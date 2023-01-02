Degradation of perineuronal nets in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus ameliorated social deficits in Shank3-deficient mice.

Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
Brains with higher levels of vitamin D have better function, study says
Brains that have higher levels of vitamin D show better cognitive function, a new study suggests.Scientists have said that the research, which looked at vitamin D levels in adults who suffered from varying rates of cognitive decline, could help them further understand dementia and its causes.They say the study is the first to examine levels of vitamin D in brain tissue.An estimated 55 million people in the world have dementia, with the number expected to increase.In light of this, researchers want to better understand what causes the condition in order to develop treatments to slow or stop the disease.The...
Research suggests link between loss of smell from COVID and cognitive decline
If a COVID-19 infection took away your sense of smell, you're not alone. While the side effect can be annoying, researchers are finding it may also be a predictor for cognitive decline in some people.
Researchers revealed the mechanism of the obesity gene
Utterly delicious but extremely harmful – high-calorie foods. Besides leading to obesity, the harm to human health is surely indisputable. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists have recently revealed that CREB-Regulated Transcription Coactivator 1 (CRTC1) is associated with obesity. As stated in the release, when CRTC1 is deleted in mice, they...
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
physiciansweekly.com
Inhibition of fibroblast activation protein ameliorates cartilage matrix degradation and osteoarthritis progression.
Contributor: Aoyuan Fan,Genbin Wu,Jianfang Wang,Laiya Lu,Jingyi Wang,Hanjing Wei,Yuxi Sun,Yanhua Xu,Chunyang Mo,Xiaoying Zhang,Zhiying Pang,Zhangyi Pan,Yiming Wang,Liangyu Lu,Guojian Fu,Mengqiu Ma,Qiaoling Zhu,Dandan Cao,Jiachen Qin,Feng Yin,Rui Yue. Fibroblast activation protein (Fap) is a serine protease that degrades denatured type I collagen, α2-antiplasmin and FGF21. Fap is highly expressed in bone marrow stromal cells and...
physiciansweekly.com
Competitive repopulation and allo-immunological pressure determine chimerism kinetics after T-cell depleted allogeneic stem cell transplantation and donor lymphocyte infusions.
Contributor: Eva A S Koster,Peter A von dem Borne,Peter van Balen,Esther H M van Egmond,Erik W A Marijt,Sabrina A J Veld,Inge Jedema,Tjeerd J F Snijders,Daniëlle van Lammeren,Hendrik Veelken,J H Frederik Falkenburg,Liesbeth C de Wreede,Constantijn J M Halkes. After allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT), patient-derived stem cells that survived the...
physiciansweekly.com
Circuit-Specific Control of Blood Pressure by PNMT-Expressing Nucleus Tractus Solitarii Neurons.
Contributor: Shirui Jun,Xianhong Ou,Luo Shi,Hongxiao Yu,Tianjiao Deng,Jinting Chen,Xiaojun Nie,Yinchao Hao,Yishuo Shi,Wei Liu,Yanming Tian,Sheng Wang,Fang Yuan. The nucleus tractus solitarii (NTS) is one of the morphologically and functionally defined centers that engage in the autonomic regulation of cardiovascular activity. Phenotypically-characterized NTS neurons have been implicated in the differential regulation of blood pressure (BP). Here, we investigated whether phenylethanolamine N-methyltransferase (PNMT)-expressing NTS (NTS) neurons contribute to the control of BP. We demonstrate that photostimulation of NTS neurons has variable effects on BP. A depressor response was produced during optogenetic stimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus, lateral parabrachial nucleus, and caudal ventrolateral medulla. Conversely, photostimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla produced a robust pressor response and bradycardia. In addition, genetic ablation of both NTS neurons and those projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla impaired the arterial baroreflex. Overall, we revealed the neuronal phenotype- and circuit-specific mechanisms underlying the contribution of NTS neurons to the regulation of BP.
physiciansweekly.com
Quantification of belatacept by liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry in human plasma: Application to a pharmacokinetic study in renal transplant recipients.
