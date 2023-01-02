Interactive effects of intrinsic capacity and obesity on the KDIGO chronic kidney disease risk classification in older patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
physiciansweekly.com
Relationship between plasma homocysteine and chronic kidney disease in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus: a cross-sectional study.
Contributor: Zilong Shen,Zhengmei Zhang,Wenjing Zhao. This cross-sectional study aimed to investigate the association between plasma homocysteine (Hcy) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in US patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). We used data from the 2003-2006 National Health and Nutritional Examination Surveys (NHANES). CKD was defined as an estimated...
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged Sinuses
Upon her doctor's recommendation, a 69-year-old Seattle woman started using a neti pot to rinse out her sinuses. Unbeknownst to her, a deadly brain-eating amoeba had found its way into her body through the nonsterile tap water she used to clear out her sinuses.
HealthCentral.com
Can Sleep Apnea Cause Heart Disease?
How sleep apnea affects the heart – including its relationship with high blood pressure and stroke – and what you can do about it. If you have sleep apnea, a condition in which you stop breathing momentarily throughout the night, there’s a good chance it leaves you feeling sleepy during the day. It also has deep implications for your health: Over time, the chronic disorder can raise your risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, heart failure, and stroke.
Medical News Today
Hypertension: 2 blood pressure drugs equally effective in large trial
Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than one billion people worldwide and almost half of all adults in the United States. The condition can increase the risk of heart, brain, kidney, and other diseases. People can often control their blood pressure through regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, and...
Medical News Today
High doses of statins may impact bone health, mouse study finds
A new study examined the effects that higher doses of statins, drugs that can lower cholesterol, have on the body in terms of bone health. The researchers used mice in the study who were fed on a high fat diet and obese, and the female mice had their ovaries removed to simulate adults who take statins. Half the mice were given high dose of simvastatin for 5.5 months.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Coffee may reduce risk following gestational diabetes diagnosis
Gestational diabetes is diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The condition can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. Data from a recent study shows that regular coffee consumption is associated with a reduced risk for type 2 diabetes among people with a prior history of gestational diabetes.
HealthCentral.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
In some cases, with early treatment and diagnosis, the heart can regain normal function. Here’s what you need to know. If you’ve been diagnosed with heart failure, you might worry about what the future holds. After all, this chronic condition usually gets worse over time. However, there’s hope: The condition is treatable, and for some people, heart failure can be reversed.
physiciansweekly.com
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
physiciansweekly.com
Circuit-Specific Control of Blood Pressure by PNMT-Expressing Nucleus Tractus Solitarii Neurons.
Contributor: Shirui Jun,Xianhong Ou,Luo Shi,Hongxiao Yu,Tianjiao Deng,Jinting Chen,Xiaojun Nie,Yinchao Hao,Yishuo Shi,Wei Liu,Yanming Tian,Sheng Wang,Fang Yuan. The nucleus tractus solitarii (NTS) is one of the morphologically and functionally defined centers that engage in the autonomic regulation of cardiovascular activity. Phenotypically-characterized NTS neurons have been implicated in the differential regulation of blood pressure (BP). Here, we investigated whether phenylethanolamine N-methyltransferase (PNMT)-expressing NTS (NTS) neurons contribute to the control of BP. We demonstrate that photostimulation of NTS neurons has variable effects on BP. A depressor response was produced during optogenetic stimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus, lateral parabrachial nucleus, and caudal ventrolateral medulla. Conversely, photostimulation of NTS neurons projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla produced a robust pressor response and bradycardia. In addition, genetic ablation of both NTS neurons and those projecting to the rostral ventrolateral medulla impaired the arterial baroreflex. Overall, we revealed the neuronal phenotype- and circuit-specific mechanisms underlying the contribution of NTS neurons to the regulation of BP.
physiciansweekly.com
Greater angiogenic and immunoregulatory potency of bFGF and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine pre-treated menstrual blood stem cells in compare to bone marrow stem cells in rat model of myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Mahmood Manshori,Somaieh Kazemnejad,Nasim Naderi,Maryam Darzi,Nahid Aboutaleb,Hannaneh Golshahi. This study is designed to compare the menstrual blood stem cells (MenSCs) and bone marrow stem cells (BMSCs)-secreted factors with or without pre-treatment regimen using basic fibroblast growth factor (bFGF) and 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine (5-aza) and also regenerative capacity of pre-treated MenSCs and/or BMSCs in a rat model of myocardial infarction (MI).
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiac magnetic resonance feature tracking global and segmental strain in acute and chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction.
