Ryan ?
2d ago
I'm not a fan of his, but all he said is that the game is irrelevant now that this injury happened. Calm down Karens.
Bosco
2d ago
Really tacky and tone deaf thing to tweet. The game hadn’t even been officially postponed when he tweeted that. We still don’t know how Hamlin is doing but I think an update from the hospital is coming soon.
joe
2d ago
Skippy oh Skippy. Some people work hard at making a fool of themselves. To Skippy it comes naturally.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse
Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Skip Bayless’ ‘sick’ tweet following Damar Hamlin injury has ‘Undisputed’ star under fire
Update: Bayless tries to explain ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet. Shannon Sharpe no-shows ‘Undisputed’. Skip Bayless has made his money by being a living, breathing troll who slings hot takes against the wall with the hope they might stick, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that he just couldn’t bring himself to be completely human in the moments following the frightening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Monday night.
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
Aaron Rodgers Made Classy Move During Monday Night Football Incident
If there has been a silver lining to the awful scene that played out on Monday Night Football, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field before being transported to a hospital by ambulance, it's been the show of love for one another by NFL ...
Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury
The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Shannon Sharpe Announcement
Shannon Sharpe didn't show up for this Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FS1. The timing of this decision is interesting to say the least. Former Pitt safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills game on Monday night. His heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing
Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts player blasts Kayvon Thibodeaux for horrible act
During Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and the Indianapolis Colts, Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a hard hit in the backfield and promptly celebrated by doing snow angels on the turf. The problem is, while Thibodeaux was doing his celebration, Foles was laying right next to him, obviously injured.
Breaking: NFL Wide Receiver Cut On Monday Following His Arrest
The Atlanta Falcons are moving on from practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson. The NFC South franchise cut Batson on Monday afternoon, the team announced. "We’ve released Cameron Batson from the practice squad," the Falcons announced. Batson was arrested in Georgia over the ...
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Donations to Bills' Damar Hamlin's Charity Skyrocket in Wake of Scary Collapse
NFL fans reacted with an outpouring of donations to the Bill's Chasing M's Foundation after he was taken by ambulance from Buffalo's Monday night game in Cincinnati.
Shannon Sharpe has tense exchange with Skip Bayless over his Damar Hamlin tweet
Shannon Sharpe had a tense exchange with Skip Bayless Wednesday at the start of their show on FS1,” Undisputed,” over Bayless’ controversial tweet about Damar Hamlin.
Cowboys in Playoffs to 'Welcome Back' 3 Starters?
JAN 2 WELCOME BACK! “YIt might be a little premature and it might be a little optimistic, but the Dallas Cowboys have an injury-related plan for the playoffs. It's a "Welcome Back!'' plan. "We’ll be welcoming back three really good football players,'' COO Stephen Jones said on Monday in...
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