Contributor: Aurélie Truffot,Jean-François Jourdil,Elodie Veyret Gautier,Johan Noble,Jouve Thomas,Paolo Malvezzi,Lionel Rostaing,Françoise Stanke-Labesque. Therapeutic drug monitoring is the cornerstone of immunosuppressive treatment in transplantation. The immunosuppressive drugs used in kidney transplant patients are mostly comprised of biologics, including therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and fusion proteins. Therefore, a specific and sensitive analytical technique that can universally quantify mAbs, as well as fusion proteins, is essential for clinical pharmacokinetics studies. In this short communication, we describe the validation of a liquid chromatography tandem mass-spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) method for quantification of the fusion protein belatacept in the plasma of kidney-transplant patients. Sample preparation was based on our previously published and implementable electrospray ionization LC-MS/MS method that allows the simultaneous quantification of seven mAbs. Immunocapture was made possible by the Fc domain of belatacept and identification/quantification by the choice of MRM transitions of peptides. The temporal evolution of the belatacept concentration after intravenous infusion and inter-individual variability of trough concentrations were assessed in 17 human plasma samples. The belatacept calibration curves were linear from 1 to 200 mg.L and within-day and between-day accuracy and precision fulfilled Food and Drug Administration validation criteria. Residual belatacept concentrations (n = 8) ranged from 5.1 to 15.0 mg.L, with a median of 8.9 mg.L and an inter-individual CV of 33.0%. Our generic LC-MS/MS method allows the quantification of fusion proteins, such as belatacept, and could be used for therapeutic drug monitoring. This method provides a useful tool to study the intra-patient variability of belatacept and the association between belatacept exposure and its therapeutic effects.
physiciansweekly.com
Long-term Evaluation of Spinal Cord Stimulation in Patients With Painful Diabetic Polyneuropathy: An Eight-to-Ten-Year Prospective Cohort Study.
Contributor: Xander Zuidema,Elke van Daal,Iris van Geel,Thomas J de Geus,Sander M J van Kuijk,Bastiaan E de Galan,Nelleke de Meij,Jan Van Zundert. This study aimed to evaluate the long-term effects of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in patients with painful diabetic polyneuropathy (PDPN). This prospective cohort study was the eight-to-ten-year follow-up of...
physiciansweekly.com
Association between PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B genetic variants and susceptibility of gastric cancer in an Eastern Chinese population.
Contributor: Boyang Chen,Yafeng Wang,Weifeng Tang,Yu Chen,Chao Liu,Mingqiang Kang,Jinbiao Xie. Previous studies showed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma (PPARγ) and PPARγ coactivator1 family (PPARGC1A and PPARGC1B) gene single nucleotide variants (SNVs)were strongly associated with cancer susceptibility. The purpose of this study was to investigate the association of PPARγ, PPARGC1A, and PPARGC1B variants with the risk of gastric cancer (GC).
physiciansweekly.com
The prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery (PPSP) improves diagnostic efficacy in predicting the prognosis of ovarian cancer.
Contributor: Naoki Kawahara,Ryuji Kawaguchi,Keita Waki,Tomoka Maehana,Shoichiro Yamanaka,Yuki Yamada,Fuminori Kimura. In recent years, the pretreatment inflammatory responses have proven to predict the prognosis, but no report exists analyzing the combined inflammatory response of the pre- and postsurgical treatment. The current study aims to extract the factors predicting the recurrence and create novel predictive scoring. This retrospective study was conducted at our institution between November 2006 and December 2020, with follow-up until September 2022. Demographic and clinicopathological data were collected from women who underwent primary debulking surgery. We created the scoring system named the prognosis predictive score around primary debulking surgery(PPSP) for progression-free survival(PFS). Univariate and multivariate analyses were performed to assess its efficacy in predicting PFS and overall survival(OS). Cox regression analyses were used to assess its time-dependent efficacy. Kaplan-Meier and the log-rank test were used to compare the survival rate. A total of 235 patients were included in the current study. The cut-off value of the scoring system was six. Multivariate analyses revealed that an advanced International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics(FIGO) stage (p < 0.001 for PFS; p = 0.038 for OS), the decreased white blood cell count difference (p = 0.026 for PFS) and the high-PPSP (p = 0.004 for PFS; p = 0.002 for OS) were the independent prognostic factors. Cox regression analysis also supported the above results. The PPSP showed good prognostic efficacy not only in predicting the PFS but also OS of ovarian cancer patients comparable to FIGO staging.