Contributor: Jennifer Erley,Jitka Starekova,Martin Sinn,Kai Muellerleile,Hang Chen,Phillip Harms,Lieda Naimi,Mathias Meyer,Ersin Cavus,Jan Schneider,Stefan Blankenberg,Gunnar K Lund,Gerhard Adam,Enver Tahir. Strain is an important imaging parameter to determine myocardial deformation. This study sought to 1) assess changes in left ventricular strain and ejection fraction (LVEF) from acute to chronic ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI)...
physiciansweekly.com
Degradation of perineuronal nets in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus ameliorated social deficits in Shank3-deficient mice.
Contributor: Peng Liu,Yulu Zhao,Wenchao Xiong,Yida Pan,Minzhen Zhu,Xinhong Zhu. Perineuronal nets (PNNs) are structures that contain extracellular matrix chondroitin sulfate proteoglycan and surround the soma and dendrites of various neuronal cell types. They are involved in synaptic plasticity and undertake important physiological functions. Altered expression of PNNs has been demonstrated in the brains of autism-related animal models. However, the underlying mechanism is still unknown. In this study, we demonstrated that the PNNs in the cerebellum are involved in modulating social and repetitive/inflexible behaviors in Shank3B mice, an established animal model of autism spectrum disorder. First, we performed wisteria floribunda agglutinin staining of the whole brain of Shank3B mice, and found wisteria floribunda agglutinin-positive PNNs are significantly increased in the cerebellar interpositus nucleus (IntP) in Shank3B mice compared to control littermates. After degradation of PNNs in the IntP by chondroitinase ABC, the repetitive behaviors of Shank3B mice were decreased, while their social behaviors were ameliorated. These results suggested that PNNs homeostasis is involved in the regulation of social behavior, revealing a potential therapeutic strategy targeting PNNs in the IntP for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder.
physiciansweekly.com
Impact of early postoperative factors on changes in skeletal muscle mass after esophagectomy in older patients with esophageal cancer.
Contributor: Tsuyoshi Harada,Noriatsu Tatematsu,Junya Ueno,Yu Koishihara,Nobuko Konishi,Takuya Fukushima,Hisashi Fujiwara,Takeo Fujita,Nanako Hijikata,Ayako Wada,Aiko Ishikawa,Tetsuya Tsuji. Loss of skeletal muscle mass, measured by the skeletal muscle mass index (SMI), after esophagectomy negatively impacts prognosis. However, the information to develop novel supportive care options for preventing loss of skeletal muscle mass is limited....
physiciansweekly.com
Lonp1 and Sig-1R contribute to the counteraction of ursolic acid against ochratoxin A-induced mitochondrial apoptosis.
Contributor: Qipeng Zhang,Wenying Chen,Boyang Zhang,Yiwen Zhang,Yuqing Xiao,Yichen An,Lingyun Han,Huiqiong Deng,Song Yao,Hongwei Wang,Xiao Li Shen. Ochratoxin A (OTA), a secondary fungal metabolite with nephrotoxicity, is widespread in numerous kinds of feeds and foodstuffs. Ursolic acid (UA), a water-insoluble pentacyclic triterpene acid, exists in a wide range of food materials and medicinal plants. Our earlier researches provided preliminary evidence that mitochondria- and mitochondria-associated endoplasmic reticulum membranes (MAMs)-located stress-responsive Lon protease 1 (Lonp1) had a protective function in OTA-induced nephrotoxicity, and the renoprotective function of UA against OTA partially due to Lonp1. However, whether other MAMs-located protiens, such as endoplasmic reticulum stress (ERS)-responsive Sigma 1-type opioid receptor (Sig-1R), contribute to the protection of UA against OTA-induced nephrotoxicity together with Lonp1 needs further investigation. In this study, the cell viability, reactive oxygen species, and protein expressions of human proximal tubule epithelial-originated kidney-2 (HK-2) cells varied with OTA and/or UA/CDDO-me/AVex-73/Sig-1R siRNA treatments were determined. Results indicated that a 24 h-treatment of 5 μM OTA could significantly induce mitochondrial-mediated apoptosis via repressing Lonp1 and Sig-1R, thereby enhancing the protein expressions of GRP78, p-PERK, p-eIF2α, CHOP, IRE1α, and Bax, and inhibiting the protein expression of Bcl-2 in HK-2 cells, which could be remarkably relieved by a 2 h-pre-treatment of 4 μM UA (P < 0.05). In conclusion, through mutual promotion between Lonp1 and Sig-1R, UA could effectively relieve OTA-induced apoptosis in vitro and break the vicious cycle between oxidative stress and ERS, which activated the mitochondrial apoptosis pathway.
physiciansweekly.com
The age-dependent immune response to ischemic stroke.
