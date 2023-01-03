ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin

The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
KENS 5

Cowboys show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse on field

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys players are showing their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a horrific incident during Monday night's game. During the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Hamlin got back onto his feet but then soon collapsed and remained motionless.
The Associated Press

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills' Damar Hamlin

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. ESPN reported Hamlin was administered CPR on the field before being taken away in an ambulance. The game was suspended after Hamlin’s injury. —- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. —
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Patriots: Wednesday injury reports

DB Marcus Jones (concussion) TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) CB Jonathan Jones (chest) WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder) WR DeVante Parker (concussion) Notes: Mills, Marcus Jones, Jonathan Jones not play last week, per Patriots Wire. Buffalo Bills (12-3) Did not practice. N/A. Limited participation. CB Taron Johnson (concussion) Full practice. QB Josh...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Bills-Patriots to be Played Sunday, No Delay Anticipated

The NFL has announced the finalized version of the game schedule for Week 18, NFL Public Relations Official Brian McCarthy announced on Wednesday and the Bills-Patriots will not be delayed. The Bengals and Ravens matchup is the final game to be announced and that will be played at 1 p.m....
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Damar Hamlin, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Per ESPN’s Coley Harvey, doctors received promising readings on Bills S Damar Hamlin overnight at the hospital, according to his family’s spokesperson. Hamlin remains sedated and in critical condition but it appears his condition is improving, at least slightly. The spokesperson added there are no further details but they did want to clarify that Hamlin only had to be resuscitated once after going into cardiac arrest during the game Monday night.
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