physiciansweekly.com
Greater angiogenic and immunoregulatory potency of bFGF and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine pre-treated menstrual blood stem cells in compare to bone marrow stem cells in rat model of myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Mahmood Manshori,Somaieh Kazemnejad,Nasim Naderi,Maryam Darzi,Nahid Aboutaleb,Hannaneh Golshahi. This study is designed to compare the menstrual blood stem cells (MenSCs) and bone marrow stem cells (BMSCs)-secreted factors with or without pre-treatment regimen using basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF) and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5-aza) and also regenerative capacity of pre-treated MenSCs and/or BMSCs in a rat model of myocardial infarction (MI).
physiciansweekly.com
Management of diabetic dyslipidemia in Indians: Expert consensus statement from the Lipid Association of India.
Contributor: Raman Puri,Vimal Mehta,P Barton Duell,S K Wangnoo,Ashu Rastogi,V Mohan,Abdul Hamid Zargar,Sanjay Kalra,Abhay Kumar Sahoo,S S Iyengar,Jamal Yusuf,Saibal Mukhopadhyay,Mani Kant Singla,Altamash Shaikh,Sunil Kohli,Sandeep Mathur,Sachin Jain,S N Narasingan,Vipul Gupta,Rajeev Agarwala,Vinod Mittal,Amit Varma,Jayant Kumar Panda,Sadanand Shetty,Madhur Yadav,A Muruganathan,Pradeep Dabla,K K Pareek,P C Manoria,Rashmi Nanda,G B Sattur,A K Pancholia,Nathan D Wong. In 2021...
physiciansweekly.com
Interactive effects of intrinsic capacity and obesity on the KDIGO chronic kidney disease risk classification in older patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
Contributor: Wei-Hua Tang,Teng-Hung Yu,Hui-Lan Lee,Yau-Jiunn Lee. Intrinsic capacity (IC) is a novel concept focusing on normal and healthy aging. The effect of IC on the risk of chronic kidney disease (CKD) according to KDIGO category in older type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients has rarely been studied. We investigated whether a decline in IC is associated with the risk of CKD according to KDIGO 2012 categories.
physiciansweekly.com
Emotion regulation difficulties in the relation between stress-related insomnia symptoms and brain response to emotional faces: An fMRI study.
Contributor: Răzvan Predatu,Bogdan I Voinescu,Daniel O David,Antonio Maffei,Ruben E Nechifor,Claudio Gentili. The aim of the current study was to investigate whether the experience of insomnia symptoms per se and symptoms of insomnia due to stress are associated with an increased brain response to the presentation of emotional faces. In addition, we also examined whether the effect of these sleep difficulties on emotional reactivity at the brain level depends on the experience of emotion regulation (ER) difficulties. The current sample consisted of 37 individuals (20 females, 17 males) selected from a larger group of 120 respondents who completed a survey about sleep problems and ER difficulties. Our results indicate that the tendency to experience stress-related insomnia symptoms but not insomnia symptoms per se modulates brain responses to emotional facial expressions, especially in areas of the parietal cortex, insula, and surrounding opercular voxels. Furthermore, difficulties in ER might play an important role, as the effect of stress-related insomnia symptoms on most of these brain regions disappears when controlling for difficulties in ER. However, an effect in the insula was maintained during the presentation of angry faces, suggesting that stress-related insomnia symptoms may increase the brain response to anger in the insula relatively independent from difficulties in ER. These findings suggest that individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms show an enhanced brain response when presented with emotional stimuli (either positive or negative) in brain areas associated with hyperarousal, which could represent a possible ER deficit in these individuals. Thus, interventions that focus on targeting ER difficulties might be effective in reducing the hyperarousal state in individuals affected by stress-related insomnia symptoms.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical features of cancer with unknown primary site (clinical features, treatment, prognosis of cancer with unknown primary site).
