durbin,Oliwier Dziadkowiec,Ye Ji Choi,Kimberly Swan,Susan M Thrasher. To develop a survey instrument that: 1) investigates the dynamics of collaboration in multidisciplinary care units such as labor and delivery (L&D); and (2) uniquely determines the collaborative relationships between nurses and resident physicians. An effective interprofessional collaboration between healthcare...
Diagnostic accuracy of the 4AT for delirium: A systematic review and meta-analysis.
Contributor: Liangying Hou,Qian Zhang,Liujiao Cao,Meixi Chen,Qi Wang,Yanfei Li,Sheng Li,Long Ge,Kehu Yang. Despite common, serious, costly, and often fatal conditions affecting up to 50 % of older patients, delirium is often unrecognized and overlooked. We examine the accuracy of the 4AT for detecting older patients with delirium. We performed a systematic...
Neuronal melatonin type 1 receptor overexpression promotes M2 microglia polarization in cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury.
Contributor: Yalikun Suofu,Abhishek Jauhari,Emilia S Nirmala,William A Mullins,Xiaomin Wang,Fang Li,Diane L Carlisle,Robert M Friedlander. Microglial activation is readily detected following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Activated microglia polarize into either classic pro-inflammatory M1 or protective M2 microglia following ischemia/reperfusion-induced injury. Melatonin is protective immediately after ischemia/reperfusion-induced brain injury. However, the ability of melatonin to affect longer-term recovery from ischemic/reperfusion-induced injury as well as its ability to modulate microglia/macrophage polarization are unknown. The goal of this study is to understand the impact of melatonin on mice 14 days after injury, as well as to understand how melatonin affects microglial polarization of neuronal MT activation following cerebral ischemia/reperfusion. We utilized MT-GFP transgenic mice which overexpress MT (melatonin type 1 receptor) in neurons. Melatonin-treated or vehicle treated wild type and MT-GFP mice underwent middle cerebral artery occlusion (MCAO)/reperfusion and followed for 14 days. Neuronal MT overexpression significantly reduced infarct volumes, improved motor function, and ameliorated weight loss. Additionally, melatonin treatment reduced infarct volume in MT-GFP mice as compared to untreated wild type, melatonin treated wild type, and untreated MT-GFP mice. Melatonin improved neurological function and prevented weight loss in MT-GFP mice compared with melatonin treated wild type mice. Finally, melatonin treatment in combination with MT overexpression reduced the numbers of Iba1/CD16 M1 microglia and increased the numbers of Iba1/ CD206 M2 microglia after ischemic injury. In conclusion, neuronal MT mediates melatonin-induced long-term recovery after cerebral ischemia, at least in part, by shifting microglial polarization toward the neuroprotective M2 phenotype.