Contributor: Mary Claire Tuohy,Elizabeth M C Hillman,Randolph Marshall,Dritan Agalliu. Stroke is a devastating cause of global morbidity and mortality. Ischemic brain injury triggers a profound local and systemic immune response that participates in stroke pathophysiology. In turn, this immune response has emerged as a potential therapeutic target. In order to maximize its therapeutic potential, it is critical to understand how the immune response to ischemic brain injury is affected by age – the strongest non-modifiable risk factor for stroke. The development of multi-omics and single-cell technologies has provided a more comprehensive characterization of transcriptional and cellular changes that occur during aging. In this review, we summarize recent advances in our understanding of how age-related immune alterations shape differential stroke outcomes in older versus younger organisms, highlighting studies in both experimental mouse models and patient cohorts. Wherever possible, we emphasize outstanding questions that present important avenues for future investigation with therapeutic value for the aging population.
physiciansweekly.com
The role of the DE and EF loop of BKPyV VP1 in the serological cross-reactivity between subtypes.
Contributor: Hejtmánková Alžběta,Caisová Helena,Tomanová Tereza,Španielová Hana. BK virus (BKPyV) is a causative agent of BKPyV-associated nephropathy and graft rejections in kidney transplant patients. It establishes persistent infection in the kidneys, which can lead to reactivation in an immunosuppressed state or transmission to kidney recipients during transplantation. Complications in the case of donor-derived infections can be caused by differences between the four known BKPyV subtypes, as prior infection with one subtype does not guarantee protection against de novo infection with other subtypes. The recipient and donor pretransplant serotyping is not routinely performed since simple ELISA tests employing antigens derived from the major viral capsid protein 1 (VP1) are hindered by the high cross-reactivity of anti-VP1 antibodies against all subtypes. Identifying subtype-specific epitopes in VP1 could lead to the design of specific antigens and the improvement of serodiagnostics during kidney transplantation. We aimed to study the surface residues responsible for the interactions with the subtype-specific antibodies by focusing on the DE and EF loops of VP1, which have only a small number of distinct amino acid differences between the most common subtypes, BKPyV-I and BKPyV-IV. We designed two mutant pseudovirions: we introduced BKPyV-I characteristic amino acid residues (either H139N in the DE loop or D175E and I178V changes in the EF loop) into the base sequence of a BKPyV-IV VP1. This way, we created BKPyV-IV mutant pseudovirions with the sequence of either the BKPyV-I DE loop or the BKPyV-I EF loop. These mutants were then used as competing antigens in an antigen competition assay with a panel of patient sera, and changes in antibody reactivity were assessed by ELISA assay. We found that the changes introduced into the BKPyV-IV VP1 EF loop restrict antibody recognition in most samples and that converting the BKPyV-IV DE loop into its BKPyV-I equivalent attracts anti-VP1 BKPyV-I antibodies. Although our results did not lead to the discovery of a subtype-specific epitope on the VP1, they suggested that the arrangement of the EF loop in VP1 might dictate the mode of interaction between virus and anti-VP1 antibodies in general and that the interactions between the antibodies and the viral capsid might be very complex. Consequently, an antigen competition assay as an assay to distinguish between BKPyV serotypes might prove difficult to interpret.
physiciansweekly.com
Urinary incontinence and related quality of life among elderly women in Tabas, South Khorasan, Iran.
Contributor: Zahra Najafi,Mohammad Ali Morowatisharifabad,Sara Jambarsang,Hassan Rezaeipandari,Roya Hemayati. Urinary incontinence (UI) is one of the most common problems in old age that is often seen in women, which causes not only physical problems but also psychological, social, economic problems and poor quality of life. The aim of the present study was to evaluate the UI and related quality of life (QoL) in elderly women.
neurology.org
Association Between Behavioral, Biological, and Genetic Markers of Cardiovascular Health and MRI Markers of Brain Aging
Methods This population-based cohort study included participants who had repeated brain MRI measures from 2001 to 2003 to 2007–2010 (i.e., count of perivascular spaces, volumes of white matter hyperintensity [WMH] and gray matter, and lacunes). At baseline, global, behavioral, and biological CVH metrics were defined and scored following the life’s simple 7 approach and categorized into unfavorable, intermediate, and favorable profiles according to tertiles. The metabolic genetic risk score was calculated by counting 15 risk alleles associated with hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia. Data were analyzed using linear mixed-effects and Cox proportional hazards models, adjusting for age, sex, and education.
NBC San Diego
Understanding the Six Types of Heart Disease
The following content has been created in partnership with Palomar Health. This content does not represent the opinions of the NBC San Diego editorial team. Click here to learn more about Palomar Health. With the holidays approaching and your to-do list seemingly getting longer, checking in with your health may...