Contributor: HongLiang Yang,Feng He,Wen Xu,Zeng Cao. Cancer of unknown primary site(CUPs) is a metastatic syndrome with an unidentifiable primary tumor, even after extensive workup to seek the primary site. CUPs accounts for about 3%-5% of the total number of all cancer diagnoses worldwide. The current precision medicine era has reclassified patients with CUPs into the favorable and unfavorable prognostic subset. In this study clinical characteristics and treatment of patients of CUPs were retropactively analysed. Thirty-two patients treated from July 2016 to October 2021 were included in the Affiliated Tumor Hospital of Tianjin Medical University(Tianjin, China).Common symptoms were anemia, fever, enlarged lymph nodes, abdominal pain, edema/multiple serous cavity effusion. Patients with good prognostic factors achieved good outcomes with treatment, conversely, patients with poor prognosis were generally treated empirically and had poorer outcomes. After anti-tumor treatment, the total effective rate was 41 percent(41% was the percentage of patients who achievedtumour respons). To the end of follow-up, after anti-tumor treatment, the median Overall Survival(OS) of patients was 5.4 months.
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer antigen 125 expression enhances the gemcitabine/cisplatin-resistant tumor microenvironment in bladder cancer.
Contributor: Takahisa Yamashita,Morihiro Higashi,Hironori Sugiyama,Makoto Morozumi,Shuji Momose,Jun-Ichi Tamaru. Cancer antigen 125 (CA125) is one of the mucin family proteins and is a serum tumor marker for various tumors, such as ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer, used to distinguish between benign and malignant tumors, to monitor the response to chemotherapy, and to detect relapse after initial treatment. Recently, CA125 has been reported to be involved in chemoresistance through the physical characteristics of mucin or by modifying the immune tumor-microenvironment. However, the relationship between CA125 expression and chemoresistance in bladder cancer is still unclear. In this study, the clinicopathological features of bladder cancer with CA125 expression and the status of the tumor-microenvironment related to gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance, were investigated using publicly available datasets (the Cancer Genome Atlas Expression, GSE169455 dataset) from the cBioPortal website (https://www.cbioportal.org/, last access: 8/22/2022), the NCBI website (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/, last access: 8/22/2022) and an in-house case collection of bladder cancer. The cases with CA125 expression had the poorer disease-free and overall survivals than without CA125 expression. The mucinous area surrounding cancer cells was frequently detected in cases with CA125 expression (81%, 13/16 cases). CA125 expression was also related to the immunosuppressive tumor-microenvironment through the infiltration of immunosuppressive immune cells, such as regulatory T-cells and M2 macrophages. These results suggest that the status of tumor-microenvironment associated with CA125 is involved in gemcitabine/cisplatin resistance in bladder cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of early postoperative factors on changes in skeletal muscle mass after esophagectomy in older patients with esophageal cancer.
Contributor: Tsuyoshi Harada,Noriatsu Tatematsu,Junya Ueno,Yu Koishihara,Nobuko Konishi,Takuya Fukushima,Hisashi Fujiwara,Takeo Fujita,Nanako Hijikata,Ayako Wada,Aiko Ishikawa,Tetsuya Tsuji. Loss of skeletal muscle mass, measured by the skeletal muscle mass index (SMI), after esophagectomy negatively impacts prognosis. However, the information to develop novel supportive care options for preventing loss of skeletal muscle mass is limited....
Comments / 0