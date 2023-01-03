Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
Cadet arrested, fired after choking girlfriend 'until she was unable to breathe'
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested after choking his girlfriend amid an argument, according to officials. 20-year-old Ricardo Gutierrez was charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a 3rd-degree felony. Officials say Gutierrez and his girlfriend started arguing because she told Gutierrez that she wanted to go...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight between man and woman over TV remote escalates into brutal assault
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding 34-year-old Manuel Andres Lopez. On Dec. 5, 2022, Bexar County deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Crestway Road for an assault. When they arrived, the victim told deputies Manuel Lopez had assaulted her. She said the argument began when Lopez did not want to watch what she was watching on television.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet under arrest, charged with chocking girlfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest and termination of a BSCO cadet after he was accused of chocking his girlfriend. In a release, BCSO says there was a fight between Ricardo Gutierrez and the woman after she told him she wanted to move back to her hometown. The argument happened while Gutierrez was off duty, and the girlfriend says he chocked her to the point she could not breath.
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
Kendall County sheriff's son to testify in Kendall Batchelor intoxication manslaughter trial
The sheriff's son and the Hill Country socialite were close friends who hung out at local bars prior to her arrest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
foxsanantonio.com
Michelle Barrientes Vela sentenced to 5 years probation, 90 days in jail
SAN ANTONIO - Michelle Barrientes Vela was sentenced by Judge Velia Meza Wednesday. The sentence included 5 years probation, a 6-year suspended jail sentence, 600 hours of community service, and 90 days in jail, to be served once her appeal process is over. Attorneys for Vela say they are relieved...
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Man shot multiple times by SAPD officers at West Side hotel, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot multiple times by two San Antonio police officers after pointing a gun in their direction at a hotel, according to SAPD Chief William McManus. The shooting happened around 8:42 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Culebra Road, near NW 18th and NW 19th Streets.
Pleasanton Express
Chief Priest Report – Lytle
Welcome to my first weekly report of 2023! Some numbers from last week: Officers handled a total of 65 service calls and conducted 136 traffic stops. Those stops resulted in 113 citations and 23 warnings. We have been very fortunate that we had very few property crimes reported during the...
foxsanantonio.com
Inmates bonded out by bail reform group quickly reoffend, one group gets sued
SAN ANTONIO - In many cities, bail reform groups take donations from wealthy donors and celebrities and use them to bond out inmates who can't afford bail. Trouble Shooter Jaie Avila has new information in his on-going investigation, showing some suspects immediately committing more crime, and one bail group is being sued because of it.
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically wounded while leaving South Side bar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who shot and critically wounded a man as he left a South Side bar around closing time, early Wednesday morning. Officers rushed to the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue after getting a call that a man with gunshot wounds had entered the bar asking for help.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman searching for driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A woman is desperately looking for the driver she says hit and killed her father in Northeast Austin. The past 4 days have been an emotional roller coaster for Margaret Davis. Davis says on New Year's Eve, just before 2:00 a.m., her father Llyod “Paul” Alex Goodnoe was hit by a car and left for dead on Rundberg Lane near Slayton Drive.
foxsanantonio.com
Human smugglers plead guilty, possibly face life in federal prison
DEL RIO, Texas – Two individuals pleaded guilty to their role in a human smuggling scheme resulting in the deaths of eight smuggled migrants. Lauren Michelle Malmquist, 33, of Round Rock, and Eduardo Rivera Benitez, 24, of Bastrop pleaded guilty to illegal alien transportation resulting in death. According to authorities, the two individuals were participants in a human smuggling organization that was arrested on March 15, 2021 near Del Rio.
KSAT 12
141 people booked for DWI in Bexar County from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, 141 people were booked on DWI charges in Bexar County, according to data released by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. The data is based on cases that have been filed at the Justice Intake & Assessment...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KENS 5
Search underway for gunman who shot man during robbery
It happened in south San Antonio. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
SAPD airport officer reflects on his own near-death experience after Damar Hamlin’s sudden cardiac arrest
SAN ANTONIO - – As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing on the field Monday night, an SAPD airport officer is reflecting on the time he survived his own sudden cardiac arrest. “I saw the replays the next morning and said, ‘I’ve been there,’”...
