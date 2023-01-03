ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
foxsanantonio.com

Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Michelle Barrientes Vela sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 days in jail

SAN ANTONIO - Michelle Barrientes Vela was sentenced by Judge Velia Meza Wednesday. The sentence included 5 years probation, a 6-year suspended jail sentence, 600 hours of community service, and 90 days in jail, to be served once her appeal process is over. Attorneys for Vela say they are relieved...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Chief Priest Report – Lytle

Welcome to my first weekly report of 2023! Some numbers from last week: Officers handled a total of 65 service calls and conducted 136 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 113 citations and 23 warnings. We have been very fortunate that we had very few property crimes reported during the...
LYTLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued

SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot, critically wounded while leaving South Side bar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and critically wounded a man as he left a South Side bar around closing time, early Wednesday morning. Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after getting a call that a man with gunshot wounds had entered the bar asking for help.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is desperately looking for the driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin. The past 4 days have been an emotional roller coaster for Margaret Davis. Davis says on New Year's Eve, just before 2:00 a.m., her father Llyod “Paul” Alex Goodnoe was hit by a car and left for dead on Rundberg Lane near Slayton Drive.
AUSTIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Human smugglers plead guilty, possibly face life in federal prison

DEL RIO, Texas – Two individuals pleaded guilty to their role in a human smuggling scheme resulting in the deaths of eight smuggled migrants. Lauren Michelle Malmquist, 33, of Round Rock, and Eduardo Rivera Benitez, 24, of Bastrop pleaded guilty to illegal alien transportation resulting in death. According to authorities, the two individuals were participants in a human smuggling organization that was arrested on March 15, 2021 near Del Rio.
DEL RIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy